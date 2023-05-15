Save 25% On Nespresso Coffee and Espresso Machines That Would Make Great Graduation Gifts
No matter how you take your morning pick-me-up, Nespresso makes some of the most popular coffee and espresso machines on the market. Right now, you can save 25% on the brand's top-rated models at Amazon. These top-rated Nespresso coffee makers are perfect graduation gifts for the coffee-lover in your life.
With Amazon's Nespresso sale on the brand’s Vertuo series, there’s no better time to up your barista game. If you’re drawn to the convenience of coffee pods but wish your Keurig was stronger, the compact Nespresso VertuoPlus is your answer. Unlike most Keurig coffee makers, Nespresso Vertuo machines brew single cups of coffee as well as single and double espresso-style shots.
Nespresso's VertuoPlus makes coffee and espresso in a variety of sizes using barcodes to deliver the best in cup results including the perfect crema for large coffee cup sizes.
Brew 4 different cup sizes at the touch of a button. The Nespresso Aeroccino3 provides smooth hot or cold milk froth for your coffee recipes in just a few seconds.
Graduation season is here. The best gifts for college or high school graduations are something that will help set them up for success. That could be a practical gift like an espresso machine, which is certainly an upgrade from dining hall coffee. At the touch of a button, your 2023 grad can brew espresso and coffee, in addition to cappuccinos and lattes with the Aeroccino Milk Frother on some models.
Below, we've rounded up Amazon's best deals available on everything from all-in-one espresso machines to one-touch system milk machines for lattes, so you can get a Nespresso coffee maker for less.
Brew better hot and iced coffee at home with Nespresso's coffee espresso machine. You can brew five different cup sizes, and the one-touch brewing system ensures you get the perfect cup every time.
With 28 blends available, from espressos to large cups, you'll find each Vertuo coffee has a character of its own. Use the included Aeroccino milk frother to make delicious cappuccinos and lattes with perfectly steamed milk.
More recipes doesn’t have to mean more effort. Whether you’re in the mood for a cappuccino, a latte, a flat white, or even if you just want to add a bit more milk froth to your coffee, just say the word, and let the Gran Lattissima do the work.
Skip the potential mess of dealing with espresso beans and tamping down the powder when you use the Nespresso. It comes with drink pods, similar to a Keurig, and a milk frother, so all you have to do is put in the pod and hit a button for delicious drinks. The bundle with the machine and 30 capsules is currently discounted.
Nespresso's newest coffee maker automatically adapts brewing parameters to each capsule – cup size, pressure, temperature, brewing time. The Deluxe comes with an Aeroccino3 milk frother so you can prepare your favorite cappuccinos and lattes.
Caffeinate with just the press of a button with this Nespresso machine that can craft coffee-house-level beverages, a must-have for any sleep-deprived new mom.
