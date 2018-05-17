Meghan Markle's 'Suits' Co-Star Patrick J. Adams Shares London Pics Ahead of Royal Wedding

Meghan Markle’s former TV husband, Patrick J. Adams, has touched down in England ahead of the royal wedding!

The Suits star, whose character, Mike, wed Markle’s alter-ego, Rachel, during both actors' recent final episode of the series, is in town with his wife, Pretty Little Liars actress Troian Bellisario, to witness Markle tie the knot with Prince Harry on Saturday.

He took to Instagram on Thursday to share a snap of him and Bellisario with a friend, Clare Stephenson, hanging outside a picturesque pub.

“Happy 18th birthday, @clare.stephenson_ - thanks for taking us to our new favorite bar,” Adams, 36, captioned the photo.

Adams also shared a photo of the giant welcome sign for the alehouse, called The Royal Standard of England.

I have historically ale’d. A post shared by Patrick Adams (@halfadams) on May 17, 2018 at 12:55pm PDT

Adams told ET in April that he already knew what he was gifting the royal couple for their wedding.

"We were trying to choose between like a blender or bread maker,” he dished. “You know something classy, like a good blender. Like a Vitamix. She's gonna need a Vitamix for sure."

Meanwhile, other Suits stars like Gabriel Macht and Sarah Rafferty have been posting photos from Europe, indicating they will also be attending the event.

ET recently caught up with another costar, Scott Michael Campbell -- who plays Father Sam Walker on the USA Network series and officiated Rachel and Mike’s wedding -- but he joked had been bumped off the invite list.

“I don’t know if I’m going to make it! I think the Spice Girls knocked me out,” he laughed.

