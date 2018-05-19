See Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's First Kiss as Husband and Wife

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had their first big kiss as husband and wife in front of family, friends and fans!

Following the beautiful ceremony at St. George's Chapel in Windsor, England, on Saturday, the newlyweds descended upon the steps of the chapel and locked lips as onlookers cheered.

Harry, 33, and Meghan, 36, then made their way to a horse and carriage for a processional where they waved to fans as members of the military rode on horseback.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's wedding guest list included royals and celebrities alike. Prince William's wife, Kate Middleton, just gave birth to their third child a few weeks ago, but still showed up for the couple's big day. Harry's grandfather, Prince Philip, also attended the ceremony, despite having surgery not that long ago.

As for Meghan's celebrity friends, the cast of Suits was at the wedding as well as George and Amal Clooney, Serena Williams and Oprah Winfrey.

Here's a look at some of the moving moments of the royal wedding:

