The Lunar New Year begins on Sunday, January 22, and some of our favorite brands are starting festivities a little early with exciting launches inspired by the holiday. In honor of the upcoming Year of the Rabbit, lululemon has dropped a new collection with the brand's best-selling pieces reimagined in fresh prints and colors.

Shop lululemon Lunar New Year

Considered the color of luck in Chinese culture, shades of red dominate the latest drop to bring good fortune, joy and vitality into the New Year. From the beloved, buttery soft Align leggings to yoga mats and even a rabbit-adorned bucket bag, lululemon's new drop celebrates the Lunar New Year with two new patterns. The splashy fireworks of Lunar Phase Multi and overlapping bunnies of Rabbit All Over, as well as a new shade of rich red, breathe life into the lululemon gear we already know and love.

Start the New Year off on the right foot with lululemon's lucky new collection of workout gear, apparel and accessories. Below, shop each piece from the Lunar New Year collection — before they sell out.

