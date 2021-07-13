2021 Emmy Nominations: The Complete List
It's time to honor the TV that kept us sane this past year: The 2021 Emmy nominees represent the best of what we watched, streamed, binged and then re-watched while stuck inside, AKA Outstanding Pandemic Viewing.
On Tuesday, the Television Academy and father-daughter Emmy winners Ron Cephas Jones and Jasmine Cephas Jones unveiled nominations for the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards.
This post will be updated as nominations are announced.
Winners will be announced during the Cedric the Entertainer-hosted Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 19, airing live at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on CBS and Paramount+. (This year's ceremony will be hazmat suit free.)
Here is the full list of nominees:
Outstanding Drama Series
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Outstanding Comedy Series
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series
Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series
Outstanding Television Movie
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Outstanding Animated Program
Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance
Outstanding Narrator
Outstanding Variety Talk Series
Outstanding Variety Sketch Series
Outstanding Structured Reality Program
Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program
Outstanding Competition Program
Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality-Competition Program
Outstanding Short Form Comedy, Drama or Variety Series
Outstanding Actor in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series
Outstanding Actress in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series
