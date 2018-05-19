Prince Harry Is All Smiles Arriving at His Royal Wedding With Prince William

Prince Harry's big day is here!

The 33-year-old Prince of Wales, who is set to marry Meghan Markle, was all smiles as he arrived to St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle in England, on Saturday. Harry happily waved to the hundreds of people who gathered around the castle to celebrate the royal couple's joyous wedding day.

The red-headed groom wore a black military uniform. He walked alongside his brother and best man, Prince William, who looked just as regal in his own black uniform. For special occasions and wedding, it is customary for members of the British monarchy to wear their ceremonial uniforms.

Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

HAPPENING NOW: Prince Harry has arrived at the #RoyalWedding with is brother Prince William. Meghan Markle will arrive soon https://t.co/OvLScRZ1pspic.twitter.com/PTlMQnBE5S — CBS News (@CBSNews) May 19, 2018

According to the Palace, Harry's frockcoat is made from blue doeskin. It is single-breasted in style with a stand-up collar, complete with figured braiding of Regimental pattern, and is cut and made by hand. The sleeve pattern is intricate in detail and took one person one week to complete.The frockcoat is ranked to Major with large gold embroidered crowns.

The badge on the left chest is Pilots’ Wings attained while serving with the Army Air Corps for flying Apache helicopters. The four medal ribbons below the Wings are, from left to right: K.C.V.O., Afghanistan with rosette, The Queen’s Golden Jubilee and The Queen’s Diamond Jubilee. The trousers, officially called 'overalls', are made from a blue and black wool barathea and are fastened by a leather strap and buckle underneath the boot. They would have traditionally been worn on horseback. The hat is a Blues and Royals Forage Cap (No.1 Dress cap). There is a white buckskin waist belt with Regimental buckle and slings but no sword.

As for Prince William, the Best Man is wearing the same uniform as Harry, also to the Rank of Major. The Wings are those attained flying helicopters whilst serving with the RAF, the two medals below from left to right are: Queen’s Golden Jubilee and Queen’s Diamond Jubilee. William is also wearing the Garter Star. As an Aide-de-Camp to Her Majesty The Queen, he's wearing the EIIR cyphers on his shoulder straps along with a gold Aiguillette on his right shoulder

Back in 2011, Harry served as his brother's best man and wore a military uniform that had a secret wedding ring pocket sewn into the cuff. Meanwhile, William wore his custom-made red Irish Guards uniform.

Andrew Milligan - WPA Pool/Getty Images

As more guests and family members began to arrive, the crowd will anxiously await Meghan's arrival. Following the ceremony, the newlyweds will take their first ride as husband and wife in the horse-drawn carriage the Ascot Landau. They will greet well-wishers throughout Windsor Town and then proceed via Castle Hill through town, returning to Windsor Castle along the Long Walk.

Make sure to keep up with all of ET's coverage of the royal wedding.

For more on the big day, watch below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Receive New Titles as Duke and Duchess of Sussex on Royal Wedding Day

Royal Wedding Order of Service Reveals Prince Harry Will Wear a Wedding Band, Unlike Brother William

Royal Wedding Fever: 5 Funs Ways Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Nuptials Are Being Celebrated

Related Gallery