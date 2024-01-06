Amazon's winter deals feature major discounts on everything for your home, closet and beyond.
2024 is here, and Amazon is welcoming the new year with a massive Winter Sale on everything you need to live your best life. From now until Sunday, January 7, the Amazon sale includes must-see markdowns on tech and TVs, home and beauty products, along with winter wardrobe essentials.
Whether it's a rare discount on a cult-favorite product or an all-time low price on daily essentials, Amazon is one of our favorite places to find deals on practically everything, especially at the start of a new year. Every day, Amazon rolls out limited-time sales on some of the e-tailer's most popular items to help shoppers save big on their go-to brands. If you're looking to save on affordable kitchen gadgets, fitness equipment, or winter wardrobe staples, Amazon's best winter deals should definitely be on your radar.
From Apple iPads to Dyson vacuums, you'll find discounts on top brands in just about every category like Samsung, Keurig, UGG, Vitamix and more. We scoured the site and rounded up the very best finds from Amazon's Winter Sale to treat yourself to this week. Whether or not you are a die-hard Prime user, consider this guide as your one-stop shop for finding the best Amazon deals available right now.
The 10 Best Amazon Deals to Shop Today
Colorfulkoala Buttery Soft High Waisted Yoga Pants
No workout wardrobe would be complete without some high-waisted yoga pants. These yoga pants by Colorfulkoala have some extra support in the waistband, so they won't ride down while you exercise.
COSRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence
Formulated with 96% snail secretion filtrate, this Emily Ratajkowski-used lightweight essence soothes and hydrates for a quenched complexion.
iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum
The sleek robot vacuum works on carpets, hardwoods and tile, cleaning up lint, pet hair and dirt so you don't have to.
Orolay Women's Thickened Down Jacket
Taking the fun outdoors this winter doesn't have to be a chilling experience in Orolay's down jacket. The warm fleece hood keeps your head warm while this coat extends all the way down to your thighs for maximum coverage.
Original Peloton Bike
Take your at-home workouts to the next level with a Peloton bike — all you'll need is a membership to take advantage of Peloton's vast library of motivating workout classes.
Ninja AF101 Air Fryer
With Ninja's wide temperature range (from 105 to 400 degrees), you can gently remove moisture to dehydrate fruits or cook snacks quickly.
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)
Listen to high-quality sound with Amazon deal, the noise-cancelling earbuds from Apple. The unique case charges the Apple AirPods Pro for longer battery life.
GiveBest Portable Electric Space Heater with Thermostat
This small, quiet space heater is perfect for a desk at work or a smaller room in the home.
Levi's Men's Sherpa Trucker Jacket
This sherpa-lined denim jacket from Levi's adds a casual layer of style to any chilly day outfit.
RENPHO Foot Massager
Using heat and Shiatsu techniques, this foot massager will make the perfect gift for someone who stands on their feet all day or needs to relax.
Best Amazon Home Deals
Give your kitchen, patio and every room of your home the refresh it deserves with Amazon's New Year's sale on home goods. From best-in-class iRobot Roomba robot vacuums to Keurig coffee makers and outdoor furniture, save on home upgrades below.
Vitamix E310 Explorian Blender
Vitamix blenders are known as being the best of the best. You'll love having this powerful blender in your kitchen that's currently discounted by 20%.
Ninja Speedi Rapid Cooker & Air Fryer
Ninja's SF301 Speedi Rapid Cooker & Air Fryer allows you to create an entire meal in just one pot that'll be ready in just 15 minutes.
Dyson V11 Animal Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
Refresh your home and seamlessly keep it clean with the Dyson V11 Animal Cordless Vacuum Cleaner — Dyson's most powerful cordless vacuum model that's hailed for its easy ability to clean up even the hardest-to-reach spots of your home.
Fullstar Vegetable Chopper
Slice and dice like a pro with even cuts every time by using this helpful veggie chopper that's become a social media sensation. The four different plates allow you to spiralize and chop in various sizes.
Keurig K-Slim Coffee Maker
Save $50 on delicious coffee made in minutes.
Rachael Ray Brights Hard-Anodized Aluminum Nonstick Cookware Set
Dishwasher and oven safe, this 10-piece set from Rachael Ray has all the pots and pans needed to whip up a delicious meal.
Nespresso Vertuo Next Deluxe Coffee and Espresso Machine
A bestseller on Amazon, Nespresso's deluxe coffee and espresso machine brews 6 sizes of full-bodied coffee topped with a smooth crown of crema. At only 5.5 inches wide, it's perfect for small spaces.
JoyFul by JoyJolt 24-Piece Glass Containers with Lids
Whether you need containers for meal prep or to store your leftovers, this glass set is a fabulous deal for any home. The airtight containers even come with a 12-month warranty.
Cuisinart 15-Piece Knife Set with Block
Cuisinart's 15-Piece Knife Set is currently 40% off. Don't miss this stellar deal.
ChomChom Pet Hair Remover
The TikTok-favorite ChomChom pet hair remover is on sale now to keep your home clean all year round. You'll be amazed at how much pet fur this reusable lint remover can pick up.
Tineco Floor ONE S5 Smart Cordless Wet Dry Vacuum Cleaner
Equipped with Tineco's iLoop Smart Sensor Technology, the Floor One S5 automatically adjusts suction power, brush roller speed, and water flow — making it the ultimate solution for hardwood floors.
Best Amazon Tech Deals
Whether you're a member of Amazon Prime or not, you can find unbelievable discounts on tech from headphones and laptops to the newest TVs. Even Apple products that rarely go on sale are marked down right now to save on MacBooks, AirTags, iPads and more.
Apple iPad (10th Generation)
They'll love the latest version of the classic iPad, which is refreshed and recharged with a gorgeous 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display and A14 Bionic chip.
Apple AirTag 4-Pack
For anyone with a knack for losing track of their belongings, AirTags are equally reliable and worthwhile.
65" Samsung S95C OLED 4K TV
This Samsung OLED TV has a high performance upscaling process that smoothly converts your content into stunning 4K in real time. The high 120Hz refresh rate keeps fast-paced action from breaking the TV's image apart.
55" Hisense U8K ULED Mini-LED Google Smart TV
With Peak Brightness 1500 along with Quantum Dot Color, Dolby Vision HDR, and Low Reflection panel technology, the U8K delivers unmatched brightness, contrast and detail. And, with Dolby Atmos, this Google TV creates an immersive cinema experience in your home.
65" LG C3 Series OLED 4K TV
Get luminous picture and high contrast, even in well-lit rooms. The LG OLED evo C3 blends into the background with an almost invisible bezel for a seamless look. When you're finished watching, display paintings, photos and other content to blend the TV into your space.
Beats Studio Buds
The Beats Studio Buds feature two listening modes, Active Noise Cancelling and Transparency mode, to give you total control of your sound for up to 8 hours.
JBL Flip 5 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker
The JBL Flip 5 is a waterproof, bass-boosting powerhouse. Though it's small enough to hold in your hand, this portable Bluetooth speaker is durable and has 12 hours of playtime on just one charge.
Acer Chromebook Spin 311 Convertible Laptop
The Acer Chromebook Spin 311 Convertible Laptop has built-in storage for offline access and an additional 100GB of Google Drive space to ensure automatic backups.
2021 MacBook Pro M1 Pro Chip
The 16-inch Apple MacBook Pro model is on sale for its lowest price this year. With a battery life up to 17 hours and up to 64GB of unified memory, everything you do is fast and fluid. At $600 off, this Apple laptop is one of the best Apple deals on Amazon.
Best Amazon Fashion Deals
With the winter in full swing, many of us are refreshing our wardrobes. Cozy sweaters, boots, puffer jackets and handbags are all items we're keeping at the top of our list and Amazon's sale is here to help with stylish picks.
Baleaf Fleece-Lined Leggings with Pockets
Perfect for cold weather, these fleece-lined leggings are comfortable for any activities outdoors during the winter season.
UGG Men's Tasman LTA Slipper
This outdoor slipper has a lightweight puff upper that's warm yet breathable.
Sorel Women's Out N About III Conquest Waterproof Boots
For those seeking chic winter boots, the Sorel Out N About III Conquest Waterproof Boots stand out with a playful midsole shape and a faux shearling collar.
Columbia Minx Shorty Iii Snow Boot
These cute boots with faux fur from Columbia come in a ton of colors and wide widths. They have a special thermal reflective lining for extra warmth.
Champion Men's Reverse Weave Pullover
You can never have too many hoodies.
Columbia Women's Suttle Mountain Long Insulated Jacket
This synthetic down-filled parka features a faux fur collar for coziness and style.
Columbia Women's Heavenly Jacket
Made with patented reflective heat technology, this coat from Columbia is designed to keep you warm using your own body heat. Columbia ensures this coat will last, as they only use quality materials and expert stitching.
Ray-Ban Elon Round Sunglasses
If you're going for retro vibes, these round Ray-Ban sunglasses have just that.
Koolaburra by UGG Women's Koola Short Fashion Boot
Prepare for the cold weather with these classic sheep fur boots from the popular UGG brand.
adidas Men's Tiro 21 Track Pants
Designed with Adidas' moisture-absorbing AEROREADY fabric, these track pants are an optimal choice for workouts, lounging and more.
Dr. Martens Women's Sinclair 8 Eye Leather Platform Boots
With 8 eyes, grooved sides and yellow stitching, the 1460 has style for the ages. The Sinclair is kitted out with a removable jungle piece zip and tons of Docs attitude.
Best Amazon Fitness Deals
At the top of many people's annual New Year's resolutions list is improving their health by exercising more. Amazon winter deals feature massive discounts on at-home fitness equipment from Peloton, Bowflex, Schwinn and more.
Bowflex Adjustable Dumbbells
The Bowflex SelectTech 552 dumbbell set includes a variety of weights that you can adjust to fit your workout goals.
Peloton Bike+
Peloton Bike+ features a larger, brighter, anti-reflective display for sharper, more immersive viewing from any angle. The rear and front-facing speakers create studio-quality sound. Additionally, this bike features an Auto Resistance knob that can automatically adjust your resistance to follow the instructors’ cues.
Peloton Cycling Shoes for Bike and Bike+
Designed specifically for the Peloton bike, these cleats allow you to easily clip in and out of your bike while making your rides as comfortable as possible.
Runow Folding Treadmill with Incline and LCD Monitor
For tight spaces or small apartments, try a folding treadmill. This model has 36 preset programs, so you can start running as soon as you set it up.
Yosuda Indoor Cycling Stationary Bike
The Yosuda Cycling Bike is designed with an iPad mount so you can watch your favorite shows or listen to music while exercising.
Schwinn Fitness Indoor Cycling Exercise Bike
Schwinn's bike comes with a two-month JRNY membership to create daily adaptive workouts that automatically adjust as you improve over time.
Sunny Health & Fitness Magnetic Rowing Machine
Complete their home gym with this customer-loved rowing machine from Sunny Health. The built-in transportation wheels allow for easy portability while the non-slip foot pedals ensure safe footing even during the most vigorous workouts.
LifePro Under Desk Elliptical
Tone your legs and burn calories while working at your desk or relaxing on the couch at home.
Theragun Mini 2.0
Give tired muscles a break with this portable mini-massager from Therabody.
Schwinn Fitness 411 Compact Elliptical Machine
The compact size of this elliptical won't take up too much space in your home compared to your average elliptical.
Best Amazon Beauty Deals
From moisturizers to celeb-loved skincare wands, restock all of your skincare, hair care, and beauty products for the winter while they're on sale.
Tula Purifying Face Cleanser
Achieve squeaky-clean skin without drastically stripping moisture using TULA's gel-based cleanser. Prebiotics, probiotic extracts & turmeric leave skin purified, clarified and balanced.
L'Oreal Paris Revitalift 1.5% Pure Hyaluronic Acid Face Serum
This hyaluronic acid serum claims to reduce the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines while providing plenty of hydration. With dermatologist-approved ingredients, this skincare product is a must-have for your skincare routine.
COSRX Hyaluronic Acid Moisturizing Cream
COSRX Hyaluronic Acid Intensive Cream is designed to deliver moisture thanks to a healthy dose of hyaluronic acid. Locking the moisture into your skin, the thirst-quenching cream provides long-lasting nourishment and hydration.
Solawave 4-in-1 Facial Wand
De-puff, moisturize and energize your skin in as little as five minutes per day, three times per week. Beloved by Nicole Kidman, Sydney Sweeney and Pedro Pascal, this wand is portable and rechargeable for easy travel.
Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hydrating Water Gel
This gel cream for extra dry skin applies and absorbs like a gel, but provides all the hydration benefits of a cream — making it an ideal moisturizer for warmer months.
Neutrogena Hydro Boost Eye Cream
Keep your skin looking supple and hydrated every day. This unique water gel-cream formula absorbs quickly, like a gel, but has the long-lasting moisturizing power of a cream to quench your extra-dry skin’s thirst.
Baimei Rose Quartz Jade Roller & Gua Sha
Surprise the ultimate skincare enthusiast with a rose quartz face roller and gua sha skincare tool kit this holiday season.
CHI 44 Iron Guard Thermal Protection Spray
Defend your tresses from heat damage with CHI's thermal protection spray.
Drybar Double Shot Oval Blow-Dryer Brush
Transform your hair in one simple step with the Drybar Double Shot Oval Blow-Dryer Brush.
