How to Host the Ultimate Royal Wedding Viewing Party

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are just two days away from saying "I do.” The flowers have been chosen, the cake tasted and the final seating chart has been set. But if you’re like us and your invitation was lost in the mail, don’t fret! You can still celebrate Meghan and Harry’s regal nuptials with serious style. Sure, you may have to exchange St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle for your own living room, but with our help, you can throw a royal wedding viewing party that’ll rival the main event itself!

DRESS CODE

Meghan and Harry are set to tie the knot on Saturday at noon U.K. time, 7 a.m. ET and 4 a.m. PT. But with coverage of the wedding starting as early as 5 a.m. ET/2 a.m. PT, you’ll want your guests to feel as comfy cozy as possible.



Invite your friends to rock their most festive pajamas to the royal soiree (onesies highly encouraged). This is still a classy affair though, so channel that iconic Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice circa 2011 moment with a fancy fascinator or top hat.



DRINK: “THE MARKLE SPARKLE”

No party is complete without a signature cocktail. Stay on theme with this simple twist on the classic mimosa, complete with blood orange juice, a nod to Harry’s ginger locks.

Ingredients:

10-12 blood oranges, juiced and strained or 2 1/2 cups blood orange juice

1 bottle of dry sparkling wine, such as Prosecco

8-10 pieces of blood orange peel, removed with a vegetable peeler and twisted for garnish



How to Make It:

1. Pour 1-2 ounces of chilled, orange juice into champagne glass.

2. Top glass off with sparkling wine.

3. Add orange peel garnish if desired.

FOOD: “HARRY’S ROYAL TEA”

A royal wedding viewing party isn’t a royal wedding viewing party unless you serve up a classic high tea.

Tea Sandwiches

These bite-sized snacks are a must-have for a proper tea party. They are easy to assemble, delish and a total crowd pleaser. Whether it be peanut butter and jelly, ham and cheese, chicken salad, or a veggie sandwich, simply trim the crusts, cut into fourths and serve with style.

Scones

Scones are the proper English food served at tea and are the perfect early morning treat!

Union Jack Berry Parfaits

Stay on theme with these show-stopping British flag-inspired breakfast treats. Serve in individual cups to up your foodie game.

Ingredients:

6 cups strawberries, hulled and quartered

2 cups blueberries

1 cup raspberries

4 cups vanilla Greek yogurt

3 cups granola

Drizzle of honey

8-12 mint leaves to garnish



How to Make It:

1. Layer strawberries in glass then top with layer of yogurt, layer of blueberries and raspberries, and a layer of granola. Repeat until cup is filled.

2. Drizzle honey on top of parfait.

3. Add mint garnish if desired.

Lemon Elderflower Cupcakes

Kensington Palace recently revealed that Meghan and Harry will be serving a cake from pastry chef Claire Ptak, the founder of Violet Bakery. The cake will feature a lemon elderflower flavor that will incorporate the "bright flavours" of spring, and will be covered with buttercream and decorated with fresh flowers.



Though we don't have the chef's actual recipe, we decided to try our own take, in cupcake form. Here's how we made them (recipe c/o Tesco)!



Ingredients for the Cake:

185g (6½oz) self-raising flour

1 tsp baking powder

185g (6½oz) caster sugar

185g (6½oz) unsalted butter, softened

2½ tbsp elderflower cordial

1 lemon (zested)

3 large eggs (lightly beaten)



Ingredients for the Icing:

200g (7oz) unsalted butter, softened

300g (10oz) icing sugar, sifted

3 tbsp elderflower cordial

1 lemon, juiced and zested

fresh flowers (to decorate)



How to Make the Cake:

1. Preheat the oven to gas 4, 180°C, fan 160°C.

2. Sift the flour, baking powder and a pinch of salt into a large bowl.

3. In a separate bowl, whisk the sugar and butter with an electric whisk until light and fluffy. Add the elderflower cordial and lemon zest, then gradually add the beaten egg, beating well between each addition.

4. Fold in the flour mix, using a large metal spoon. Add a splash of milk to loosen, if needed.

5. Line a muffin tin with cupcake cases and divide the mixture between the cases.

6. Bake for 18-20 minutes, until lightly golden and springy to touch, then remove from the tray and leave to cool on a wire rack.



How to Make the Icing:

1. Beat the softened butter, icing sugar and cordial in a bowl, until light and fluffy.

2. Add a squeeze of lemon juice, to taste.

3. Once the cupcakes are completely cool, pipe or spread icing onto each cupcake.

4. Decorate with fresh flowers and sprinkle with lemon zest.

DÉCOR

Set a table regal enough for the queen! Think red, white and blue linens paired with red and white flowers. Finish off the look by hanging Union Jack bunting along the walls. Maybe consider mixing in the American flag as well to rep Meghan’s roots.

ROYAL WEDDING BINGO

Download ET’s printable Royal Wedding Bingo, complete with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle markers and play along as the festivities unfold. Up the ante with a prize for the big winner!



REGAL PHOTO BOOTH

Is it really a party without a photo booth? Set up a wall where your friends can document all the fun with crown props, American flags, tiaras and masks of the royal family.