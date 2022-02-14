Justin and Hailey Bieber are looking forward to starting a big family together.

"Hailey and Justin have been in a great place. They are closer than ever and have a really healthy, balanced, and supportive relationship. They've worked really hard on that, and it shows in how much closer they've gotten," a source tells ET. "They are super communicative and respectful of one another and make a constant effort to hear each other. That has been a transformational part of their relationship."

That communication and respect that the pair have for each other has only confirmed the couple's desire to start a family someday.

"They want to have a big family someday. They both know what great parents they are going to be together," the source continues. "They both feel like part of their reason for being on earth was to be parents. It has been instilled in them since day one and they are looking forward to making that happen."

The news of the Biebers wanting to start a big family comes after Hailey told WSJ Magazine earlier this month that a baby isn't in the cards for the couple just yet.

"I think ideally in the next couple of years we would try," Hailey told the magazine for their Spring Fashion issue. "But there’s a reason they call it try, right? You don’t know how long that process is ever going to take. Definitely no kids this year; that would be a little bit hectic, I think.”

She continued, “There’s this thing that happens for women when you get married. Everybody always assumes it’s: First comes love, then comes marriage, then comes the baby. Well, what about all the things I want to accomplish in my business,” she added.

The Rhode founder noted that in her younger years, she had a plan for herself and what ideal family life would be.

“I think I had it ingrained in my head that I was going to want to have kids right away and I was going to want to have kids super, super young,” she said. “Then I turned 25 and I’m like, I’m still super, super young!”

Justin has also been vocal about starting a family with his wife, and even said he wanted to have a child with Hailey by the end of 2021.

During his Amazon Prime documentary, Justin Bieber: Our World, which debuted in Oct, 2021, a then-24-year-old Hailey asks Justin if he had any intentions for 2021.

"My intention for 2021 is to continue to set goals and have fun while doing them," Justin says. "Make sure I put my family first. And, hopefully, we squish out a little nugget."

Hailey appears shocked and responds, "In 2021?!," to which Justin asks, "The end of 2021? We start trying?"

"OK, maybe," she says. "We shall see," before Justin makes clear that it's ultimately Hailey's decision.

Hailey and Justin tied the knot during a courthouse ceremony in 2018 and wed again with a more formal celebration the following year.

