Lana Condor to Star in Hulu Action Comedy Series From Randall Park

Lana Condor is set to star in a new half-hour action-comedy series in early development at Hulu, a rep for Condor confirms to ET. Randall Park and Michael Golamco, who previously teamed up to write Netflix’s Always Be My Maybe with Ali Wong, will write the pilot, while 20th Century Fox will serve as the studio for the show. The To All The Boys star will executive produce the project alongside Park, Golamco and Hieu Ho.

Take Out will follow a restaurant employee, played by Condor, who is on a secret mission to take down an evil crime syndicate that is determined to rule New York City.

Condor shared the exciting news on Instagram, describing the upcoming show as a combination of her favorite things: Food, action and love.

"WE DID IT!!! A project that perfectly encapsulates my favorite things: FOOD, ACTION, and LOVE!!! Thank you to Imminent Collision for being the DREAM TEAM and making my dream come true, @hulu & @20thcenturystudios for believing in us and being the absolute best. LETS GOOOOOOOOO 💪🏽🍜⚔️ Represent Baby!," the 24-year-old actress captioned the casting announcement.

Condor spoke with ET in April about using her voice to propel Asian stories and Asian talent as she moves into the next phase of her career.

"It might sound a little bit dramatic, but I do believe that I was put on this earth to make people feel a little less alone," she shared. "I believe that I love to entertain people, but I want to do it in a way that feels meaningful and feels like people can be seen and not feel weirder or ostracized in any way."

Condor added, "I've done this throughout my career, but now more than ever, moving forward, the projects that I have lined up all show fully-fleshed, three-dimensional, beautiful, Asian-American stories, and are not leaning into the stereotypes or the false narratives that I think I've heard before in the world," Condor revealed. "I'm very specific about what I choose because representing is not something that I shy away from. It's something that I genuinely feel like is my passion and something that I love."

