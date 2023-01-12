Shopping

20 Best Bra Deals on Amazon: Maidenform, Bali, Playtex & More

By Latifah Muhammad
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
best bras
Delmaine Donson/Getty Images

Is your underwear drawer in need of a winter refresh?

The new year is a great time to upgrade your undies. We know we can count on Amazon for great deals, and the retailer's current deals on bras don't disappoint. There are tons of budget-friendly items with huge markdowns on a variety of bra styles from major brands like Savage x Fenty, Bali, Playtex, Maidenform, Vanity Fair, Calvin Klein, Coquette, Hanes and more. 

Whether you're looking for something sultry ahead of Valentine's Day or looking to replace your everyday bras, Amazon has you covered for huge savings. With cup sizes ranging from petite to plus sizes, you can find deep discounts on sports bras, bralettes, strapless bras, underwire bras, wireless bras, push-up bras, lace bras, cotton bras, nursing bras, full coverage bras, demi cup bras, illusion neckline bras, T-shirt bras, convertible bras, 1/2 cup bras, and a bunch of other bra styles. 

Ahead shop ET's picks for the best Amazon deals on bras

Bali Lace Desire Underwire Bra
Amazon Bali Lace Desire Underwire Bra
Amazon
Bali Lace Desire Underwire Bra

A full-coverage bra with a little sex appeal, just in time for Valentine's Day. 

$44$23
Savage x Fenty Womens Renaissance Rose Unlined Demi Bra
Amazon Savage x Fenty Womens Renaissance Rose Unlined Demi Bra
Amazon
Savage x Fenty Womens Renaissance Rose Unlined Demi Bra

The romantic bra is available in straight (missy) and curvy sizes. 

$65$46
Fantasie's Illusion Underwire Side Support Full Coverage Bra
Fantasie Women’s Illusion Underwire Side Support Full Coverage Bra
Amazon
Fantasie's Illusion Underwire Side Support Full Coverage Bra

Made from a blend of nylon and elastane fabric, Fantasie’s full coverage illusion bra comes in navy, black, white, natural beige, and rose.

$59$41
Bali's Comfort Revolution Wire Free Bra
Bali Women's Comfort Revolution Wire Free Bra
Amazon
Bali's Comfort Revolution Wire Free Bra

Liberate yourself with the comfort of a wire-free bra from Bali. 

$48$23
Natori Performance Sport
Natori Performance Sport
Amazon
Natori Performance Sport

The Natori Performance bra provides great support during jogging and exercise.

$58
Modern Cotton Triangle Wireless Bralette
Modern Cotton Triangle Wireless Bralette
Amazon
Modern Cotton Triangle Wireless Bralette

This deep triangle bra features skinny adjustable straps, which won't dig into or pinch your skin.

$40
Running Girl One Shoulder Sports Bra
Running Girl One Shoulder Sports Bra
Amazon
Running Girl One Shoulder Sports Bra

Running Girl’s comfortable and stylish one shoulder bra blends nylon and spandex for a curve-hugging and supportive fit that's great for yoga, or post-surgery recovery. This fashionable bra is available in sizes small to XX-large.

$26 $19
Avidlove Bra and Panty Set
Amazon Avidlove Bra and Panty
Amazon
Avidlove Bra and Panty Set

This sexy set, available in 11 color options, includes a lace bra and thong panties. 

$30$18
Calvin Klein Modern Cotton Lightly Lined Bralette
Calvin Klein Women's Modern Cotton Lightly Lined Bralette
Amazon
Calvin Klein Modern Cotton Lightly Lined Bralette

Made from a blend of cotton and modal for maximum comfort, this lightly lined Calvin Klein logo Bralette is perfect underneath a t-shirt. This bra is available in grey, white, purple and more.

$44 $30
Savage X Fenty Savage Not Sorry Unlined Lace Balconette Bra
Amazon Savage X Fenty Savage Not Sorry Unlined Lace Balconette Bra
Amazon
Savage X Fenty Savage Not Sorry Unlined Lace Balconette Bra

Rihanna's Savage X Fenty brand always comes through with the hottest intimate options. This unlined lace bra does not disappoint.

$60
Playtex 18 Hour Sensational Sleek Wirefree Full Coverage Bra
Playtex Womens 18 Hour Sensational Sleek Wirefree Full Coverage Bra
Amazon
Playtex 18 Hour Sensational Sleek Wirefree Full Coverage Bra

Stay comfortable morning, noon and night with the Playtex full-figure bra. 

$36$17
Bali's Comfort Revolution Front-Close Shaping Underwire Bra
Bali Women's Comfort Revolution Front-Close Shaping Underwire Bra
Amazon
Bali's Comfort Revolution Front-Close Shaping Underwire Bra

A front closure shaping underwire bra from Bali. This bra provides a front closure for easy fastening.

$48$23
Maidenform's One Fabulous Fit Tailored Demi Bra
Maidenform Women's One Fabulous Fit 2.0 Tailored Demi Bra Bra
Amazon
Maidenform's One Fabulous Fit Tailored Demi Bra

This comfy bra has specially-designed cups for support and uplift shaping while the satiny fabric keeps you comfortable four hours.  

$48$23
Hanes' Ultimate T-Shirt Bra
Hanes Women's Ultimate T-Shirt Bra Soft Foam Wirefree
Amazon
Hanes' Ultimate T-Shirt Bra

Hanes delivers comfort and confidence with this ultimate t-shirt bra. 

$40$18
Maidenform Comfort Devotion Extra-Coverage Bra
Maidenform Women's Comfort Devotion Extra-Coverage Bra
Amazon
Maidenform Comfort Devotion Extra-Coverage Bra

A Maidenform maximum coverage bra with underwire for support. This Extra Coverage Bra is available in over 20 different colors.

$48$18
Hanes' Comfort Evolution Bra
Hanes Women's Comfort Evolution Bra
Amazon
Hanes' Comfort Evolution Bra

This Hanes seamless and wireless bra is the perfect bra for maximum comfort and a smooth look.

$15$12
Playtex 18-Hour Seamless Smoothing Full Coverage Bra
Playtex Women's 18-Hour Seamless Smoothing Full Coverage Bra
Amazon
Playtex 18-Hour Seamless Smoothing Full Coverage Bra

This full-coverage bra smoothes while the cushioned straps ease pressure on your shoulders. This Playtex Full Coverage Bra is also offered Black and Nude. 

$39$19
Dobreva Women’s Floral Lace Back Front Closure Padded Push Up Underwire Bra
Dobreva Women’s Floral Lace Back Front Closure Padded Push Up Underwire Bra
Amazon
Dobreva Women’s Floral Lace Back Front Closure Padded Push Up Underwire Bra

Dobreva’s lace front closer bra is made from breathable and soft fabrics, and features push-up foam cups to uplift and enhance your cleavage. 

$24
Vanity Fair Beauty Back Full Figure Underwire Bra
Vanity Fair Women's Beauty Back Full Underwire Bra Figure
Amazon
Vanity Fair Beauty Back Full Figure Underwire Bra

This Vanity Fair underwire bra was designed for comfort and support, but the front-adjusting straps make it easy to correct for comfort and don't show under clothes. 

$46$39
Warner's Easy Does It No Bulge Wire-Free Bra
Warner's Women's Easy Does It No Bulge Wire-Free Bra
Amazon
Warner's Easy Does It No Bulge Wire-Free Bra

If you're looking for a bra to eliminate underarm bulge, this is the one you want. 

$40$29

 RELATED CONTENT:

SKIMS Launches Incredibly Soft and Comfortable Bra Collection

Shop Build-A-Bear Workshop's Very Grown-Up After Dark Collection

Celebrate The Lunar New Year with lululemon's Lucky New Collection

Rihanna Drops Savage X Game Day Super Bowl Halftime Show Collection

The Most Stylish Lingerie

 