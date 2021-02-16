Lana Condor Reveals Her Boyfriend Totally Forgot About Valentine's Day

Lana Condor had a busy Valentine's Day weekend, so we can't totally blame her boyfriend, Anthony De La Torre, for forgetting the romantic holiday, right?

During an appearance on The Tonight Show last week, Condor told host Jimmy Fallon that De La Torre "truly forgot" about the holiday amid the excitement of the third and final installment in the TATB franchise, To All the Boys: Always and Forever, which premiered on Netflix this past Friday.

"I mentioned to Anthony the other day, I was like, 'Hey, baby. Like it's kind of cute. Like Valentine's Day is coming up really soon. Like, this weekend,'" she told Fallon about the film's release coinciding with the Valentine's holiday weekend.

"And he truly forgot," Condor revealed. "Truly did not remember. There was nothing there. He was like, 'Uh, oh. No, no, no.'"

"So, yeah. When you asked me if I have plans, I feel like probably no," Condor added with a laugh.

Fallon prompted De La Torre to get it together before Sunday, and it looked like he listened, penning this sweet message to his longtime girlfriend on Instagram Sunday.

"Lana, you have never been more beautiful than right now. Not only have you not changed in the course of the last 3 years, but the best aspects of you have only grown. You deserve this and so much more. You are the hardest worker in the room. Watching how much you’ve poured yourself into your work the last few years has inspired me more than you’ll ever know. Now it’s time to relax and do nothing for a few days 😍I love you. Thank you to @ncentineo for being the perfect PK to Lanas LJ and for just being a good dude. I’m so happy and grateful for you man 💙 Thank you to every single fan of To All The Boys. It has been a beautiful thing to watch the person I love have their dreams come true. it wouldn't have happened without you guys. And of course thank you @jennyhan for creating these lovely characters!!! NOW STOP READING THIS AND GO STREAM IT AGAIN!! 😜🤘❤️" De La Torre wrote.

Despite this little slip-up, Condor admits that her boyfriend of five years does sweet things for her daily.

"Anthony, every night or every morning, folds my PJs and tucks them under my pillow so that I don't have to go looking for them," Condor revealed in the February issue of Self. "That to me is the biggest expression of love. That's so much better than, I don't know, a hot air balloon."

It's sweet moments like this that has Condor calling their relationship amazing -- so amazing in fact that she's hoping for wedding bells in the future. ET spoke with the TATB star back in September, where she revealed that she is itching for a proposal from her longtime beau.

"I literally told him the other day, 'Listen, kid... we've been together for five years. We have a house, we have a dog, we have a car, OK? You better put a ring on it,'" she said. "I always say, 'I'm a hot commodity!' So hopefully, but we'll see."

