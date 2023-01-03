2023 is finally here, and we're ready to make good on our New Year's resolutions. Year after year, one of the most common goals is to improve your mind and body with a fitness regimen — and what better way to motivate yourself than with some new athletic clothes? Give your workout wardrobe a fresh start this year by shopping lululemon's new and best-selling athleisure pieces.

Some of lululemon's most beloved pieces for women are from the Align collection. The buttery-soft, ultra-stretchy Align leggings are extremely popular both on TikTok and in real life, but the collection also includes tank tops, bodysuits, shorts, and more in the same luxe fabric. For men, the ABC joggers and pants have gained notoriety for their breathable, stretchy material that can easily be dressed up or down. lululemon also offers a wide variety of sports bras, jackets, undergarments, accessories and even workout gear such as yoga mats and resistance bands to help you achieve your fitness goals.

Shop lululemon Best Sellers

Below, shop some of our favorite pieces from lululemon to give you a little extra motivation in the new year. From the most supportive sports bras to the coziest fleece sweats, you'll have everything you need to start 2023 on the right foot.

Best lululemon Athletic Apparel for Women

Best lululemon Athletic Apparel for Men

ABC Jogger lululemon ABC Jogger These versatile joggers are designed to be worn on the move with wrinkle-resistant, breathable fabric. $128 Shop Now

Best lululemon Fitness Equipment

Studio Mirror lululemon Studio Mirror If your New Year's resolution includes improving your fitness regimen, invest in lululemon's interactive studio mirror to transform your at-home workout experience. With the Studio Mirror, you can enjoy classes from world-renowned trainers plus track your heart rate and progress. STARTING AT $1,495 STARTING AT $795 Shop Now

RELATED CONTENT:

The lululemon Belt Bag Is Finally Back in Stock Right Now

The Best Carry-On Luggage and Weekender Bags for Your Holiday Travel

The Best lululemon Lookalikes TikTok Found on Amazon

The lululemon Workout Mirror Is $700 Off With This Holiday Deal

lululemon Blissfeel Sneakers Are On Sale For The First Time Ever

The 22 Best Leggings for Lounging, Working Out and Yoga in 2022

Shop The Best Finds from lululemon’s We Made Too Much Section