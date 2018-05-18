Royal Wedding Fever: 5 Funs Ways Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Nuptials Are Being Celebrated

The countdown is almost over!

With just one day until Prince Harry and Meghan Markle officially tie the knot, royal wedding fever feels like it's reached an all time high. The cute couple will wed on Saturday, at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor, England, in front of 600 guests, while the royal reception will feature a performance from Elton John.

As ET previously reported, Prince Charles will walk the bride down the aisle in place of her father, Thomas Markle, who won't be attending the wedding after undergoing heart surgery earlier in the week.

The ceremony is scheduled to begin promptly at 12 p.m. U.K. time, but U.S. viewers will have to wake up early (7 a.m. ET/4 a.m. PT) to watch the royal nuptials take place.

In anticipation of the big day, check out some of the cute merchandise, recipes, games, and fun events celebrating the upcoming royal wedding.

1) Royal Replicas. Madame Tussauds gave fans a double dose of Harry and Meghan. Last Wednesday, the famed museum unveiled wax figures of Meghan in their London and New York locations. The lookalike replicas feature the royal bride-to-be standing next to a replica of Prince Harry.

2). Cuddly Courtship. If there’s an award for the most adorable royal wedding-related celebration, “Corgi Court” might just take the cake! The four-legged soiree gathered a gaggle of cuddly corgis, dressed as Meghan, Harry and other members of the royal family, to celebrate Lifetime's hit biopicHarry & Meghan: A Royal Romance, which premiered last Sunday.

3.) Love Is in The Air. British Airways will celebrate the royal wedding by chartering a special flight from London, England, to Toronto, Canada, on Saturday, staffed by a 10-person cabin crew bearing the same names as the soon-to-be newlyweds!

4.) In the mood for a cocktail? The Markle Sparkle is here to add a royal razzle dazzle to your drink menu. With sparkling wine and blood orange juice, this fun and easy-to-make beverage is perfect for a royal wedding viewing party. Click here for the full recipe.

5.) Royal Wedding Bingo. For those planning to tune in to watch Prince Harry and Meghan exchange "I Do's," you can keep track of the celebrity guest, royal fashions, and more with ET’s printable Royal Wedding Bingo.

