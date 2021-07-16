Kyle Richards to Star Alongside Betsey Brandt in 'Real Housewives of the North Pole' Film for Peacock
‘RHOBH’: Kyle Richards on Kathy Hilton’s Breakout Season and the…
Kyle Richards and Kathy Hilton Share Their Reactions to Erika Ja…
‘RHOBH’ Sisters Kyle Richards and Kathy Hilton Hilariously Inter…
'RHOBH': Erika Jayne Explains Why She's Divorcing Tom Girardi
Paris Hilton Reacts to Mom Kathy Hilton on ‘RHOBH’ and Talks Wed…
J.Lo and Ben Are ‘Very Serious,’ Kim Kardashian Won't Give Up Se…
Paris Hilton Is ‘Not Offended’ by Britney Spears Mentioning Her …
Erika Jayne Fires Back at Critics Amid Ongoing Legal Woes and Di…
Braunwyn Windham-Burke on How She Found Out About 'RHOC' Firing …
Lisa Rinna Admits She’s ‘Nervous’ About Daughter Amelia Hamlin D…
‘RHOP’s Wendy Osefo on Her Season 6 Glow-Up and Facing Off With …
Paris Hilton's Family Reacts to Britney Spears Saying She Didn't…
‘Big Brother’: Julie Chen Teases Season 23 and Breaks Down Her F…
David Harbour Talks ‘Black Widow’ and Teases Major ‘Stranger Thi…
Olivia Holt on What ‘Cruel Summer’s Finale Revelations Could Mea…
Kandi Burruss Talks ‘Housewives’ Future and New ‘OLG’ Spinoff Sh…
Jake Paul on Boxing, That FBI Raid, and Misconceptions (Exclusiv…
Jasmine Guy and Kadeem Hardison Reflect on Iconic Romance on ‘A …
Tahj Mowry Reflects on Naya Rivera and Her ‘Amazing’ Legacy (Exc…
Joshua Jackson on Fatherhood and Marriage to Jodie Turner-Smith …
Kyle Richards is joining a new Real Housewives franchise a little farther up north. Richards will star alongside Breaking Bad actress, Betsey Brandt, for a Peacock original film, titled The Real Housewives of the North Pole, set to hit the streamer later this year.
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills OG took to Instagram Thursday to share her excitement at the casting news.
"So happy to be working with this incredible actress @betsybrandt I can’t wait for you all to see it! 🙏🎄🎅❤️🎬," Richards wrote next to a screenshot announcing the holiday movie.
In the film, Richards and Brandt will play Trish and Diana, the self-proclaimed "Christmas Queens" of North Pole, Vermont.
"The Christmas Queens of North Pole, Vermont, Trish and Diana, have won the Best Holiday House decorating competition every year for the past nine years," the show's log line reads. "But days before Christmas, a friendship-ending argument sparks a town-wide feud and draws the attention of a national magazine writer hoping to make a name for herself with her scintillating expose titled, Real Housewives of the North Pole.
The Peacock original will be produced by Motion Picture Corporation of America, with Ron Oliver directing and Tippi Dobrofsky, Neal Dobrofsky and Spyder Dobrofsky writing and executive producing the film, with production on the project set to begin this month in Utah.
A Real Housewives mashup series is also coming to Peacock, which was filming from Turks and Caicos in April. While details about the series remain scarce (as in, how many episodes there will be, when it will premiere, etc.), ET has confirmed that Richards, The Real Housewives of New Jersey's Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga, The Real Housewives of New York City's Ramona Singer and Luann de Lesseps, as well as The Real Housewives of Atlanta's Cynthia Bailey and Kenya Moore will all be part of the "all stars" cast.
The Real Housewives of the North Pole will premiere on Peacock later this year.
RELATED CONTENT
RHOBH: Kyle Richards on the Erika Jayne Saga and Magic of Kathy Hilton
Kyle Richards Reveals She Got a Nose Job After Breaking It Last Year
Here's Who's Filming Peacock's 'Real Housewives' All-Stars Mash-Up
Related Gallery