'Suits' Actor Jokes He Got 'Knocked Out' of Meghan Markle’s Wedding by the Spice Girls (Exclusive)

He may have been the most important attendee when Meghan Markle’s Suits character, Rachel Zane, tied the knot on the series, but Scott Michael Campbell (Father Sam Walker) jokes that he’s been left off the invite list when it comes to Markle's real-life wedding with Prince Harry.

And he blames rumored musical guests the Spice Girls!



“I don’t know if I’m going to make it! I think the Spice Girls knocked me out,” the actor told ET at Lupus LA’s annual Orange Ball at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on Thursday. “So, I probably won’t make the royal wedding.”

Campbell added that he’s fine to miss the highly anticipated event given that his character got to officiate Markle’s fictional nuptials to Mike Ross (played by Patrick J. Adams) in the recent season seven finale, which marked both Markle and Adams’ exits from the USA Network series.

Although, at one point he was questioned about how real the screen wedding could be perceived.

“Somebody asked me, ‘You’re not an ordained minister, are you? Just to make sure this couldn’t be considered real,’” the Shameless actor explained. “I was like, ‘No, this is pretend! That other ceremony will be real!’”

“But it was really neat to film the wedding,” he added. “Those guys have been on that show for seven years and it’s a really tight cast of five or six of them, so they really are like a family and they’re all very sweet and supportive of one another. All of the producers and writers from over the years, and the creators, were all there to send them off.”

Scott Michael Campbell as Father Sam Walker in Meghan Markle's 'Suits' wedding. Ian Watson/ USA Network

Campbell, 46, noted that “everybody just knew” that Markle wouldn’t be returning for another season since she “has some other things to do now.”

And while his work with the 36-year-old bride-to-be was brief, she quickly made a great impression.

“I only worked with her on a couple of episodes, but she was one of the nicest, most personable and sweetest people I’ve met,” he said. “I met her very briefly, but she was so incredibly nice. I’m very happy for them.”

Suits will be back for an eighth season and also has a spinoff centered on Gina Torres’ character, Jessica Pearson, in the works, which Campbell didn’t rule out being involved in.

“I don’t know if they’re going to have Father Walker, but somebody’s always got to get married or christened, or we have to do a baptism, so you never know,” he said.



In the meantime, Campbell is keeping busy with movies, including Jessica Frost in the works, and is lending his voice to promoting awareness of lupus, an inflammatory disease which affects more than 1.5 million Americans, including musicians Selena Gomez and Toni Braxton.

His good pal and Lupus LA chairman, Adam Selkowitz, was diagnosed with the illness at the age of 16, and Campbell also lost a dear friend, Heather, to the disease, which causes the immune system to attack its own tissue, resulting in pain, inflammation and damage to body parts.

“It’s one of those diseases where you can live the cleanest life, not drink, not do drugs, avoid the sun and it just hits you,” Campbell said. “My friend, Heather, was 20, 21 at the time and had really amazing doctors, but it just got away from her.”

Scott Michael Campbell with friend and Lupus LA chairman Adam Selkowitz at the Orange Ball. Getty Images for Lupus LA

“One of the hardest parts was seeing her mother have to watch her daughter and not be able to do anything for her,” he added. “She was a very young, vibrant and healthy girl, but when it hit her, it hit her hard. She bloomed up, all of her limbs were affected, she was bedridden and in pain and they just couldn’t do anything. It’s a horrible disease.”



RELATED CONTENT:

EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle and Patrick J. Adams' 'Suits' Exits Have Left a 'Void,' Says Gabriel Macht

NEWS: How 'Suits' Said Goodbye to Meghan Markle and Patrick J. Adams

EXCLUSIVE: Michael B. Jordan on Close Pal Selena Gomez' Lupus Battle: 'I Can't Imagine Her Not Conquering It'

Related Gallery