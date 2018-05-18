Meghan Markle Is Beaming After Introducing Her Mother to Queen Elizabeth Before Royal Wedding

Meghan Markle is feeling "wonderful" just one day ahead of her royal wedding!

That's what the bride-to-be told reporters when she was spotted arriving to the Cliveden House Hotel on Friday, accompanied by her mother, Doria Ragland.

Ms. Meghan Markle arrives at Cliveden House Hotel, accompanied by her mother Ms. Doria Ragland #RoyalWeddingpic.twitter.com/SqOFhb0Wr5 — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 18, 2018

Meghan looked stunning, chic in a navy blue Roland Mouret dress and light pumps, with her mom looking equally fabulous in similar black heels, a blazer, fitted off-white dress and printed headband.

STEVE PARSONS/AFP/Getty Images

The two appeared to be in good spirits from the moment they stepped out of the car. A cheery Meghan seemingly signaled to her mother to stand closer to her so they could make their way into the hotel side-by-side.

STEVE PARSONS/AFP/Getty Images

And it's no surprise the two were all smiles, as it's certainly been an exciting day for the mother-daughter duo. Kensington Palace officials confirmed to ET that Meghan, along with Prince Harry, took Doria to Windsor Castle Friday afternoon to meet her soon-to-be relatives, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip. She also met Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Charles and Camilla earlier this week.

Though it's only been six weeks since the Duke of Edinburgh underwent hip replacement surgery, Buckingham Palace confirmed to ET on Friday that he will be attending his grandson's nuptials on Saturday. We also learned that Prince Charles will be walking the former Suits star down the aisle after her father, Thomas Markle, had to step down from doing the honors due to health issues.

The father of the bride, who lives in Mexico and is reportedly recovering from heart surgery, told TMZ that he talked with Meghan and Harry and gave them his blessing for Prince Charles to walk his daughter down the aisle at St. George's Chapel. The website says Thomas feels "honored and grateful" that the Prince of Wales has stepped in in his absence.

According to CNN, Meghan will begin the bridal processional unescorted, followed by her bridesmaids and page boys, and Prince Charles will join her when she reaches the Quire -- the area where the main royal guests will be seated. He will then walk her to the foot of the altar, where he will not "give her away" but instead stand back as Meghan approaches Harry herself, breaking tradition.

Hear more in the video below, and keep up with all of ET's coverage of the royal wedding as we count down to Meghan and Harry's big day!

RELATED CONTENT:

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Royal Wedding: The Complete Guide

Prince Harry Tells ET How He's Feeling Ahead of Royal Wedding

Prince Charles Will Walk Meghan Markle Down the Aisle at Royal Wedding

Related Gallery