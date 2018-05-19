Prince Harry Has a Hilariously Candid Moment With Meghan Markle at Royal Wedding
Prince Harry shared an adorable moment minutes before exchanging vows with Meghan Markle.
Ahead of their "I do's" at Windsor Castle's St. George's Chapel on Saturday afternoon, the 33-year-old British royal was caught making a confession to his beautiful bride at the altar -- though there's some back-and-forth as to what he actually said.
While some royal wedding watchers think Harry whispered to Meghan, "I'm so lucky," others think he might have said, "I missed you."
Still other lip readers think the groom joked, "I'm sh***ing it."
Whatever he said, which was seen on live television (and in front of the entire world), Harry chuckled at his offhanded remark in a sweet attempt at lightening the mood.
Viewers all across the world immediately took to Twitter to react to the candid moment, and many chose to believe that he said the later remark.
Throughout the hour-long ceremony, Harry was seen sweetly talking to Meghan -- at one point, appearing to tell her she was "gorgeous" in her timeless Givenchy wedding dress and dazzling Queen Mary diamond bandeau tiara. They officially tied the knot, becoming husband and wife, assuming their new titles as Duke and Duchess of Sussex, a little before 1 p.m. London time.
Harry was all smiles as he arrived to St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle in England, on Saturday morning. He happily waved to the hundreds of people who gathered around the castle to celebrate the royal couple's joyous wedding day. The red-headed groom wore a black military uniform. He walked alongside his brother and best man, Prince William, who looked just as regal in his own black uniform.
Make sure to keep up with all of ET's coverage of the royal wedding.
Royal Wedding Live Now: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Proclaimed Husband and Wife at Royal Wedding
RELATED CONTENT:
Royal Wedding Live Now: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Are So In Love at Royal Wedding
Prince Harry Is All Smiles Arriving at His Royal Wedding With Prince William
Prince George and Princess Charlotte Make Adorable Arrival at Royal Wedding as Page Boy and Bridesmaid