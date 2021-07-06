Emily Blunt Calls 'Jungle Cruise' Co-Star Dwayne Johnson Her 'Most Enormous Buddy' (Exclusive)
Emily Blunt Calls 'Jungle Cruise' Co-Star Dwayne Johnson Her 'Mo…
Megan Fox Calls Boyfriend and Co-Star Machine Gun Kelly ‘Tall, B…
David Harbour Talks ‘Black Widow’ and Teases Major ‘Stranger Thi…
Maya Rudolph Teases Her Upcoming Villain Role in ‘Disenchanted’ …
‘Black Widow’ Star Scarlett Johansson Reveals Her ‘Greatest Acco…
Stream Queens | July 1, 2021
Stream Queens | June 10, 2021
2021 CMT Music Awards: Lindsay Ell on How She Broke Her Foot and…
Kane Brown on His Daughter Kingsley Rose Saying 'Dada' Right Bef…
Carly Pearce's Dog June Jolene Makes Her Red Carpet Debut at CMT…
Kanye West and Irina Shayk 'Casually' Seeing Each Other, Source …
2021 CMT Music Awards: Everything to Expect From the Star-Studde…
Dwyane Wade on His 2-Year-Old Daughter Kaavia’s Social Media Sta…
‘KUWTK’ Series Finale: Khloe Kardashian Debates If She'll Marry …
Prince Edward Reacts to 'Very Sad' Royal Family Rift
CW's 'The Republic of Sarah' Sneak Peek: Only Way to Save the To…
Zooey Deschanel and Michael Bolton Sing Their Way to Your Heart …
Penelope Disick and North West Have Fun With Cameras to Pretend …
‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ Ends; Lorde, Megan Thee Stalli…
Gwen Stefani Celebrates Intimate Bridal Shower With Family Ahead…
"Dwayne Johnson has become my most enormous buddy," Emily Blunt says of her Jungle Cruise co-star in a new featurette, exclusive debuting on ET. In Disney's latest adventure, the duo plays unlikely allies-turned-true odd couple (the movie is also a love story!), while on set, the actors didn't just become fast friends -- they became swole mates.
"I think I imagined that he would be larger than life -- which physically, clearly he is," Blunt says. "But I usually show up Dwayne Johnson in the gym. I think he's a bit intimidated working out with me. I think he needs to up his game."
"She said, 'I can bench more than you!' I said, 'Yeah, absolutely,'" Johnson deadpans, letting out a chuckle.
In Jungle Cruise, Blunt's Dr. Lily Houghton travels to the Amazon in search of a mythic tree with untold medicinal abilities. There, she hires a wisecracking skipper, Frank (Johnson), to take her down the river. "The Jungle Cruise ride was Walt Disney's main attraction when the park opened, and now we have this incredible opportunity to turn it into a movie," Johnson says. And not just any movie: Blunt hails it as a "roller coaster" with "thrill and suspense and humor," while Johnson calls it an "insane adventure" that is "a lot of fun" and "quite special." Watch the featurette above.
Jungle Cruise is in theaters and available on Disney+ with Premier Access on July 30, 2021.
RELATED CONTENT:
Dwayne Johnson & Emily Blunt Had 'Too Much Fun' Making 'Jungle Cruise'
'Jungle Cruise': How a Beloved Ride Became Disney's Next Big Franchise
Margot Robbie to Star in a Female-Fronted 'Pirates of the Caribbean'