John Legend Tweets Sympathy for Meghan Markle Amid Royal Wedding Family Drama

John Legend can sympathize with Meghan Markle's family drama.

As the royal wedding approaches on Saturday, Prince Harry's bride-to-be has found herself the subject of unwanted scrutiny as her father, Thomas Markle, was reportedly caught staging paparazzi photos and went back and forth on his attendance at the royal wedding as he dealt with health issues and underwent heart surgery.

On Thursday, Markle announced in a statement that her father would "sadly" not be attending her nuptials, saying, "I have always cared for my father and hope he can be given the space he needs to focus on his health." Markle's estranged half-sister, Samantha Grant, has also been outspoken in the press about her relationship with the actress.

For Legend, the idea of a family member taking advantage of fame hits close to home. So when KISS FM Chicago host Angi Taylor posed a question on Twitter -- asking followers, "Be honest: if you were about to marry into royalty, would your family somehow manage to show their a** and embarrass you? Show of hands." -- Legend had his answer at the ready.

"I had a cousin try to raffle off tickets to have 'Christmas Dinner with John Legend,'" he revealed. "So, yes."

For now, Legend has his own family to focus on. The singer welcomed his second child, a baby boy, with wife Chrissy Teigen on Wednesday, announcing the happy news on Twitter.

Teigen told ET in January that the couple's 2-year-old daughter, Luna, was already preparing for the arrival of her sibling.

"She is so excited. Actually, she's got her little baby doll now that she's been really taking care of," gushed Teigen.

"It's hard though, because she's definitely jealous of John and I," she added, before explaining that their daughter is "protective" of her dad. "She's so protective of John, and when we kiss, she like, looks [up] from no matter where she is."

Meanwhile, Legend couldn't help but share why he's most excited to have a "little Johnny" in the house.

“It’s always exciting, because you never know what they're going to be like,” Legend told ET in April.“You’re just excited that another product of your relationship and your love is going to be out there in front of you.”

“We're just excited to see how we're going to be as parents of two, and how Luna is going to be as a big sister,” he added. “It’s going to be really exciting and fun.”

