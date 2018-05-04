Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Royal Wedding: Here's What Time Everything Is Happening

We're only 15 days away from Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's royal wedding!

On Friday, Kensington Palace revealed the official press release for what's sure to be the biggest event of the year, with plenty of new details on how the lovebirds' special day will go down. From what time they're saying "I do" to when fans can catch their first glimpse of Meghan and Harry as newlyweds, ET's breaking down the full schedule for their May 19 nuptials.

4 a.m. EST (1 a.m. PST/9 a.m. GMT): To avoid traffic delays, the members of the public who have been invited to be inside the grounds of Windsor Castle are expected to arrive three hours early.

4:30-6 a.m. EST (1:30-3 a.m. PST/9:30-11 a.m. GMT): The first round of guests will start to arrive at the Round Tower by coach, and will be seen walking to the South Door of St George's Chapel.

6:20 a.m. EST (3:20 a.m. PST/11:20 a.m. GMT): Next, members of the royal family will arrive (some by foot, others by car) and will enter the chapel via the Galilee Porch. According to Kensington Palace, Prince Harry and his brother, Prince William, will most likely arrive by foot and enter via the West Steps "to acknowledge all of the people gathered in the Castle precincts."

Meanwhile, a pooled media facility will follow Meghan and her mother, Doria Ragland, as they depart from the bride's overnight location and make their way to the chapel. "We expect the journey into the Castle to take them along part of the Long Walk, allowing members of the public gathered there to see the car as it passes," the palace reveals. "There will also be a brief stop at the Castle where Ms. Ragland will head onto the Chapel and Ms. Markle will be joined by some of the Bridesmaids and Page Boys before she continues her journey to the church, where she will enter via the West Steps."

7 a.m. EST (4 a.m. PST/12 p.m. GMT): Meghan and Harry's wedding begins! The service is expected to last an hour.

8 a.m. EST (5 a.m. PST/1 p.m. GMT): After the service has concluded, approximately around this time, Harry and Meghan will make their first public appearance as newlyweds as they process out of the church and acknowledge the 200 representatives of Prince Harry's charities gathered in the Cloister. "The couple are delighted that these people who will be such an important part of their official work in the years to come will be the first people they see after their wedding," the palace explains.

Shortly after that, Harry and Meghan's carriage procession will begin, and is expected to stay under 25 minutes.

As we patiently await for their big day, keep up with all of ET's coverage of the royal wedding as we count down to May 19.

