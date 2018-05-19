Meghan Markle's Mom Doria Gets Emotional at Royal Wedding

Meghan Markle's mother, Doria Ragland, had tears in her eyes after accompanying her daughter to the royal wedding on Saturday.

Ragland could be seen next to her daughter in a Rolls-Royce, as the world got its first glimpse of the two as they drove to St. George's Chapel in Windsor, England, for the wedding. As the car made its way toward the church, thousands upon thousands of supporters stood, cheered and waved flags at the two.

The proud mother emerged from the car in a stunning wedgewood green wool crepe dress and coat ensemble with ivory floral thread embroidery and a Regan box clutch and was quickly ferried inside, where she could be seen with tears in her eyes as she waited for the wedding to begin.

Ragland nicknamed Meghan “Flower” when she was a little girl and has long been the primary inspiration behind Meghan’s humanitarian and philanthropic work.

Meghan has said that she leans heavily on her mother, who is also her best friend.

"We can just have so much fun together, and yet, I'll still find so much solace in her support," she said in an interview with Glamour at the end of last year. "That duality coexists the same way it would in a best friend."

