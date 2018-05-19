Meghan Markle's Dad Thomas Reacts to Watching Royal Wedding on TV: 'My Baby Looks Beautiful'

Meghan Markle's father, Thomas Markle, wasn't able to attend her wedding to Prince Harry at Windsor Castle, but he was just as happy for his daughter -- even though he was thousands of miles away.

"My baby looks beautiful and she looks very happy," Thomas told TMZ on Saturday from California, days after undergoing heart surgery. "I wish I were there and I wish them all my love and all happiness."

Meghan's father, who divorced her mother, Doria Ragland, when the actress was six years old, also said that watching the ceremony on television was "emotional and joyful."

On Thursday, a source told ET that the retired lighting director, who resides in Rosarito, Mexico, didn't anticipate the intense level of attention on him just days before his daughter's nuptials to Harry.

"Thomas Markle enjoys his low-key life in Mexico and he never intended or wanted to be thrust into the media spotlight," the source told ET. "He's a quiet, humble man. He lives a comfortable life in Mexico and he loves it there."

"He never intended to steal the spotlight away from Meghan and Harry," the source added. "He did not see this getting to this kind of level."

Earlier that day, Meghan announced that her father would not be flying in for the wedding to walk her down the aisle, as originally planned. (Thomas' name was still listed in the official wedding program, which were printed earlier in the week.)

"Sadly, my father will not be attending our wedding," Meghan said in a statement. "I have always cared for my father and hope he can be given the space he needs to focus on his health."

The announcement came after Thomas told TMZ on Tuesday that he wouldn't be able to go to his daughter's wedding because he had to get stents implanted in his blood vessels after suffering a heart attack last week. Previously, he had said he wanted to attend the wedding after initially saying he would no longer attend due to a photo scandal, in which The Daily Mail reported that he was staging photos for the paparazzi.

On Wednesday, a source told ET that Harry was feeling "very protective" over Meghan and was making her his No. 1 concern.

"Harry loves Meghan and has felt very protective of how she and her family have been portrayed throughout their engagement," the source said. "He feels much of the coverage of her family has been very hurtful."

"While he feels like speaking publicly about it, he doesn't want to make waves before the ceremony," the source added. "He realizes he needs to refrain from the negative at the moment and focus on his love for Meghan and their special day."

