2021 Emmy Nominations: The Complete List

It's time to honor the TV that kept us sane this past year: The 2021 Emmy nominees represent the best of what we watched, streamed, binged and then re-watched while stuck inside, AKA Outstanding Pandemic Viewing.

On Tuesday, the Television Academy and father-daughter Emmy winners Ron Cephas Jones and Jasmine Cephas Jones unveiled nominations for the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards.

This post will be updated as nominations are announced.

Winners will be announced during the Cedric the Entertainer-hosted Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 19, airing live at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on CBS and Paramount+. (This year's ceremony will be hazmat suit free.)

Here is the full list of nominees:

Outstanding Drama Series

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series

Outstanding Comedy Series

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series

Outstanding Television Movie

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Outstanding Animated Program

Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance

Outstanding Narrator

Outstanding Variety Talk Series

Outstanding Variety Sketch Series

Outstanding Structured Reality Program

Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program

Outstanding Competition Program

Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality-Competition Program

Outstanding Short Form Comedy, Drama or Variety Series

Outstanding Actor in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series

Outstanding Actress in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series

The 2021 Primetime Emmy Awards air live on Sept. 19 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on CBS and Paramount+. In the meantime, stay tuned to ETonline.com for complete Emmys coverage.

