Prince Philip Attending Royal Wedding 6 Weeks After Surgery

Prince Philip is not going to miss his grandson's big day!

The 96-year-old royal will be attending Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding at St. George's Chapel in Windsor, England, this weekend, Buckingham Palace confirmed to ET on Friday. Initial uncertainty over Prince Philip's attendance was due to a hip replacement surgery that he underwent last month.

Ahead of the royal wedding, the Duke of Edinburgh, who retired from public life last fall, was spotted for the first time since his surgery with Queen Elizabeth last week.

This announcement is sure to be a happy one for the soon-to-be newlyweds.

"One of the reasons that Prince Harry has wanted this wedding to happen quite quickly — this is really whirlwind by royal standards — is because his 96-year-old grandfather, the Duke of Edinburgh, is retired now and Prince Harry really wants him to be at his wedding,” Katie Nicholl, the author of Harry: Life, Loss, and Love previously told ET. “He's incredibly close to his grandfather and, being 96, Harry thought it was it was a great thing to [have] the wedding sooner rather than later, so his grandfather could be there, fit and healthy."

Watch the video below for more about what to expect during Saturday's nuptials, and keep up with all of ET's coverage of the royal wedding as we count down to Meghan and Harry's big day!

