'Ted Lasso' Makes History With 20 Emmy Nominations

Life may not be all about wins and losses, but Ted Lasso is up for some big wins at this year's Emmys! The feel-good Apple TV+ comedy -- which stars Jason Sudeikis as the unlikely new coach of a English soccer club -- scored a record-setting number of Emmy nominations on Tuesday, including nods for Best Comedy Series, Best Actor in a Comedy Series for Sudeikis,Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for Hannah Waddingham and Juno Temple, and Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy for Brett Goldstein, Brendan Hunt, Nick Mohammed and Jeremy Swift.

Ted Lasso also scored Creative Arts Emmy nominations in writing, directing, casting, production design, sound editing and mixing and main title design, putting their total this year at 20, and breaking the record for most nominations for a comedy series in their first season, previously set by Glee in 2010.

The show has already earned major awards love for its first season. Sudeikis won the Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy in February, and the show scored Best Comedy Series, Best Actor in a Comedy Series and Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series at the Critics Choice Awards back in March.

In his Critics Choice acceptance speech, Sudeikis thanked his ex, Olivia Wilde, for helping to inspire the series, which is based on a character he originated in a series of ads for NBC Sports' coverage of the English Premier League in 2013.

"I want to thank my kids, Otis and Daisy, and I want to thank their mom, Olivia, who had the initial idea for this as a TV show," he explained. "She was like, 'You guys like doing that so much, you should do it as a movie or a TV show,' and she was right!"

"This has been a whack-ass year," Sudeikis continued, "and this [show] has been a wonderful vessel to hear people's stories of forgiveness and redemption and healing and understanding."

See more in the video below. Ted Lasso returns for season 2 on July 23 on Apple TV+.

The 2021 Primetime Emmy Awards, hosted by Cedric the Entertainer, will air live Sunday, Sept. 19 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBS and Paramount+. In the meantime, stay tuned to ETonline.com for complete Emmys coverage.

RELATED CONTENT:

The Complete List of 2021 Emmy Nominations

Olivia Wilde 'Super Supportive' of Ex Jason Sudeikis' Success

Jason Sudeikis and 'Ted Lasso' Co-Star Keeley Hazell Show Some PDA