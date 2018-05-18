Look Back at Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Sweetest Moments Ahead of Their Wedding Day

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are just 24 hours away from becoming husband and wife!



Over the course of their whirlwind romance, the adorable couple has not only become quite comfortable as a duo in the public eye, they've also proven on countless occasions that they have each other's backs.



Their support for one another was especially obvious this week, as Meghan, 36, endured headline-making drama with her father, Thomas Markle, who will not be walking her down the aisle following his heart surgery. Amidst all that, a source told ET that Prince Harry was making Meghan's well-being a priority throughout the scandal.

Most of their moments in the spotlight have been far less dramatic and, rather, shown how much love they have for one another. From Harry, 33, sweetly helping his fiancee up a curb during their visit to Northern Ireland to their matching suits at the Endeavour Fund Awards to their penchant for holding hands during official outings, including their very first one together back in December, the soon-to-be-married couple hasn't stopped warming our hearts!



On the eve of their wedding day, take a look back at some of Harry and Meghan's sweetest moments together throughout their courtship.

Related Gallery

RELATED CONTENT:

How to Watch Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Royal Wedding

Meghan Markle Is Beaming After Introducing Her Mother to Queen Elizabeth Before Royal Wedding

Will Prince Harry Wear His Wedding Ring After Tying the Knot With Meghan Markle?