The 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards aired on CBS and Paramount+. Ahead of the in-person ceremony hosted by Cedric the Entertainer, ET put together a streaming guide to all the major nominees, including Bridgerton, The Handmaid’s Tale, Lovecraft Country, RuPaul’s Drag Race and more.

When the nominees were announced in July, The Crown and The Mandalorian came out on top with 24 total nominations each, while WandaVision followed closely behind with 23. Meanwhile, Ted Lasso made history as the most-nominated comedy series in its debut season and Hamilton became the most recognized TV movie thanks to the film version that premiered last summer.

Elsewhere, Saturday Night Live extended its dominance over the variety categories, with cast members Bowen Yang, Cecily Strong and others scoring acting noms, while the Jean Smart-aissance continued with dual nominations for Hacks on HBO Max and HBO’s Mare of Easttown.

Additionally, other favorites, like A Black Lady Sketch Show, The Boys, The Flight Attendant, The Queen’s Gambit, were also recognized.

Here’s where to stream all the major and most-nominated shows on Amazon, Apple TV+, Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu, and Netflix.

The Crown

Netflix

Season 4 of Peter Morgan’s award-winning historical drama introduced Princess Diana (Emma Corrin) and Margaret Thatcher (Gillian Anderson) into the mix as it continued to recount Queen Elizabeth’s (Olivia Colman) life in the monarchy, this time between the years of 1979 and 1990.

Emmy Nominations: 24, including Outstanding Drama Series and nods for its ensemble cast, Emma Corrin, Charles Dance, Gillian Anderson, Olivia Colman and others.

Watch on Netflix

Other Notable Nominees on Netflix: Bridgerton (12), Emily in Paris (2), Cobra Kai (4), Halston (4), The Kominsky Method (6), Nailed It! (2), The Queen’s Gambit (18), Queer Eye (6), Ratched (4), The Umbrella Academy (4)

The Mandalorian

Disney+

Set after the fall of the Empire and before the emergence of the First Order, this Star Wars spinoff follows the travails of a lone gunfighter (Pedro Pascal) in the outer reaches of the galaxy far from the authority of the New Republic. Season 2 saw the titular hero continue to look for the Child’s home, while fending off various threats along the way.

Emmy Nominations: 24, including Outstanding Drama Series as well as Guest Actor nominations for Timothy Olyphant and Carl Weathers.

Watch on Disney+

Other Notable Nominees on Disney+: The Falcon and the Winter Soldier (5), The Simpsons (1), WandaVision (23)

The Handmaid’s Tale

Hulu

The Emmy-winning dystopian drama returned with an immensely satisfying season 4 as June (Elisabeth Moss) continued her harrowing journey as a rebel figure attempting to rescue her daughter Hannah while bringing the oppressive totalitarian society of Gilead down from within.

Emmy Nominations: 21, including Outstanding Drama Series as well as several nods for its female stars, Ann Dowd, Elisabeth Moss, Madeline Brewer, Samira Wiley and more.

Watch on Hulu

Other Notable Nominees on Hulu: Framing Britney Spears (The New York Times Presents) (2), Genius: Aretha (3), Pen15 (1), Shrill (1)

Saturday Night Live

Rosalind O'Connor/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

The long-running sketch series continues to be a staple at the Emmys, thanks to its timely commentary, hilarious sketches and amazing guest stars, including guests and hosts Alec Baldwin, Dan Levy, Kristen Wiig and Maya Rudolph.

Emmy Nominations: 21, including Outstanding Variety Sketch Series as well as acting nominations for Aidy Bryant, Bowen Yang, Cecily Bryant, Kate McKinnon and Kenan Thompson.

Watch on Peacock

Other Notable Nominees on Peacock: The Amber Ruffin Show (1), Below Deck (2), Girls5Eva (1), Top Chef (5)

Ted Lasso

Apple TV+

A continuation of the character Jason Sudeikis first portrayed in a series of promos for NBC Sports’ coverage of the Premier League, Ted Lasso follows a former small-time college football coach from Kansas who has moved across the pond to coach a professional soccer team in England.

Emmy Nominations: 20, Outstanding Comedy Series as well as several nods for co-creator and star Jason Sudeikis.

Watch on Apple TV+

Other Notable Nominees on Apple TV+: Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry (4), Central Park (2), Mythic Quest (2)

Lovecraft Country

HBO

Created by Misha Green and executive produced by Jordan Peele and J.J. Abrams, the 10-episode HBO series adapted from Matt Ruff’s novel sees an extended Black family in 1950s Chicago facing both racist terrors and supernatural horrors inspired by the likes of H.P. Lovecraft.

Emmy Nominations: 18, including Outstanding Drama Series and nods for its ensemble of stars, Courtney B. Vance, Jurnee Smollett, Jonathan Majors and others.

Watch on HBO Max

Other Notable Nominees on HBO Max: A Black Lady Sketch Show (5), Allen v. Farrow (7), Euphoria (3), The Flight Attendant (9), Friends: The Reunion (4), Hacks (15), I May Destroy You (9), Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (7), Legendary (1), Mare of Easttown (16), Perry Mason (4), The Undoing (2)

RuPaul’s Drag Race

World of Wonder

Each season 14 drag queen vies for the coveted title of America's Next Drag Superstar, and season 13 was no different. In fact, the battle was as fierce as ever, with a surprise twist in the very first episode that set the course for an intense battle among the queens. But that didn't stop the competition, hosted by RuPaul, from being a sensation over a decade into its run.

Emmy Nominations: 9, including Outstanding Competition Program and Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program for RuPaul.

Watch on Paramount+

Other Notable Nominees on Paramount+: The Amazing Race (4), Star Trek: Discovery (4), Star Trek: Lower Decks (1)

The Underground Railroad

Amazon

Adapted from Colson Whitehead’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, the 10-part series follows Cora’s (Thuso Mbedu) harrowing journey to freedom after escaping a Georgia plantation in the antebellum South for the rumored Underground Railroad, which is a secret network of tracks and tunnels run by engineers and conductors.

Emmy Nominations: 7, including Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series and a directing nod for Barry Jenkins.

Watch on Amazon

Other Notable Nominees on Amazon: The Boys (5), Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2 (1), Sylvie's Love (1), Uncle Frank (1)

The 2021 Primetime Emmy Awards, hosted by Cedric the Entertainer, will air live Sunday, Sept. 19 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBS and Paramount+. In the meantime, stay tuned to ETonline.com for complete Emmys coverage.

RELATED CONTENT:

If You Like Ted Lasso, Make These 8 Comedies Your Next Binge Watch

How Marvel History Was Made With 2021 Emmy Nominations

The Complete List of 2021 Emmy Nominations

The Biggest Emmy Snubs and Surprises

'Ted Lasso' Makes History With 20 Emmy Nominations