How to Watch Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Royal Wedding

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will say "I do" on May 19 in Windsor, England, six months after the 33-year-old royal popped the question to his lady love. The big day will kick off with a church service, live streamed by CBSN and broadcast on CBS, at 12 p.m. GMT. For us in the United States, that's 7 a.m. ET and 4 a.m. PT, so if you want to watch it go down live, you might have to wake up a little early.

Harry and Meghan are expected to make their first appearance as a married couple just a few hours later, but there's a lot going on in between. Find out where to watch and what to expect below.

How to watch: Watch the CBSN live stream on ETonline.com, or watch the coverage live on CBS, hosted by CBS This Morning co-host Gayle King and ET co-host Kevin Frazier. And ETonline will keep you updated on all the must-see moments in our live blog.

When to watch: The couple's service begins promptly at 12 p.m. GMT/7 a.m. ET/4 a.m. PT, but guests are set to arrive at 9:30 a.m. GMT/4:30 a.m. ET/1:30 a.m. PT.

When and where is the royal wedding taking place? Meghan and Harry will tie the knot at St. George's Chapel in Windsor, England, on Saturday, May 19.

The day will start with the church service, which will begin precisely at 12 p.m. GMT. One hour later, the public will get their first glimpse of Meghan and Harry as newlyweds when they take a carriage procession from the chapel along the High Street and through Windsor Town before returning to Windsor Castle. Later, Meghan and Harry will attend two separate receptions. See the full schedule rundown HERE.

Who's going to the wedding? So far, the celebrity guest list includes the Spice Girls, David Beckham, Elton John, Serena Williams, Priyanka Chopra and the actress' Suits co-stars. Prince William will be Harry's best man, while Meghan has opted not to have a maid of honor.

See more on what to expect from the big day HERE, and keep up with ET's royal wedding coverage as we count down to May 19!

