Jason Sudeikis and Keeley Hazell seemingly confirmed their romance with their body language over the weekend. The Ted Lasso co-stars were spotted going for a walk in New York City, and appeared quite cozy.

During their stroll, the 45-year-old Saturday Night Live alum and the 34-year-old actress were seen with their arms around each other. Hazell was also seen linking arms with Sudeikis.

While there is a character named Keeley in Ted Lasso, played by Juno Temple, Hazell portrays Bex, who is dating soccer stud Jamie Tartt (Phil Dunster), and has a very small role in the first season. The show, which Sudeikis plays leading man Ted Lasso, will begin streaming season two July 23 on Apple TV+.

This is Sudeikis' first romance since his split from Olivia Wilde, who he dated for nine years and shares two children with. However, the actor has known Hazell for some time.

A source told ET earlier this year that the actress has been "a platonic friend to him for years since he met her on Horrible Bosses 2" in 2014.

Another source also shared with ET in February that the two are "seeing each other, having fun and seeing where things go."

As for Wilde, she's also moved on with a co-star. According to ET's sources, the actress-director is currently dating Harry Styles, who has a part in Don't Worry Darling, which Wilde is both starring and directing.

One source even noted earlier this year that the two "have been inseparable." For more on Wilde and Styles' romance, check out the video below.

