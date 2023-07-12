Shop

The 75 Best Last-Minute Amazon Prime Day Deals to Shop Before Midnight

By Lauren Gruber
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Amazon's biggest shopping event of the year is almost over with just a few hours left to shop steep discounts across every category. There are still plenty of steep Amazon Prime Day discounts to take advantage of, from robot vacuums and 4K TVs to coffee makers and luxury skin care products — all at some of the lowest prices ever.

To help you make the most of Prime Day 2023 before midnight tonight, we've pulled together the 75 best deals that are actually worth shopping. Below, you'll find the best Prime Day deals to shop right now. We’ve organized them into categories, with standout deals at the top of each section.

Whether you've had your eye on devices from Apple and Samsung, home essentials from Keurig and Dyson, or a pair of celeb-loved Alo Yoga leggings, don't wait too long to hit 'add to cart'. Happy shopping! 

The Best Amazon Prime Day Deals of 2023

Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones
Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones
Amazon
Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones

Save nearly $200 on the Beats Studio3 Wireless over-ear headphones that deliver premium sound while blocking external noise with Active Noise Cancelling.

$350$160
Dyson Purifier Cool Formaldehyde TP09 Air Purifier and Fan
Dyson Purifier Cool Formaldehyde TP09 Air Purifier and Fan
Amazon
Dyson Purifier Cool Formaldehyde TP09 Air Purifier and Fan

Dyson's most advanced filtration system automatically senses, captures, and traps pollutants for cleaner air. Only Dyson purifiers have Air Multiplier technology that draws even distant pollutants into the machine, projecting purified air throughout the room.

$750$500
iRobot Roomba j7
iRobot Roomba j7
Amazon
iRobot Roomba j7

The Roomba j7 robot vacuum uses iRobot Genius Technology and PrecisionVision Navigation to recognize and avoid common objects in its way like cords, pet waste, socks and shoes. 

$600$399
Crest 3D Whitestrips with Light
Crest 3D Whitestripes with Light
Amazon
Crest 3D Whitestrips with Light

Save on Crest's best and fastest whitening technology at home. When used as directed, Crest Whitestrips with Light whitens dramatically better than strips alone with complete results that last up to 36 months. 

$70$45
Peter Thomas Roth Potent-C Power Brightening Hydra-Gel Eye Patches
Peter Thomas Roth Hydra-Gel Eye Patches
Amazon
Peter Thomas Roth Potent-C Power Brightening Hydra-Gel Eye Patches

A celeb go-to, these Peter Thomas Roth eye patches uses the power of Vitamin C to help fight dark circles by brightening around the eye and improve signs of aging.

$65$46
Theragun Mini 2.0
Theragun Mini 2.0
Amazon
Theragun Mini 2.0

Named one of Oprah's Favorite Things, the Theragun Mini 2.0 massages muscles with deep penetration technology. The percussion therapy gets deep into your tissue to relax muscles. 

$199$169
Adidas Men's Ultraboost 22 Running Shoe
adidas Men's Ultraboost 22 Running Shoe
Amazon
Adidas Men's Ultraboost 22 Running Shoe

Energize your daily run with these men's adidas shoes built with an almost sock-like adidas PRIMEKNIT+ upper and responsive BOOST cushioning for supportive comfort. 

$190$105
Black+Decker 8,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner
Black+Decker Portable Air Conditioner
Amazon
Black+Decker 8,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner

This portable air conditioner is as powerful as it is quiet. At the coolest setting, an adjustable fan quickly cools the air to 65°F.  

$420$300
65" Samsung Frame TV (2022)
65" Samsung Frame TV (2022)
Samsung
65" Samsung Frame TV (2022)

Save $400 on the 65-inch and 75-inch Samsung Frame TV. Just switch on Art Mode to enjoy your personal art exhibit when you’re not watching your smart TV.

$1,998$1,598
Kate Somerville ExfoliKate Cleanser
Kate Somerville ExfoliKate Cleanser
Amazon
Kate Somerville ExfoliKate Cleanser

Kate Somerville's No. 1 best-selling ExfoliKate — loved by Meghan Markle — naturally exfoliates without over-drying, leaving skin fresh, soft and conditioned. Use this daily foaming cleanser to reveal smoother skin while gently cleansing away oil, makeup and surface impurities.

$44$35

Amazon is one of our favorite places to find deals on everything we need fast. We've sorted through the thousands of daily deals across the site to find the marked down must-haves that we're adding to cart before they return to full price.

Not an Amazon Prime member? Right now, in honor of their biggest sale of the year, Amazon is offering new Amazon Prime subscribers a 30-day free trial. That means new members can take advantage of all the perks and deals of a Prime membership risk-free for 30 days: including the deep discounts of Prime Day 2023.

Try Prime for Free

Keep reading to check out the absolute best Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals across all categories before the sale event ends at 11:59 p.m. PT tonight.

Best Amazon Prime Day Tech Deals

This week, Amazon released new deals on smart devices including Apple iPads, AirPods, Bluetooth speakers and more.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4
Amazon
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4

Getting that post-worthy solo shot is easy with a phone that stands on its own. Put Galaxy Z Flip4 — available in four colors — in Flex Mode and capture hands-free selfies, record your epic dance moves and never worry about your makeshift tripod falling over.

$1,000$900
Apple iPad (10th Generation + WiFi)
Apple iPad (10th Generation)
Amazon
Apple iPad (10th Generation + WiFi)

The latest iPad model comes in yellow, blue, pink, and silver. With iPadOS, you can stay productive by running multiple apps at once, using your Apple pen to take detailed notes, and edit and share photos seamlessly.

$599$530
LG 55-inch C3 OLED TV
LG 55-inch C3 OLED TV
Amazon
LG 55-inch C3 OLED TV

Get luminous picture and high contrast, even in well-lit rooms. The LG OLED evo C3 blends into the background with an almost invisible bezel for a seamless look. When you're finished watching, display paintings, photos and other content to blend the LG OLED evo C3 into your space.

$1,900$1,387
Apple AirPods Max
Apple AirPods Max
Amazon
Apple AirPods Max

Apple AirPods Max are undeniably the best-in-class. These noise-cancelling headphones have a knit-mesh canopy and memory foam ear cushions to give you an exceptionally comfortable fit﻿ that will have you dancing to your favorite songs on Apple Music, Amazon Music and more.

$549$450
Echo Show 10 (3rd Gen)
Echo Show 10 (3rd Gen)
Amazon
Echo Show 10 (3rd Gen)

With one of the largest screens, this Amazon Echo can be used for video calls, watching your favorite shows and following along to the steps of a new recipe.

$250$163
Echo Pop
Echo Pop
Amazon
Echo Pop

The audiophiles will want the Echo Pop, which is Amazon's first full-sound and compact speaker. Along with playing bold sounds, you'll get all the perks of an Alexa enabled device. 

$40$18
Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition Essentials Bundle - Cork Cover
Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition Essentials Bundle
Amazon
Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition Essentials Bundle - Cork Cover

The Kindle Paperwhite is still one of the best ways to read an ebook. Plus, with summer vacations, it will make traveling with more than one book super convenient.

$273$173
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds
Amazon
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)

Listen to high-quality sound with this early Prime Day deal, the latest noise cancelling earbuds from Apple. The unique case charges the Apple AirPods Pro for longer battery life. 

$249$199
Samsung 65" QN90B Series Neo QLED 4K Smart TV
Samsung 65" QN90B Series Neo QLED 4K Smart TV
Amazon
Samsung 65" QN90B Series Neo QLED 4K Smart TV

Powered by a huge grid of Samsung’s ultra precise Quantum Mini LEDs, brilliant details shine even in daylight. The TV optimizes your content to spectacular 4K resolution and has realistic 3D sound that puts you in the middle of the action.

$1,598$1,488
PhoneSoap 3 UV Cell Phone Sanitizer & Charger Box
PhoneSoap 3 UV Cell Phone Sanitizer & Dual Universal Cell Phone Charger Box
Amazon
PhoneSoap 3 UV Cell Phone Sanitizer & Charger Box

Phones carry a plethora of germs. Sanitize your phone while charging it with this nifty box. 

$80$60
WITH COUPON
JBL Flip 5 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker
JBL FLIP 5
Amazon
JBL Flip 5 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker

The JBL Flip 5 is a waterproof, bass-boosting powerhouse. Though it's small enough to hold in your hand, this portable Bluetooth speaker is durable and has 12 hours of playtime on just one charge.
 

$130$90
Apple MacBook Pro (2023)
MacBook Pro 16" Laptop
Amazon
Apple MacBook Pro (2023)

Save on Apple's newest MacBook supercharged by the M2 Pro chip. The 2023 Apple MacBook Pro delivers exceptional performance whether it’s plugged in or not, and has up to 18 hours of battery life.

$1,999$1,799
14-INCH

Best Amazon Prime Day Kitchen Deals

Whether you are cooking more at home or tidying up around the house, snag great deals on everything you need to upgrade your space. There are hundreds of Amazon deals on home appliances, including cookware, robot vacuums, Nespresso coffee makers and more.

Keurig K-Mini Single Serve Coffee Maker
Keurig K-Mini Single Serve Coffee Maker
Amazon
Keurig K-Mini Single Serve Coffee Maker

The Keurig K-Mini is the one for you if you're the sole coffee lover in your household. Get a fresh brew with fresh water each time your cup needs a refill.

$100$60
Cusinart 11-Piece Stainless Steel Cookware Set
Cuisinart 11-Piece Cookware Set
Amazon
Cusinart 11-Piece Stainless Steel Cookware Set

This stainless steel cookware set includes three saucepans, a stockpot, two skillets, and a steamer insert with glass covers. Plus, it is still discounted at 60% off. 

$450$180
Carote 10-Piece Pots and Pans Set
Carote Pots and Pans Set
Amazon
Carote 10-Piece Pots and Pans Set

Elevate your cookware with Carote's pots and pans set, which includes two frying pans, a saucepan with lid and steamer, a casserole pot and a sauté pan. 

$150$80
Cuisinart 14" Portable Charcoal Grill
Cuisinart 14" Portable Charcoal Grill
Amazon
Cuisinart 14" Portable Charcoal Grill

Save over 25% on Cuisinart's small but mighty portable grill. Featuring a dual venting system, it gives you the ultimate charcoal management and temperature control.

$40$29
Nespresso VertuoPlus Coffee and Espresso Machine, 38 ounces
Nespresso VertuoPlus Coffee and Espresso Machine
Amazon
Nespresso VertuoPlus Coffee and Espresso Machine, 38 ounces

Nespresso's VertuoPlus makes coffee and espresso in a variety of sizes using barcodes to deliver the best in cup results including the perfect crema for large coffee cup sizes.

$200$169
Ninja AF101 Air Fryer
Ninja AF101 Air Fryer
Amazon
Ninja AF101 Air Fryer

Fry with up to 75% less fat than traditional frying methods in this dishwasher-safe Ninja air fryer. 

$130$100
Keurig K-Classic Coffee Maker
Keurig K-Classic Coffee Maker
Amazon
Keurig K-Classic Coffee Maker

If you've always wanted a Keurig coffee maker, now is the perfect time to take advantage of Amazon's deals and purchase one for your home. The easy-to-use coffee maker will save you time in the morning and help you start your day off on the right foot. 

$150$110
Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Round Dutch Oven, 7.25 Qt
Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Round Dutch Oven, 7.25 Qt
Amazon
Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Round Dutch Oven, 7.25 Qt

This Le Creuset Round Dutch Oven is designed with a light colored smooth interior, making it easy to monitor cooking progress while busy in the kitchen. 

$460$360
Fullstar Vegetable Chopper
Fullstar Vegetable Chopper
Amazon
Fullstar Vegetable Chopper

Slice and dice like a pro with even cuts every time by using this helpful veggie chopper that's now 40% off. The four different plates allow you to spiralize and chop in various sizes.

$40$24
Ninja Foodi 5-in-1 Indoor Grill with Air Fry
Ninja Foodi 5-in-1 Indoor Grill with Air Fryer, Roast, Bake & Dehydrate
Amazon
Ninja Foodi 5-in-1 Indoor Grill with Air Fry

An indoor grill that'll air fry, roast, bake, and dehydrate belongs on the kitchen gear shopping list. 

$170$130

Best Amazon Prime Day Beauty Deals

Consider Amazon your one-stop shop for all things beauty, including skincare tools, sunscreen, makeup and hair tools.

Tatcha The Silk Peony Melting Eye Cream
TATCHA The Silk Peony Melting Eye Cream
Amazon
Tatcha The Silk Peony Melting Eye Cream

Your delicate under-eye skin needs special attention, and this silky cream keeps the area hydrated and supple with Japanese white peony. 

$62$43
FOREO Bear Microcurrent Facial Device
FOREO Bear Microcurrent Facial Device
Amazon
FOREO Bear Microcurrent Facial Device

Foreo's Bear is the world's first FDA-cleared microcurrent device with Anti-Shock System. According to the brand, it visibly improves signs of aging by gently energizing and firming the 69 muscles in your face and neck.

$329$203
Laneige Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Gel Moisturizer
LANEIGE Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Gel Moisturizer
Amazon
Laneige Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Gel Moisturizer

Formulated with blue hyaluronic acid, mint leaf extract, forest yeast extract and fermented deep sea algae, the moisturizing gel is bursting with up to 48 hours of soothing hydration.

$40$28
Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask
Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask
Amazon
Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask

Give your lips the perfect pout with this nourishing fruit-flavored overnight mask that has gone viral.

$24$17
Sunday Riley Good Genes All-in-One Lactic Acid Treatment Face Serum
Sunday Riley Good Genes All-in-One Lactic Acid Treatment Face Serum
Amazon
Sunday Riley Good Genes All-in-One Lactic Acid Treatment Face Serum

Both Oprah Winfrey and Drew Barrymore swear by this anti-aging serum. Formulated to smooth and refresh skin, the facial treatment is enriched with lactic acid, which performs a gentle yet exfoliating action. 

$43$30
FOREO Luna 3 Facial Cleansing Device
FOREO Luna 3
Amazon
FOREO Luna 3 Facial Cleansing Device

With over 2,400 5-star reviews, this soft skincare device features silicone touchpoints that lift away dirt and oil with a 1-minute cleansing routine while a firming facial massage leaves skin smoother.

$219$110
TruSkin Vitamin C Serum 2 Oz.
TruSkin Vitamin C Serum
Amazon
TruSkin Vitamin C Serum 2 Oz.

Loaded with ultra-hydrating Hyaluronic Acid, Vitamin E and jojoba oil, this Khloe Kardashian-approved anti-aging serum helps protect your skin with clean ingredients. 

$49$21
L'Oreal Paris Makeup True Match Lumi Glotion
L'Oreal Paris Makeup True Match Lumi Glotion
Amazon
L'Oreal Paris Makeup True Match Lumi Glotion

Enhance your natural glow with one of four shades of this moisturizing and affordable highlighter beloved by Martha Stewart. 

$16$13
SolaWave Advanced Skincare Wand with Red Light Therapy
SolaWave Advanced Skincare Wand with Red Light Therapy
SolaWave
SolaWave Advanced Skincare Wand with Red Light Therapy

De-puff, moisturize and energize your skin in as little as five minutes per day, three times per week. Beloved by Nicole Kidman, Sydney Sweeney Pedro Pascal, this wand is portable and rechargeable for easy travel.

$149$55
COSRX Hyaluronic Acid Moisturizing Cream
COSRX Hyaluronic Acid Moisturizing Cream
Amazon
COSRX Hyaluronic Acid Moisturizing Cream

"I have EXTREMELY sensitive, acne-prone skin and have never once had an issue with this moisturizer (I have been using it for at least 6 months)," praised one five-star reviewer. "I actually swear by a number of COSRX products but this one is my favorite! I use it morning and night daily, and it is also a great base for under makeup."

$24$13
Revlon One Step Volumizer PLUS 2.0 Hair Dryer and Hot Air Brush
Revlon One-Step Enhanced Hot Air Brush
Amazon
Revlon One Step Volumizer PLUS 2.0 Hair Dryer and Hot Air Brush

Produce a salon-quality blowout at home without the fuss by sectioning off damp hair and wrapping it around the brush for fast drying, curling and volume. 

$70$34
CeraVe 100% Mineral Sunscreen SPF 30
CeraVe 100% Mineral Sunscreen SPF 30
Amazon
CeraVe 100% Mineral Sunscreen SPF 30

Affordable and reliable, CeraVe is one of today's premier dermatologist-approved brands. Its mineral sunscreen contains CeraVe's signature ceramides to restore and maintain the skin's barrier.

$15$14

Best Amazon Prime Day Fashion Deals

Amazon has tons of summer-ready fashion with steep discounts on sneakers, designer handbags and dresses.

Levi's 501 Original Shorts
Levi's 501 Original Shorts
Amazon
Levi's 501 Original Shorts

TikTok and Hailey Bieber love Levi's denim shorts for summer and now you can score a pair for 40% off. 

$60$35
Ray-Ban Clubmaster Square Sunglasses
Ray-Ban RB3016 Clubmaster Square Sunglasses
Amazon
Ray-Ban Clubmaster Square Sunglasses

Available in a variety of lens colours, such as green, grey and blue, which perfectly match the slim frame, Clubmaster Square delivers top-quality comfort while knowing how to turn heads.

$163$114
Alo Yoga Women's Real Bra Tank
Alo Yoga Women's Real Bra Tank
Amazon
Alo Yoga Women's Real Bra Tank

Lightweight and soft, this bra top will keep you comfortable even through the sweatiest workouts.

$74$65
Alo Yoga Women's High-Waist Vapor Legging
Alo Yoga Women's High-Waist Vapor Legging
Amazon
Alo Yoga Women's High-Waist Vapor Legging

Made with a clean, sleek design and ultra lightweight Vapor fabric, this smooth, second-skin favorite is destined for heavy rotation – in and out of yoga. You can choose from a variety of camouflage print colors. 

$128$88
adidas Women's Puremotion Adapt Running Shoe
adidas Women's Puremotion Adapt Running Shoe
Amazon
adidas Women's Puremotion Adapt Running Shoe

Level up your training with this comfy athletic sneaker.

$70$39
ASTR the Label Women's Gaia Dress
ASTR the Label Women's Gaia Dress
Amazon
ASTR the Label Women's Gaia Dress

Make a statement with this silky lightweight ASTR The Label Gaia Dress. Available in a variety of colors, this slip dress is a must-have. 

$98$29
Adidas Cloudfoam Pure 2.0 Running Shoe
adidas Women's Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoe
Amazon
Adidas Cloudfoam Pure 2.0 Running Shoe

Step into these shoes with super soft Cloudfoam cushioning for crisp, clean style and comfort.

$75$53
REORIA Sleeveless Racer Back Halter Neck Bodysuit
REORIA Sleeveless Racer Back Halter Neck Bodysuit
Amazon
REORIA Sleeveless Racer Back Halter Neck Bodysuit

Tuck this sleeveless bodysuit into a pair of denim jeans or shorts for an effortless outfit.

$36$27
Adidas Women's Ultraboost 22 Running Shoe
adidas Women's Ultraboost 22 Running Shoe
Amazon
Adidas Women's Ultraboost 22 Running Shoe

Runners will love the comfort and support provided by adidas Ultraboost, available in 41 different colorways.

$75$45

Best Amazon Prime Day Furniture Deals

Amazon is overflowing with furniture deals up to 65% off. With discounts this steep, you can give every room of your home the refresh it deserves.

Flash Furniture Set of 2 Indoor/Outdoor Patio Boho Club Chairs
Flash Furniture Devon Set of 2 Indoor/Outdoor Patio Boho Club Chairs
Amazon
Flash Furniture Set of 2 Indoor/Outdoor Patio Boho Club Chairs

Gently rounded backs paired with super sturdy metal sled bases give this set of 2 rattan rope club chairs with plush seat cushions a trendy, boho look that blends into almost any decor. 

$349$208
Storkcraft Premium Hoop Glider and Ottoman
Storkcraft Premium Hoop Glider and Ottoman
Amazon
Storkcraft Premium Hoop Glider and Ottoman

The Storkcraft Premium Hoop Glider and Ottoman has comfy padded cushions and a storage pocket on the side. It rocks very smoothly so you and your baby can unwind in total comfort.

$230$160
Christopher Knight Home Outdoor Expandable Acacia Wood Dining Table
Christopher Knight Home Wilson Outdoor Expandable Acacia Wood Dining Table
Amazon
Christopher Knight Home Outdoor Expandable Acacia Wood Dining Table

Simple and yet elegant, this rustic dining table is the perfect piece to complete your backyard, patio, and garden. It can be expanded, allowing you to resize depending on your crowd. 

$549$315
Best Choice Products 3-Piece Outdoor Bistro Set
Best Choice Products 3-Piece Outdoor Bistro Set
Amazon
Best Choice Products 3-Piece Outdoor Bistro Set

This discounted set includes 2 comfortable armchairs for lounging as well as a round accent table with a tempered glass top to place decor, snacks, and beverages in your outdoor living space. 

$250$150
Sauder Glass Round Coffee Table
Sauder Glass Round Coffee Table
Amazon
Sauder Glass Round Coffee Table

Though the gold-finished glass coffee table may look delicate, it's built with metal for lasting durability and the glass top is safety-tempered.

$175$77
Best Choice Products Wicker Egg Chair
Best Choice Products Wicker Egg Chair
Amazon
Best Choice Products Wicker Egg Chair

Enjoy this patio chair for years thanks to durable, water-resistant wicker, tightly woven over a powder-coated steel frame.

$500$280
Safavieh 4-Piece Outdoor Living Patio Set
Safavieh 4-Piece Outdoor Living Patio Set
Amazon
Safavieh 4-Piece Outdoor Living Patio Set

Safavieh's collection of outdoor furniture brings resort-style relaxation to any home. The ultra-chic and comfortable outdoor set includes a loveseat, two side chairs, and a table.

$686$302

Best Amazon Prime Day Luggage Deals

Whether you have summer travel on the horizon or simply need an excuse to upgrade your current suitcase situation, there are so many Prime Day deals from top travel brands such as Samsonite, American Tourister and Travelpro.

Samsonite Freeform Hardside Expandable Carry-On
Samsonite Freeform Hardside Expandable Carry-On
Amazon
Samsonite Freeform Hardside Expandable Carry-On

This carry-on features a safe lock that all of your belongings will arrive safely to your destination.

$270$193
American Tourister Moonlight Hardside Expandable Carry-On
American Tourister Moonlight Hardside Expandable Carry-On
Amazon
American Tourister Moonlight Hardside Expandable Carry-On

With a capacity of 21 inches, this highly functional and expandable carry-on bag is perfect for packing all of your clothes for several vacation outfits. 

$150$80
Samsonite Omni PC Hardside Expandable Carry-On with Spinner Wheels
Samsonite Omni PC Hardside Expandable Luggage with Spinner Wheels
Amazon
Samsonite Omni PC Hardside Expandable Carry-On with Spinner Wheels

Samsonite Omni PC luggage looks just as good on the 100th trip as it does on the first. Its scratch-resistant textures and polycarbonate construction make it lightweight yet durable. 

$160$89
Rockland Melbourne Hardside Expandable Spinner Wheel Luggage
Rockland Melbourne Hardside Expandable Spinner Wheel Luggage,
Amazon
Rockland Melbourne Hardside Expandable Spinner Wheel Luggage

This 20-inch spinner is available in so many fun colors, including this trendy champagne.

$140$52
Travelpro Maxlite 5 Softside Expandable Luggage
Travelpro Maxlite 5 Softside Expandable Luggage
Amazon
Travelpro Maxlite 5 Softside Expandable Luggage

Travelpro's softsided suitcase is surprisingly roomy with plenty of pockets and compression straps.

$170$144
Samsonite Centric 2 Hardside Expandable Luggage Carry On
Samsonite Centric 2 Hardside Expandable Luggage Carry On
Amazon
Samsonite Centric 2 Hardside Expandable Luggage Carry On

With over 5,000 positive reviews, this lightweight carry-on will ease your overpacking worries.

$190$140

Best Amazon Prime Day Mattress Deals

Our favorite mattress brands are slashing their prices on Amazon. Whether you’re looking for a firm mattress to help with back pain or a plush memory foam option that makes you feel like you’re sleeping on a cloud every night, Amazon has mattress deals on Nectar, Casper, DreamCloud, Serta and more.

Nectar 12" Medium Firm Gel Memory Foam Queen Mattress
Nectar 12" Medium Firm Gel Memory Foam Queen Mattress
Amazon
Nectar 12" Medium Firm Gel Memory Foam Queen Mattress

Sleep easy breezy on an airy, heat-wicking quilted cover with cooling technology. Gel memory foam cradles your body and relieves pressure, while the dynamic response transition layer provides tailored support.

$899$699
Leesa Sapira Hybrid 11" Mattress, Queen
Leesa Sapira Hybrid 11" Mattress
Amazon
Leesa Sapira Hybrid 11" Mattress, Queen

For anyone who suffers back, hip, or shoulder pain, this mattress has high-airflow premium foam comfort layers and active-pocket springs to provide advanced support for you. This mattress also has a combination of foam and springs to target and relieve any pressure on your body.

$1,899$1,444
Serta Perfect Sleeper Gel Memory Foam Mattress, Full
Serta Perfect Sleeper Gel Memory Foam Mattress, Full
Amazon
Serta Perfect Sleeper Gel Memory Foam Mattress, Full

This Serta cooling mattress is now marked down to its lowest price ever. Serta's exclusive HexCloud Gel Memory Foam boasts unique geometric cut outs to deliver cool, contouring pressure relief for oh-so-relaxing sleep.

$949$725
Casper Sleep Element Mattress, Queen
Casper Sleep Element Queen Mattress
Amazon
Casper Sleep Element Mattress, Queen

With two layers of premium foam creating a balance of softness and support, the Element is the perfect introduction to Casper quality at a comfortable price. A top layer of AirScape perforated foam helps keep you cool at night by promoting breathability. 

$595$535
Casper Original Hybrid Mattress, Queen
Casper Sleep Original Hybrid Mattress, Queen
Amazon
Casper Original Hybrid Mattress, Queen

Get 20% off Casper's Original Hybrid Mattress that combines premium, breathable foam with added springs for lift, support and airflow. The soft knit cover is designed with added stretch so you can experience all the comfort your mattress has to offer.

$1,495$1,196
Zinus Hybrid Mattress, Queen
Zinus Hybrid Mattress, Queen
Amazon
Zinus Hybrid Mattress, Queen

Save more than 60% on Zinus' firmest mattress ideal for stomach sleepers. With over 6,800 five-star reviews, customers love this mattress for its support and great motion isolation.

$700$274
DreamCloud 14" Luxury Memory Foam Queen Mattress
DreamCloud 14" Luxury Memory Foam Queen Mattress
Amazon
DreamCloud 14" Luxury Memory Foam Queen Mattress

Discover the perfect balance of breathable, contouring support and softness with DreamCloud's innovative gel memory foam, plush cashmere blend tight top, and innerspring coil system.

$899$799
SoundAsleep Dream Series Luxury Air Mattress
SoundAsleep Dream Series Luxury Air Mattress
Amazon
SoundAsleep Dream Series Luxury Air Mattress

For overnight guests, air mattresses are also steeply discounted for Prime Day. Designed for in-home and camping use, the highly rated Dream Series mattress reaches full inflation in under 4 minutes and will stay inflated for days.

$270$150
Zinus 12" Green Tea Luxe Memory Foam Mattress, Twin
Zinus 12" Green Tea Luxe Memory Foam Mattress, Twin
Amazon
Zinus 12" Green Tea Luxe Memory Foam Mattress, Twin

Experience a deep and refreshing sleep with the Green Tea mattress. The soft, breathable knitted cover and natural green tea in every layer delivers a comfortable and supportive sleep.

$419$256

Amazon's not the only place to find bargains this week: Walmart, Best Buy, and Wayfair are all hosting competing Prime Day sales events, too.

Be sure to check out even more great Prime Day deals to shop, handpicked by our friends at CBS News Essentials and CBS Sports Essentials.

