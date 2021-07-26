How to Watch 'Jungle Cruise' on Disney Plus and in Theaters
Move over, Pirates of the Caribbean, a new beloved Disney ride is headed to the big screen. Jungle Cruise -- starring Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt -- is headed to theaters and Disney+ with Premier Access on July 30.
The film stars Blunt as Dr. Lily Houghton, a turn-of-the-century researcher who travels to the Amazon in search of a legendary tree with the ability to cure all known maladies. There, she hires a hapless riverboat skipper named Frank (Johnson), and the two strike up an odd-couple rapport, full of wisecracking wordplay and the possibility of something more.
For everything you need to know on how to watch Jungle Cruise when it premieres, read on below.
When is Jungle Cruise's release date? Friday, July 30.
How to watch Jungle Cruise on Disney+:Jungle Cruise is one of the films that is behind Disney+'s Premier Access paywall when it first comes out. To watch on July 30, you'll have to subscribe to Disney+ for $6.99 per month, then pay an additional one-time fee of $29.99 for Premier Access to watch Jungle Cruise on the streaming service. If you already subscribe to Disney+, you can pre-order Jungle Cruise with Premier Access now.
How to watch Jungle Cruise in theaters: Visit Fandango to get tickets to watch Jungle Cruise in theaters starting July 30.
When will Jungle Cruise be available at no extra cost to subscribers on Disney+: The movie will open up to all subscribers on Nov. 12, 2021.
Meanwhile, Blunt and Johnson recently opened up to ET about Jungle Cruise. Watch the video below for what they had to say!
