Rihanna and her totally savage lingerie line are back for the latest Savage X Fenty fashion show. This third edition of of the Savage X Fenty lingerie extravaganza was shot at the Westin Bonaventure Hotel in the heart of Downtown Los Angeles and features the latest collection by Rihanna's lingerie line, which will be available to shop at Savage X Fenty or directly on Amazon Fashion.

With a line-up that includes performances from BIA, Daddy Yankee, Ricky Martin, Nas, Normani, Jade Novah and Jazmine Sullivan, and featured appearances by former Victoria’s Secret supermodels Gigi Hadid, Adriana Lima, Behati Prinsloo and Irinia Shayk and celebrities such as Emily Ratajkowski, Sabrina Carpenter, Vanessa Hudgens, Troye Sivan and many more, this show is definitely worth the watch. Savage X Fenty Vol. 3 will be available to stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

Rihanna spoke to ET about her role as creative director and executive producer for the show. "Even now I'm thinking, okay, so how to top this one next year? You know, you're already thinking about that because that's really the challenge to make it bigger and better and more inclusive every year," she says.

"But, you know, we somehow manage to pull it off every year, and I'm so excited and thrilled about how we elevated this year's show… The looks are sexy. They're edgy. They're fun. They're flirty. They're playful… They're savage and they're gonna make you feel that way. They're gonna make you feel confident. Everyone is going to feel represented in this show. Whether it's a style, a piece or seeing someone that just looks like them."

Sounds like a show you won’t want to miss! Here’s what you need to know on how to watch Savage X Fenty Vol. 3.

When does Savage X Fenty Vol. 3 come out?Savage X Fenty Vol. 3 comes out on Friday, Sept 24.

Where can I watch Savage X Fenty Vol. 3? The third installation of Rihanna’s fashion show will be available to stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

