No matter how you take your morning pick-me-up, Nespresso makes some of the most popular coffee and espresso machines on the market. Right now, you can save 25% on the brand's top-rated models at Amazon. These top-rated Nespresso coffee makers are perfect graduation gifts for the coffee-lover in your life.

With Amazon's Nespresso sale on the brand’s Vertuo series, there’s no better time to up your barista game. If you’re drawn to the convenience of coffee pods but wish your Keurig was stronger, the compact Nespresso VertuoPlus is your answer. Unlike most Keurig coffee makers, Nespresso Vertuo machines brew single cups of coffee as well as single and double espresso-style shots.

Graduation season is here. The best gifts for college or high school graduations are something that will help set them up for success. That could be a practical gift like an espresso machine, which is certainly an upgrade from dining hall coffee. At the touch of a button, your 2023 grad can brew espresso and coffee, in addition to cappuccinos and lattes with the Aeroccino Milk Frother on some models.

Below, we've rounded up Amazon's best deals available on everything from all-in-one espresso machines to one-touch system milk machines for lattes, so you can get a Nespresso coffee maker for less.

Nespresso Gran Lattissima Espresso Machine Amazon Nespresso Gran Lattissima Espresso Machine More recipes doesn’t have to mean more effort. Whether you’re in the mood for a cappuccino, a latte, a flat white, or even if you just want to add a bit more milk froth to your coffee, just say the word, and let the Gran Lattissima do the work. $649 $487 Shop Now

For more of the best Amazon Prime Member-only deals and amazing discounts for Amazon shoppers, check out our ultimate guide for Amazon shopping.

