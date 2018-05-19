Prince Harry Has a Hilariously Candid Moment With Meghan Markle at Royal Wedding

Prince Harry shared an adorable moment minutes before exchanging vows with Meghan Markle.

Ahead of their "I do's" at Windsor Castle's St. George's Chapel on Saturday afternoon, the 33-year-old British royal was caught making a confession to his beautiful bride at the altar -- though there's some back-and-forth as to what he actually said.

While some royal wedding watchers think Harry whispered to Meghan, "I'm so lucky," others think he might have said, "I missed you."

Still other lip readers think the groom joked, "I'm sh***ing it."

Whatever he said, which was seen on live television (and in front of the entire world), Harry chuckled at his offhanded remark in a sweet attempt at lightening the mood.

Huge fan of Harry saying “I’m shitting it” in front of every country in the fucking world. pic.twitter.com/nvdgjDZuSj — Elliot Hackney (LMcK) (@ElliotHackney) May 19, 2018

Viewers all across the world immediately took to Twitter to react to the candid moment, and many chose to believe that he said the later remark.

Prince Harry said “I’m shitting it” in a church in front of every country in the fucking world and people wonder why he’s my fave. #royalwedding — E L I N 🌙 (@ragnbonedan) May 19, 2018

prince harry saying ‘i’m shitting it’ at the altar makes me proud to be british 😂 — Jack (@jackejamieson) May 19, 2018

My boy harry genuinely said to Meghan ‘I’m shitting it’ before they started the ceremony I’m screaming — caitlin (@caitscollins) May 19, 2018

Throughout the hour-long ceremony, Harry was seen sweetly talking to Meghan -- at one point, appearing to tell her she was "gorgeous" in her timeless Givenchy wedding dress and dazzling Queen Mary diamond bandeau tiara. They officially tied the knot, becoming husband and wife, assuming their new titles as Duke and Duchess of Sussex, a little before 1 p.m. London time.

Harry was all smiles as he arrived to St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle in England, on Saturday morning. He happily waved to the hundreds of people who gathered around the castle to celebrate the royal couple's joyous wedding day. The red-headed groom wore a black military uniform. He walked alongside his brother and best man, Prince William, who looked just as regal in his own black uniform.

