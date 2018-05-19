Meghan Markle Has an 'Oh My God' Moment at the End of Carriage Ride With Prince Harry

Meghan Markle is now a British royal!

The 36-year-old actress tied the knot with Prince Harry at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle on Saturday, with the couple sharing their first kiss as husband and wife after exchanging their vows. Soon after, the newly named Duke and Duchess of Sussex went on a beautiful 2.6-mile-long carriage ride through the town of Windsor and down The Long Walk, where they celebrated their newlywed status with the public for the very first time.

Meghan and Harry were all smiles as they waved to the enthusiastic and excited crowd, but it was the end of the fairy-tale carriage ride that was perhaps the sweetest -- and most surreal -- moment for the newest member of the British family.

As the carriage re-entered the gates of Windsor Castle, Meghan seemed to be overwhelmed by the weight of what had just transpired, as she clutched her chest and expressed her emotions over the once-in-a-lifetime moment with three simple words: "Oh my god."

"Did you see that? That was a real moment... 'just to say 'oh my gosh'... that was the kind of moment you kind of wait for to see her reacting and kind of taking in that moment." @etnow's @KevinFrazier#RoyalWedding#RoyalThisMorninghttps://t.co/tddhkl1mAIpic.twitter.com/6XCAoM28LK — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) May 19, 2018

The gorgeous bride, who was escorted down the aisle by Prince Charles, stunned in a gorgeous Givenchy boatneck gown, a Queen Mary tiara and Cartier jewelry. Harry, 33, and his brother and best man, Prince William, wore the frockcoat uniform of the Blues and Royals.

See more on the Hollywood stars who attended the royal wedding in the video below

