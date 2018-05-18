Prince Harry Tells ET How He's Feeling Ahead of Royal Wedding

Prince Harry can't wait for his big day.

The 33-year-old royal and his older brother, Prince William, were spotted doing a walkthrough outside Windsor Castle in England on Friday, where Harry will tie the knot with Meghan Markle on Saturday.

Harry beamed from ear-to-ear as he met with members of the public -- and ET's Kevin Frazier. "Of course! Of course [I'm ready]," the redheaded royal told ET.

The prince looked dapper in navy blue slacks, a crisp, white button-up and a gray jacket, while William (who will serve as Harry's best man on his wedding day) went for an all-navy suit and white shirt.

TOLGA AKMEN/AFP/Getty Images

It was revealed earlier on Friday that William and Harry's father, Prince Charles, will walk Meghan down the aisle on Saturday, after her father, Thomas Markle, had to undergo surgery earlier this week and was unable to travel.

Thomas, who lives in Rosarito, Mexico, recently made headlines after he was accused of staging photos for the paparazzi.

"Ms. Meghan Markle has asked His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales to accompany her down the aisle of the Quire of St George's Chapel on her Wedding Day," the palace said in a statement Friday. "The Prince of Wales is pleased to be able to welcome Ms. Markle to The Royal Family in this way."

See more in the video below, and keep up with ET's coverage of the royal wedding as we count down to May 19!

