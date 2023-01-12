Celebrate Lunar New Year with lululemon's Latest Collection: Shop Best-Selling Athletic Gear in New Prints
The Lunar New Year begins on Sunday, January 22, and some of our favorite brands are starting festivities a little early with exciting launches inspired by the holiday. In honor of the upcoming Year of the Rabbit, lululemon has dropped a new collection with the brand's best-selling pieces reimagined in fresh prints and colors.
Considered the color of luck in Chinese culture, shades of red dominate the latest drop to bring good fortune, joy and vitality into the New Year. From the beloved, buttery soft Align leggings to yoga mats and even a rabbit-adorned bucket bag, lululemon's new drop celebrates the Lunar New Year with two new patterns. The splashy fireworks of Lunar Phase Multi and overlapping bunnies of Rabbit All Over, as well as a new shade of rich red, breathe life into the lululemon gear we already know and love.
Start the New Year off on the right foot with lululemon's lucky new collection of workout gear, apparel and accessories. Below, shop each piece from the Lunar New Year collection — before they sell out.
Designed for yoga and other low-impact activities, the Align tank top provides lightweight support with breathable fabric.
The brand's cult-favorite Align leggings are now available in two new colorways: Lunar Phase Multi and Dark Red.
Celebrate the Year of the Rabbit in style with this fuzzy bunny bag.
Add an extra layer of warmth to your look with this down-filled vest in an adorable pink rabbit pattern.
Available in dark red and grey Rabbit All Over, this hat wicks away moisture and protects your eyes while you run.
The TikTok-approved Define jacket accentuates your figure while wicking away sweat.
Made with minimal seams to reduce chafing, this long-sleeve is designed to move with you throughout running and training.
Hit the ground running this year with a new pair of expertly designed training sneakers.
This red rabbit-adorned pouch is made with water-repellent material for keeping all of your essentials safe.
Designed for A-C cups, the Align sports bra pairs perfectly with your favorite Align leggings.
Keep your keys handy with this lucky red silicone keychain that reminds you to "live in the moment."
Ultra-soft Pima cotton fabric makes this tee naturally breathable, with the addition of Lycra for a four-way stretch.
This yoga mat is made with cushiony natural rubber for extra comfort throughout your yoga and training sessions.
The famous buttery-soft Align leggings, also available in a cropped length.
After crushing your fitness goals in your new gear, wipe away the sweat with this absorbent microfiber towel.
RELATED CONTENT:
The 40 Hottest Valentine's Day Gifts for Men in 2023
The lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag Is Back in Stock Right Now
New Year New You: The Best lululemon Activewear for Women and Men
lululemon's New Year Finds: 10 Best Athletic and Loungewear Styles
The 20 Best Leggings for Lounging, Working Out, Yoga and More
Last Chance to Shop the Best lululemon Gifts for Men and Women of 2022
The Best Carry-On Luggage and Weekender Bags for Your Holiday Travel