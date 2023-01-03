New Year New You: Shop lululemon’s Best Activewear for Women and Men from Align Leggings to ABC Joggers
2023 is finally here, and we're ready to make good on our New Year's resolutions. Year after year, one of the most common goals is to improve your mind and body with a fitness regimen — and what better way to motivate yourself than with some new athletic clothes? Give your workout wardrobe a fresh start this year by shopping lululemon's new and best-selling athleisure pieces.
Some of lululemon's most beloved pieces for women are from the Align collection. The buttery-soft, ultra-stretchy Align leggings are extremely popular both on TikTok and in real life, but the collection also includes tank tops, bodysuits, shorts, and more in the same luxe fabric. For men, the ABC joggers and pants have gained notoriety for their breathable, stretchy material that can easily be dressed up or down. lululemon also offers a wide variety of sports bras, jackets, undergarments, accessories and even workout gear such as yoga mats and resistance bands to help you achieve your fitness goals.
Below, shop some of our favorite pieces from lululemon to give you a little extra motivation in the new year. From the most supportive sports bras to the coziest fleece sweats, you'll have everything you need to start 2023 on the right foot.
Best lululemon Athletic Apparel for Women
Made of buttery-soft Nulu fabric, lululemon's Align leggings are one of the brand's best-selling styles for a reason.
Wear the Align tank top with its matching leggings for an adorably coordinated gym 'fit.
Brave the winter chill in a down-filled running jacket as beautiful as it is warm.
Say hello to your new favorite hoodie with a cozy oversized fit with just the right amount of crop.
Whether you wear them for bikram yoga or binge-watching, you'll be cute and comfy in these high-waisted flare pants.
Get serious support from this quick-drying sports bra, available for cup sizes B-DDD.
In honor of the new year, swap out your grubby old sweats for these chic (yet still ridiculously comfy) joggers.
Best lululemon Athletic Apparel for Men
These versatile joggers are designed to be worn on the move with wrinkle-resistant, breathable fabric.
Stretchy, lightweight French terry makes this versatile hoodie perfect for lounging or lifting.
Crush your fitness goals in the Pace Breaker shorts, designed with a secure zippered pocket and stretchy waistband.
This breathable tank top is made without side seams for a chafe-free fit.
Odds are, your underwear drawer could use a refresh. These boxers are made of supportive and soft modal for maximum comfort.
This beanie is made of naturally temperature-regulating merino wool to keep you warm and stylish.
Best lululemon Fitness Equipment
Keep your hands warm and stay connected on every cold-weather fitness excursion thanks to these high-tech gloves.
Upgrade your at-home workouts with a slip-resistant new yoga mat designed to withstand all kinds of training.
If your New Year's resolution includes improving your fitness regimen, invest in lululemon's interactive studio mirror to transform your at-home workout experience. With the Studio Mirror, you can enjoy classes from world-renowned trainers plus track your heart rate and progress.
