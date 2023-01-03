Sponsored by lululemon

New Year New You: Shop lululemon’s Best Activewear for Women and Men from Align Leggings to ABC Joggers

By Lauren Gruber
2023 is finally here, and we're ready to make good on our New Year's resolutions. Year after year, one of the most common goals is to improve your mind and body with a fitness regimen — and what better way to motivate yourself than with some new athletic clothes? Give your workout wardrobe a fresh start this year by shopping lululemon's new and best-selling athleisure pieces.

Some of lululemon's most beloved pieces for women are from the Align collection. The buttery-soft, ultra-stretchy Align leggings are extremely popular both on TikTok and in real life, but the collection also includes tank tops, bodysuits, shorts, and more in the same luxe fabric. For men, the ABC joggers and pants have gained notoriety for their breathable, stretchy material that can easily be dressed up or down. lululemon also offers a wide variety of sports bras, jackets, undergarments, accessories and even workout gear such as yoga mats and resistance bands to help you achieve your fitness goals.

Shop lululemon Best Sellers

Below, shop some of our favorite pieces from lululemon to give you a little extra motivation in the new year. From the most supportive sports bras to the coziest fleece sweats, you'll have everything you need to start 2023 on the right foot.

Best lululemon Athletic Apparel for Women

Align High-Rise Pant 28"
Align™ High-Rise Pant 28"
lululemon
Align High-Rise Pant 28"

Made of buttery-soft Nulu fabric, lululemon's Align leggings are one of the brand's best-selling styles for a reason.

$98
Align Tank Top
Align™ Tank Top
lululemon
Align Tank Top

Wear the Align tank top with its matching leggings for an adorably coordinated gym 'fit.

$68
Down for It All Jacket
Down for It All Jacket
lululemon
Down for It All Jacket

Brave the winter chill in a down-filled running jacket as beautiful as it is warm.

$198
Scuba Oversized Half-Zip Hoodie
Scuba Oversized Half-Zip Hoodie
lululemon
Scuba Oversized Half-Zip Hoodie

Say hello to your new favorite hoodie with a cozy oversized fit with just the right amount of crop.

$118
Groove Super-High-Rise Flared Pant
Groove Super-High-Rise Flared Pant
lululemon
Groove Super-High-Rise Flared Pant

Whether you wear them for bikram yoga or binge-watching, you'll be cute and comfy in these high-waisted flare pants.

$118
Energy Bra High Support, B–DDD Cups
Energy Bra High Support, B–DDD Cups
lululemon
Energy Bra High Support, B–DDD Cups

Get serious support from this quick-drying sports bra, available for cup sizes B-DDD.

$58
Scuba High-Rise Relaxed Jogger
Scuba High-Rise Relaxed Jogger
lululemon
Scuba High-Rise Relaxed Jogger

In honor of the new year, swap out your grubby old sweats for these chic (yet still ridiculously comfy) joggers.

$118

Best lululemon Athletic Apparel for Men

ABC Jogger
Lululemon ABC Jogger
lululemon
ABC Jogger

These versatile joggers are designed to be worn on the move with wrinkle-resistant, breathable fabric.

 

$128
City Sweat Pullover Hoodie
City Sweat Pullover Hoodie
lululemon
City Sweat Pullover Hoodie

Stretchy, lightweight French terry makes this versatile hoodie perfect for lounging or lifting.

$128
Pace Breaker Linerless Short 7"
Pace Breaker Linerless Short 7"
lululemon
Pace Breaker Linerless Short 7"

Crush your fitness goals in the Pace Breaker shorts, designed with a secure zippered pocket and stretchy waistband.

$68
Metal Vent Tech Sleeveless Shirt 2.0
Metal Vent Tech Sleeveless Shirt 2.0
lululemon
Metal Vent Tech Sleeveless Shirt 2.0

This breathable tank top is made without side seams for a chafe-free fit.

$68
Always In Motion Boxer 5" 3 Pack
Always In Motion Boxer 5" 3 Pack
lululemon
Always In Motion Boxer 5" 3 Pack

Odds are, your underwear drawer could use a refresh. These boxers are made of supportive and soft modal for maximum comfort.

$68
Ribbed Merino Wool-Blend Knit Beanie
lululemon Ribbed Merino Wool-Blend Knit Beanie
lululemon
Ribbed Merino Wool-Blend Knit Beanie

This beanie is made of naturally temperature-regulating merino wool to keep you warm and stylish.

$54

Best lululemon Fitness Equipment

Warm Revelation Gloves Tech
lululemon Warm Revelation Gloves Tech
lululemon
Warm Revelation Gloves Tech

Keep your hands warm and stay connected on every cold-weather fitness excursion thanks to these high-tech gloves. 

$52
The Workout Mat 6mm
The Workout Mat 6mm
lululemon
The Workout Mat 6mm

Upgrade your at-home workouts with a slip-resistant new yoga mat designed to withstand all kinds of training.

$98
Studio Mirror
Studio Mirror
lululemon
Studio Mirror

If your New Year's resolution includes improving your fitness regimen, invest in lululemon's interactive studio mirror to transform your at-home workout experience. With the Studio Mirror, you can enjoy classes from world-renowned trainers plus track your heart rate and progress.

STARTING AT $1,495STARTING AT $795

