Justin Bieber and Wife Hailey Expecting First Child Together

Justin and Hailey Bieber are going to be parents!

The couple announced the pregnancy news Thursday on Instagram with a sweet carousel post that shows Hailey showing off her baby bump. They've been married for over five years, after they tied the knot in September 2018 in New York City.

A source tells ET, "Hailey and Justin are thrilled to be expecting a baby together. They have wanted this for a long time and can't wait to expand their family and bring a child into the world."

The source added, "Hailey and Justin are united and have been on the same page when it comes to parenthood. They have experienced so much together as a couple and feel ready to take this next step in their lives and relationship. Hailey is such a natural caretaker and Justin knows she will be the best mom, and Hailey has always thought that Justin will make an amazing dad. Hailey, Justin, their families and loved ones are so excited for this beautiful blessing."

Prior to the big announcement, 30-year-old "Favorite Girl" singer and 27-year-old Hailey made it no secret they wanted to have children together.

In an interview with Vogue Arabia, Hailey stated, "I love kids and I can't wait to have my own. I would say now that's a closer reality."

Justin has also talked about having kids with Hailey. In an emotional Instagram message he shared, he explained taking time off from music to focus on his mental health, and also mentioned he wanted to be a dad.

"I am now very focused on repairing some of the deep rooted issues that I have as most of us have, so that I don't fall apart, so that I can sustain my marriage and be the father I want to be," he wrote. "Music is very important to me but Nothing comes before my family and my health."

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber on a stroll on June 24, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. - Getty

A source previously told ET that the singer has "always wanted to be a young father" and that he and Hailey have discussed their plans for children.

"[Justin's] parents were young when they had him," the source noted, referring to Pattie Mallette and Jeremy Bieber being 18 when the singer was born. "He's always loved the relationship they have and how it's more of a friendship."

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber at the 2021 Met Gala on Sept. 13, 2021 in New York City. - Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

"Justin and Hailey have talked about kids, and it’s a priority to them," the source continued. "They want to be in the right place before having them: having a home, being married and Justin being in a good mental state. The couple wants a few kids and their friends wouldn’t be surprised if that happened soon."

Back in 2021, Justin said he wanted to start trying to have kids in his Amazon Prime documentary, Justin Bieber: Our World.

"My intention for 2021 is to continue to set goals and have fun while doing them," Justin said. "Make sure I put my family first. And, hopefully, we squish out a little nugget."

Hailey appeared shocked and responded, "In 2021?!," to which Justin asked, "The end of 2021? We start trying?"

During the documentary, Justin also gushed about what it means to always have the support of his wife.

"I think in a lot of homes, especially my home growing up, a lot things were unpredictable and so that just made things unreliable," he shared. "Now that I have a partner to spend my life with, it's been really good for my mental health. It's been really good for my heart, my spirit. So, you could be traveling all across the world and if I'm with her then I feel like I'm home."

A source also told ET in February 2022 that the couple wants "to have a big family someday."

"They both know what great parents they are going to be together," the source said. "They both feel like part of their reason for being on earth was to be parents. It has been instilled in them since day one and they are looking forward to making that happen."

Earlier this month, Justin and Hailey were spotted vacationing in Hawaii after his crying selfies sparked concern amongst his fans. But Hailey didn't appear to be bothered, commenting on one of his posts that he was a "pretty crier."

RELATED CONTENT: