Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Are Married! Read Their Heartfelt Wedding Vows

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding vows were all too familiar, but just as moving.

The couple said their "I dos" in front of family and friends at St. George's Chapel in Windsor, England, on Saturday and appeared completely at ease during the formal ceremony. At one point, a charming Harry -- who was dressed in his military uniform -- had the bride and the congregation laughing.

The ceremony was officiated by Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby and invited the couple to join hands to declare their vows, which were both traditional and heartfelt.

At the High Altar, The Dean of Windsor greets the congregation and reads the Preface #RoyalWeddingpic.twitter.com/UaTvISpygm — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 19, 2018

"I, Harry, take you, Meghan, to be my wife, to have and to hold, from this day forward; for better, for worse, for richer, for poorer, in sickness and in health, to love and to cherish, till death us do part; according to God’s holy law," the 33-year-old royal recited while facing his blushing bride. "In the presence of God I make this vow."

Then it was Meghan's turn. "I, Meghan, take you, Harry, to be my husband, to have and to hold, from this day forward; for better, for worse, for richer, for poorer, in sickness and in health, to love and to cherish, till death us do part; according to God’s holy law," the 36-year-old actress told the groom. "In the presence of God I make this vow."

The ring ceremony was next. "Father, by your blessing let these rings be to Harry and Meghan a symbol of unending love and faithfulness, to remind them of the vow and covenant which they have made this day, through Jesus Christ our Lord. Amen," the archbishop declared.

Harry then lovingly put the ring on Meghan's finger. "Meghan, I give you this ring as a sign of our marriage," he told her. "With my body I honor you, all that I am I give to you, and all that I have I share with you, within the love of God, Father, Son and Holy Spirit."

Meghan then recited the same lines to Harry and couldn't stop smiling. "Harry, I give you this ring as a sign of our marriage. With my body I honor you, all that I am I give to you, and all that I have I share with you, within the love of God, Father, Son and Holy Spirit."

That's when the archbishop proclaimed them husband and wife, and cheers from the congregation were heard! The choir then began singing a hymn in their honor.

Here's a look at a few other memorable moments from the royal wedding:

