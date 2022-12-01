Just in time for the colder weather to move us all indoors, lululemon Studio is slashing the price of the Mirror. The major holiday fitness deal is offering $700 off the Mirror by lululemon Studio. Streaming workouts or yoga classes from the comfort of your own home is even easier with one of our favorite at-home workout devices. All you need to use is the code CYBER22 to save on the Mirror and get the hybrid workout experience for an incredible value.

lululemon Studio Mirror Mirror lululemon Studio Mirror Save on the interactive home gym with thousands of fitness classes that you can take from the comfort of your home. $1,495 $795 WITH CODE HOLIDAY22 Shop Now

Whether you are into cardio, barre, boxing, yoga or pilates, The Mirror offers thousands of on-demand and live fitness classes to help you look and feel your very best. The lululemon Studio app combined with a front-facing camera allows you to do your routines alongside your friends, and allows members to experience original classes and programs right from lululemon Studio Mirror or virtually from anywhere. You can also tune into live instructors for a real-time feel of a studio class, including personal training sessions that you can book with world-class instructors for live feedback and instruction.

The Mirror lets you pick your music, customize your workout, and track your progress to get in shape this holiday season. When you take advantage of the lululemon Mirror deal, you’ll automatically be enrolled in a one-year lululemon Studio membership with access to more than 10,000 classes that span over 60 different fitness categories. To transform your living space into a complete home gym, you can choose from the four different packages that various workout equipment to use during your workouts — all of which are $700 off right now.

Shop lululemon Mirror Deals

At-home gym equipment doesn't stop at the Mirror though. Depending on your preferred workout, there are also more fitness finds like easy-to-store gym accessories, multi-use equipment like these adjustable dumbbells, virtual programs you can use on your television, and exercise wearables and sneakers.

Below, shop our picks for the best at-home gym equipment and check out our favorite lululemon holiday gifts that are so good, you'll want to keep them for yourself.

SoulCycle At-Home Bike SoulCycle SoulCycle At-Home Bike Join live classes offered daily or search through SoulCycle’s library of on-demand cycling and sculpt classes based on time, intensity, music genre and instructor. The “free ride” feature even allows you do your own thing while listening to music, streaming your favorite shows, or exploring a new city. $2,500 $1,900 Buy Now

Tempo Studio Tempo Tempo Studio Bringing the fitness studio to you at home, the Tempo Studio features a 42" HD touchscreen and small 3-square feet footprint., so you can fit it into any space. The system comes with dumbbells, barbell, collars, plates, heart rate monitor, workout mat and recovery roller. For an additional $39 per month, the Tempo membership gives you personalized, AI-powered training with live and on-demand classes, including rep counting, weight recommendations and feedback on form. $2,495 $1,495 WITH CODE HOLIDAY1000 Buy Now

URBNFit Exercise Ball Amazon URBNFit Exercise Ball Another affordable and versatile home gym staple, the exercise ball — also called a Swiss ball — is your ticket to a stronger core and booty. (This one comes with an air pump for quick and easy setup.) Try it with single leg bridges, pushups, pikes and more. $20 $12 Buy Now

Amazon Basics Neoprene Coated Dumbbell Hand Weight Set Amazon Amazon Basics Neoprene Coated Dumbbell Hand Weight Set Free weights are a no-brainer for any home gym, especially these stackable ones that won’t take up tons of space. Sculpt and strengthen with this set of 2-, 3- and 5-pound dumbbells. From curls and lateral raises to adding weight to your normal cardio, you can work multiple muscle groups and get a seriously good sweat with these guys. $56 Buy Now

NordicTrack Commercial Studio Cycle Amazon NordicTrack Commercial Studio Cycle With a 30-Day iFIT Family Membership included, you can stream live & on-demand workouts from this upright bike that can easily fit into the corner of any room. $1,500 Buy Now

VIGBODY Exercise Bike Amazon VIGBODY Exercise Bike The VIGBODY Exercise Bike is an indoor cycling bike with a heavy-duty bidirectional flywheel. This adjustable stationary bike boats a two-way adjustable non-slip handlebar and four-way adjustable padded seat for superior comfort. $189 $160 WITH COUPON Buy Now

Weider Platinum Standard Bench Amazon Weider Platinum Standard Bench This easy-to-adjust weight bench can double up for any weight bearing activity. It has four bench positions — two levels of incline, flat and decline — to execute a variety of strength-building exercises. $119 $101 Buy Now

Organic Non-Slip Yoga Mats Brentwood Home Organic Non-Slip Yoga Mats For the serious yogi, this unique yoga mat is one of the best gifts you can get her. It's made with soft, organic cotton which means it's washable, plus it easily rolls up for compact storage! $159 Buy Now

GoZone Adjustable Ankle or Wrist Weights Walmart GoZone Adjustable Ankle or Wrist Weights If you haven't taken a page from J.Lo's workout bible yet, you can get a lot more from your workouts with wearable weights. These 5-pound ankle weights add resistance while walking, dancing and other exercises to sculpt and strengthen your legs, plus they take up virtually no room. $17 Buy Now

SoulCycle At-Home Bike SoulCycle SoulCycle At-Home Bike Join live classes offered daily or search through SoulCycle’s library of on-demand cycling and sculpt classes based on time, intensity, music genre and instructor. The “free ride” feature even allows you do your own thing while listening to music, streaming your favorite shows, or exploring a new city. $2,500 $1,900 Buy Now

Yes4All Adjustable Dumbbells Amazon Yes4All Adjustable Dumbbells Why get multiple sets of weights, which take up more room, if you can get just one adjustable set? This space-saving pair has more than 15,000 5-star reviews on Amazon. $70 $60 Buy Now

Ergatta The Ergatta Rower Ergatta Ergatta The Ergatta Rower Handmade with American cherrywood, this rower is both durable and beautiful (and totally narrow enough to fit in a small space). Ergatta uses a chamber with real water for smooth resistance. It's also nearly silent and easy to store vertically with wheels. The fitness content ranges from competitions and group challenges to races, goal-based training and interval workouts. A personal dashboard tracks your progress, and the rower is compatible with your Strava account, heart rate monitor, headphones and speakers. $2,199 $1,699 WITH CODE BF500 Buy Now

Black Mountain Products Resistance Loop Bands Set of Three Walmart Black Mountain Products Resistance Loop Bands Set of Three Resistance bands are a small but mighty form of home gym equipment. This set of three loop bands ranges from light to heavy, meaning you can get a solid full-body workout no matter your current fitness level or the size of your workout space. It comes with a starter guide and carrying bag. Great resistance training exercises include bicep curls, shoulder presses, fire hydrants (for glutes and hamstrings) and side plank leg lifts (for obliques and glutes). $13 Buy Now

Harbinger Multi-Gym Pro Dick's Sporting Goods Harbinger Multi-Gym Pro Even if you have a small space, you can still get a powerful workout in your home gym. This piece of exercise equipment is sturdy, portable, easy to install and extremely versatile -- use it as a doorway pull-up bar or for sit-ups, pushups and dips. $50 Buy Now

MyxFitness The Myx Plus MyxFitness MyxFitness The Myx Plus The Myx Plus is more than just a stationary bike -- it's a complete fitness system that comes with everything you need for a full body workout. That includes the durable but compact Myx stationary bike (which has a handy swiveling touch screen), exercise and stabilizing mats, a six-piece weight set, a kettlebell, a foam roller, a resistance band and a heart rate monitor. The Myx membership, which is an additional $29 per month, gives you unlimited access to hundreds of workouts, world class coaches, progress tracking and heart rate monitoring and reporting. It's a full home studio in one piece of equipment -- just what your small space needs. $1,599 Buy Now

Bowflex Max Trainer M6 Bowflex Bowflex Max Trainer M6 The bestselling Bowflex Max Trainer M6 is an advanced elliptical with 16 levels of resistance, large console, burn rate display, heart rate monitor and magnetic media rack for tablet or smartphone. Get a free two-month trial of the Bowflex JRNY App ($19.99 per month regularly) to access custom workouts, trainer-led videos, virtual coaching, fitness assessments, personal goal tracking and visual destinations. You can also stream entertainment and listen to curated playlists. $1,499 $1,099 Buy Now

Yes4All Slam Balls Amazon Yes4All Slam Balls If you're considering adding a medicine ball to your strength training, these highly rated slam balls come in a wide range of weights and sizes. $30 Buy Now

Echelon Connect Bike EX-3 Echelon Echelon Connect Bike EX-3 An alternative to spinning classes (and the famously pricey Peloton), the Echelon Connect Bike EX-3 allows you to follow along with streaming classes on your tablet for an intense home workout -- or just ride freestyle. Its upright shape is short enough to fit into nearly any room. $1,200 $800 Buy Now

Hydrow Rower Hydrow Hydrow Rower Home gyms get an instant upgrade with this sleek rowing machine. The smooth and quiet ergonomic design features a 22″ HD sweat- and dust-resistant touch screen that projects instructions, music and sounds of the water. Buy now and enjoy free shipping. $2,495 $1,995 Buy Now

Gaiam Restore Foam Roller with Self-Guided Exercise Illustrations Target Gaiam Restore Foam Roller with Self-Guided Exercise Illustrations You’ve probably heard that you should you use a foam roller before and after your workout in order to relieve muscle soreness, stiffness and tightness for a quicker recovery. But even if you’re not regularly working out, this gym accessory can boost your circulation and flexibility. And it doesn't even need a manual: the stretches are illustrated right it, for your convenience. $25 Buy Now

Black Friday boilerplate: For more savings, be sure to check out our ultimate guide to this year’s Cyber Monday sales for the best deals on tech, holiday gifts, fashion, and more.

RELATED CONTENT:

Walmart Black Friday 2022: The Best Holiday Deals to Shop Now

Amazon's Early Black Friday Sale Brings Huge Deals on Samsung Devices

34 Best Early Black Friday Amazon Deals to Shop Now: Tech, Home & More

The Best Black Friday Deals on Apple Products You Can Already Shop

TikTok's Favorite lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag Is Back In Stock Now

The 15 Best Amazon Lululemon Lookalikes We've Found on TikTok

12 lululemon Gifts So Good That You'll Want to Keep Them for Yourself

16 Best Leggings With Pockets to Carry All of Your Workout Essentials

The 15 Best Walking Shoes for Men in 2022