Kyle Richards is joining a new Real Housewives franchise a little farther up north. Richards will star alongside Breaking Bad actress, Betsey Brandt, for a Peacock original film, titled The Real Housewives of the North Pole, set to hit the streamer later this year.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills OG took to Instagram Thursday to share her excitement at the casting news.

"So happy to be working with this incredible actress @betsybrandt I can’t wait for you all to see it! 🙏🎄🎅❤️🎬," Richards wrote next to a screenshot announcing the holiday movie.

In the film, Richards and Brandt will play Trish and Diana, the self-proclaimed "Christmas Queens" of North Pole, Vermont.

"The Christmas Queens of North Pole, Vermont, Trish and Diana, have won the Best Holiday House decorating competition every year for the past nine years," the show's log line reads. "But days before Christmas, a friendship-ending argument sparks a town-wide feud and draws the attention of a national magazine writer hoping to make a name for herself with her scintillating expose titled, Real Housewives of the North Pole.

The Peacock original will be produced by Motion Picture Corporation of America, with Ron Oliver directing and Tippi Dobrofsky, Neal Dobrofsky and Spyder Dobrofsky writing and executive producing the film, with production on the project set to begin this month in Utah.

A Real Housewives mashup series is also coming to Peacock, which was filming from Turks and Caicos in April. While details about the series remain scarce (as in, how many episodes there will be, when it will premiere, etc.), ET has confirmed that Richards, The Real Housewives of New Jersey's Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga, The Real Housewives of New York City's Ramona Singer and Luann de Lesseps, as well as The Real Housewives of Atlanta's Cynthia Bailey and Kenya Moore will all be part of the "all stars" cast.

The Real Housewives of the North Pole will premiere on Peacock later this year.

