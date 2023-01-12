Shopping

Celebrate Lunar New Year with lululemon's Latest Collection: Shop Best-Selling Athletic Gear in New Prints

By Lauren Gruber
The Lunar New Year begins on Sunday, January 22, and some of our favorite brands are starting festivities a little early with exciting launches inspired by the holiday. In honor of the upcoming Year of the Rabbit, lululemon has dropped a new collection with the brand's best-selling pieces reimagined in fresh prints and colors.

Considered the color of luck in Chinese culture, shades of red dominate the latest drop to bring good fortune, joy and vitality into the New Year. From the beloved, buttery soft Align leggings to yoga mats and even a rabbit-adorned bucket bag, lululemon's new drop celebrates the Lunar New Year with two new patterns. The splashy fireworks of Lunar Phase Multi and overlapping bunnies of Rabbit All Over, as well as a new shade of rich red, breathe life into the lululemon gear we already know and love. 

Start the New Year off on the right foot with lululemon's lucky new collection of workout gear, apparel and accessories. Below, shop each piece from the Lunar New Year collection — before they sell out.

Lunar New Year lululemon Align™ Tank Top
Lunar New Year lululemon Align™ Tank Top
lululemon
Lunar New Year lululemon Align™ Tank Top

Designed for yoga and other low-impact activities, the Align tank top provides lightweight support with breathable fabric.

$78
New Year lululemon Align™ High-Rise Pant 25"
New Year lululemon Align™ High-Rise Pant 25"
lululemon
New Year lululemon Align™ High-Rise Pant 25"

The brand's cult-favorite Align leggings are now available in two new colorways: Lunar Phase Multi and Dark Red.

$118
New Year Crossbody Bucket Bag Fleece
New Year Crossbody Bucket Bag Fleece
lululemon
New Year Crossbody Bucket Bag Fleece

Celebrate the Year of the Rabbit in style with this fuzzy bunny bag.

$88
New Year Wunder Puff Cropped Vest
New Year Wunder Puff Cropped Vest
lululemon
New Year Wunder Puff Cropped Vest

Add an extra layer of warmth to your look with this down-filled vest in an adorable pink rabbit pattern.

$268
New Year Women's Fast and Free Running Hat
New Year Women's Fast and Free Running Hat
lululemon
New Year Women's Fast and Free Running Hat

Available in dark red and grey Rabbit All Over, this hat wicks away moisture and protects your eyes while you run.

$38
Lunar New Year Hooded Define Jacket
Lunar New Year Hooded Define Jacket
lululemon
Lunar New Year Hooded Define Jacket

The TikTok-approved Define jacket accentuates your figure while wicking away sweat. 

$128
New Year Swiftly Tech Long Sleeve Shirt 2.0
New Year Swiftly Tech Long Sleeve Shirt 2.0
lululemon
New Year Swiftly Tech Long Sleeve Shirt 2.0

Made with minimal seams to reduce chafing, this long-sleeve is designed to move with you throughout running and training. 

$78
Chargefeel Mid Women's Workout Shoe LNY
Chargefeel Mid Women's Workout Shoe LNY
lululemon
Chargefeel Mid Women's Workout Shoe LNY

Hit the ground running this year with a new pair of expertly designed training sneakers.

$158
New Year Feeling Ready Pouch
New Year Feeling Ready Pouch
lululemon
New Year Feeling Ready Pouch

This red rabbit-adorned pouch is made with water-repellent material for keeping all of your essentials safe.

$38
New Year lululemon Align™ Bra
New Year lululemon Align™ Bra
lululemon
New Year lululemon Align™ Bra

Designed for A-C cups, the Align sports bra pairs perfectly with your favorite Align leggings.

$58
New Year Silicone Keychain
New Year Silicone Keychain
lululemon
New Year Silicone Keychain

Keep your keys handy with this lucky red silicone keychain that reminds you to "live in the moment."

$18
New Year Cates T-Shirt
New Year Cates T-Shirt
lululemon
New Year Cates T-Shirt

Ultra-soft Pima cotton fabric makes this tee naturally breathable, with the addition of Lycra for a four-way stretch.

$48
New Year The Mat 5mm Made With FSC-Certified Rubber
New Year The Mat 5mm Made With FSC-Certified Rubber
lululemon
New Year The Mat 5mm Made With FSC-Certified Rubber

This yoga mat is made with cushiony natural rubber for extra comfort throughout your yoga and training sessions.

$114
New Year lululemon Align™ High-Rise Crop 23"
New Year lululemon Align™ High-Rise Crop 23"
lululemon
New Year lululemon Align™ High-Rise Crop 23"

The famous buttery-soft Align leggings, also available in a cropped length.

$88
New Year The (Small) Towel
New Year The (Small) Towel
lululemon
New Year The (Small) Towel

After crushing your fitness goals in your new gear, wipe away the sweat with this absorbent microfiber towel.

$22

