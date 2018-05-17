Meghan Markle's Regal Fashion Evolution: From Red Carpet Princess to Real-Life Royalty

Meghan Markle has quickly become a style icon -- and her fashion game is only getting better!

Ever since the former Suits star became engaged to Prince Harry last November, she's been stepping out in chic looks that we can't help but marvel over. And when she ties the knot on May 19, eyes all over the world will be on the brunette beauty (and what she wears) as she makes her way down the aisle at St. George's Chapel to say "I do" to her soon-to-be husband.

As we patiently await that historic moment, ET's taking a trip down memory lane to reveal just how much Meghan's style has changed on her journey from red carpet princess to real-life royalty.

2009

Back when she was first getting her start as an actress, Meghan attended a pre-Emmy Gift Lounge party in Beverly Hills, California, in September 2009. At the time, the Los Angeles native's style was quite simple -- she paired a black top with matching shorts, accessorizing with gold jewelry, a Louis Vuitton bag and t-strap sandals.

Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

2012

Flash forward a few years, and Meghan's dreams of landing a big acting role came true when she was cast as Rachel Zane in Suits, a legal drama on the USA Network. As the show became more popular, so did Meghan! For one of her earliest red carpet appearances, an event promoting the show in New York City in June 2012, she turned heads in an off-the-shoulder number embellished with black sequins. She completed the glam look with silver pumps, a gold box clutch and a purple smokey eye.

Theo Wargo/Getty Images for NBCUniversal/USA Network

2013

As she attended more public events over the years, Meghan seemingly became more comfortable with her style, experimenting with shorter hemlines that accentuated her petite frame and long legs. She wore a white mini dress on the red carpet at the 2013 MuchMusic Video Awards in Toronto, Canada, in June 2013, accessorizing with a matching clutch and strappy gold heels.

Jag Gundu/Getty Images

Three months later, Meghan sported an all-black ensemble for her first appearance at New York Fashion Week. Knowing how Meghan dresses now, this adorable picture reminds us of just how far she's come!

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images

2015

For the 12th annual CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Awards in New York City, Meghan dramatically upped her game by turning heads in a metallic Misha Nonoo mini dress with a plunging neckline, a look that she (unfortunately) will no longer be able to rock once she officially becomes a royal. The humanitarian styled the shimmering piece with black heels and a silver clutch, surely making a style statement at the time.

Andrew Toth/Getty Images

2016

Meghan wore one of our favorite pre-Prince Harry ensembles to ELLE's 6th Annual Women in Television Dinner. The Los Angeles native (who still to this day typically dons a natural-looking beauty look) experimented with a deep red pout for the soirée, created by her then-makeup artist, Spencer Barnes. It perfectly matched her red brocade Dolce & Gabbana cocktail dress, which she paired with strappy black heels and a chrome box clutch.

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

2017

Meghan opted for a super casual, laid-back look consisting of distressed Mother Denim jeans, a white Husband Shirt from Misha Nonoo, a brown Everlane totebag and matching Sarah Flint ballet flats for one of her first public appearances with Prince Harry at the Invictus Games in Toronto, Canada. Since then, she's had to part ways with her cool California girl style while in public, trading in her comfy jeans and dress shirts for sophisticated dresses.

Splash News

2018

Today, Meghan's style has changed in many ways, but she's stayed true to a few of her favorite trends, like suits, stripes, pointy toe heels and, of course, her signature messy bun and natural makeup.

Getty Images

Since becoming engaged to Prince Harry, she's made plenty of regal adaptations to her wardrobe with the use of neutral hues, coats, longer hemlines and hats, as part of royal etiquette.

Getty Images

She's also been playing with different accessories, paying more attention to how items like a purse or scarf, for example, can dress up or dress down an outfit.

Getty Images

See more pics of how Meghan's style and beauty has evolved in the slideshow below, and keep up with all of ET's coverage of the royal wedding as we count down to May 19.

