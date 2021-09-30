Beliebers, something exciting is coming soon. Michael D. Ratner’s third documentary about Justin Bieber will be coming to Amazon Prime Video this October, and it looks like fans are in for quite a treat.

Following his YouTube Originals docuseries, Justin Bieber: Seasons, and its follow-up, Next Chapter, Ratner’s newest project, Justin Bieber: Our World will follow Bieber's life as he prepares for his first full concert in three years, which took place on New Year’s Eve in 2020. The documentary will premiere on Oct. 8 and will be available to stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

Sign Up Now



On Sept. 7, the “Intentions” singer himself posted a clip in which he walks away from the camera as a crowd begins to roar. The camera then pans up towards the dark sky to reveal the words, “Justin Bieber: Our World.” The teaser for the documentary has been viewed over 4 million times. Needless to say, fans are overjoyed about this third documentary project from Ratner, and it sounds like Justin is too.

"Performing live and connecting with my fans through music is deeply meaningful to me," Justin said in a statement. "Especially during the past year, being able to provide a service and share my gifts to bring some happiness to people during such a sad and scary time has meant the world to me. This film documents an intense and exciting time, preparing for a return to the stage during this season of real uncertainty. Coming together with my team, overcoming the obstacles, and delivering a special show, surrounded by friends and family; it’s all here."

Sounds like a documentary you won’t want to miss! Here’s everything you need to know on how to watch Justin Bieber: Our World.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Amazon Studios

When does Justin Bieber: Our Worldcome out? The “Peaches” singer’s latest documentary will premiere on Oct. 8, 2021.

Where can I watch Justin Bieber: Our World? This Bieber documentary will be available to stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video at no extra cost to subscribers.

Amazon Prime Video is an included perk of an Amazon Prime Subscription, which costs $13 monthly, but can also be purchased independently for $9 monthly. You can also try Amazon Prime Video at no cost to you with a 30-day free trial.

Sign Up Now

Justin Bieber’s official merchandise is also available through Amazon, including T-shirts, long sleeves, hoodies and more. Shop the latest Justin Bieber merch below!

RELATED CONTENT:

How to Watch ‘Unidentified with Demi Lovato’

Justin Bieber's Pearl Necklace Is Now Just $30

How to Watch ‘The Morning Show’

Justin Bieber Reveals the Motto He's Currently Living By (Exclusive)

How to Watch ‘Hocus Pocus’

What's New on Hulu: and more

How to Watch ‘Dune’

What's New on Amazon Prime Video This Month

How to Watch the Hulu's New Britney Spears Documentary

What's New on Disney Plus This Month: LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales

How to Watch ‘Savage X Fenty Vol. 3’

What's New on Peacock in September: How to Watch 'Days of Our Lives'