If You Like Ted Lasso, Make These 8 Comedies Your Next Binge Watch

The long-awaited second season of Apple TV+’s wildly successful show, Ted Lasso, is now streaming new episodes every Friday. That’s right, weekly releases- remember those?

Ted Lasso follows a kindhearted American football coach, played by Jason Sudeikis, as he crosses the pond to coach professional soccer. With his uber-contagious optimism and undeniably warm presence, Lasso slowly but surely melts the hearts of his outwardly gruff new team of British footballers, and their emotionally closed-off owner, one homemade biscuit at a time.

Season one of Ted Lasso premiered in the fall of 2020 in the absence of most sports at a time when, trapped mainly inside their homes, viewers seemed to really need him. The show has gained even more attention as of late in anticipation of the second season’s premiere, and while the first two episodes of the season haven’t disappointed, fans who’ve grown accustomed to binge-watching may be in need of some supporting entertainment as they wait each week for the latest episode to drop.

Luckily, there are plenty of great comedy series that radiate that same heart-warming, laugh-inducing energy as Ted Lasso. Internet-beloved classics like Parks and Recreation famously portrays a kind and genuine individual trying to get everyone to do their best through the perky Leslie Knope, while the fan favorite Schitt's Creek nearly rivals Ted Lasso’s record-breaking 20 Emmy nominations. Here are eight comedies to binge watch next if you like Ted Lasso:

Superstore

Superstore aired its final season this past March, giving you six very binge-worthy seasons chronicling the plight of the workers of Cloud 9, a big-box store in St. Louis, Missouri. As the employees handle the standard duties of their jobs, they must also deal with customer service mishaps and one another. This surprisingly moving sitcom can be streamed on Hulu.



Mythic Quest

Season one of Mythic Quest, “Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet” follows the staff of a video game studio responsible for producing a popular MMORPG (massively multiplayer online role-playing game) as they butt heads and clash with the game’s creator. It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’s Rob McElhenney stars in this absurdly entertaining series streaming now on Apple TV Plus.

Parks and Recreation

When a local nurse attends a public meeting to demand the abandoned construction pit next to her house be filled, she gets a lot more help than she expected. Parks and Recreation follows Leslie Knope, the deputy director of the parks and recreation department of Pawnee, Indiana, as she fights against local government tropes and red tape with her almost-blinding optimism. Watch the hilarious antics of small town public officials trying their best to make their city a better place on Peacock.

The League

Six old friends form a fantasy football league in which they’re willing to do anything to win. Starring Mark Duplass and Nick Kroll, The League hilariously portrays a group of friends that care so deeply for one another that they consistently make each other miserable. All seven seasons of this comical show are available to watch on Hulu.

A.P. Bio

When former Harvard philosophy professor Jack Griffin is rejected from his dream job, he has to return to his hometown in Ohio to work as a high school biology teacher. Instead of actually teaching his advanced placement students, he hatches a plan to get revenge on his professional rival with the help of his class. You can stream the first three seasons of A.P. Bio on Peacock now and easily enjoy this hilarious show knowing a fourth season is on its way!

Schitt's Creek

After being defrauded by their business manager, the ultra-wealthy nouveau riche Rose family must relocate to their only remaining asset: a small rural town the family purchased as a joke for their son’s birthday called Schitt's Creek. As they slowly rebuild their lives each family member grows in heartwarming and surprising ways. This stealthily sweet and hilarious series took home nine Emmys in its final season, but all six are wholly worth the watch. You can stream Schitt's Creek on Netflix.

All American

Inspired by the true life story of NFL Superbowl Champion, Spencer Paysinger, The CW’s All American follows high school football player, Spencer James, after he is recruited to play football for Beverly Hills High. Spencer and his family have to navigate between two vastly different worlds as he reckoned with his roots in South LA and his future in Beverly Hills. This series dramatically chronicles the highs and lows of life, humanity and high school football. You can watch the first three seasons on Netflix.

Girls5Eva

A 90’s girl band with one hit single decides to reunite after decades apart when their song gets sampled by an up-and-coming rapper. Girls5Eva features singer-songwriter Sara Bareilles’ and Hamilton star, Renée Elise Goldsberry. This sensational series, created by 30 Rock star Tina Fey, is streaming now on Peacock.

