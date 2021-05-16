Never say never! Lana Condor is open to revisiting the To All the Boys universe again if a spinoff of the Netlix movies comes to be. ET's Katie Krause asked Condor about Lara Jean and Peter Kavinsky possibly returning to the saga, and what the future of their relationship holds, during the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards on Sunday.

"I would absolutely support anything that Anna Cathcart does because I think she's amazing and I think she did such a great job with Kitty," Condor gushed. "I love the To All the Boys world more than I think people understand. Like I, myself am a huge fan, so I'm always open to visiting that universe again because it was one that was really kind and beautiful."

As far as Lara Jean and Peter still being together in the future: it's complicated.

"I kinda have this feeling that they're not gonna make it through college, but they're gonna come back!," Condor assured. "It's gonna be fine. Everything's gonna be fine, when they're like 40."

The 23-year-old actress shared her excitement with ET last month after reports that the Netflix franchise could continue with a spinoff series focused on her character's younger sister, Kitty Covey (Anna Cathcart).

"I think it would totally make sense," Condor told ET's Denny Directo via Zoom. "I think Kitty is... truly just a scene stealer."

While Condor said that no one has approached her about the project -- and noted that she doesn't "really know anything about it" -- she does think the series is something that fans would be excited to watch.

"I remember when we were doing the press junket for the third movie, everyone was asking [Anna], 'Is this something that you would be interested in?'" Condor recalled. "I would totally support it if it's something that comes to light."

Watch the video below for more on the future of the To All the Boys franchise.

RELATED CONTENT

Lana Condor Says She'd 'Totally Support' a 'To All the Boys' Spinoff

Lana Condor Reveals Her Boyfriend Totally Forgot About Valentine's Day

'To All the Boys 3': Lana Condor Breaks Down Lara Jean's Ending

Lana Condor on 'To All The Boys' Spinoff, Asian Representation and Hosting the CDGAs (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Related Gallery