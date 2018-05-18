Meghan Markle Is Absolutely Glowing While Waving to Fans Ahead of Royal Wedding

Meghan Markle is glowing!

The bride-to-be and her fiance, Prince Harry, were photographed leaving Kensington Palace on Friday, just one day before their royal wedding at St. George's Chapel.

The former Suits star, chic in navy blue and rocking her slighty shorter 'do, couldn't have looked happier, flashing a giant grin as she waved to fans while she and Prince Harry made their way to Windsor Castle.

The two appeared to be in good spirits throughout the duration of their car ride, exchanging loving looks and smiles.

Meghan, 36, and Harry, 33, were also spotted out and about on Thursday, en route to the castle for a wedding rehearsal with Prince William and Kate Middleton as well as afternoon tea with Queen Elizabeth II. A source tells ET that Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland, is expected to meet Her Royal Highness on Friday, after meeting William, Kate, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Charles -- who will be walking Meghan down the aisle -- and Camila earlier this week.

ET will be liveblogging the royal wedding on Saturday. Starting at 4 a.m. ET/1 a.m. PT, we'll be giving you minute-by-minute updates of all the excitement surrounding Meghan and Harry's special day, including photos of all the celebrity guests in attendance and, of course, the first look at Meghan's bridal gown.

In the meantime, watch the video below to see hear more on Meghan and Harry's last minute preparations.

