The 60 Best Amazon Deals to Shop Right Now: Dyson, Apple, Nespresso and More

Winter Fire
By ETonline Staff
Updated: 3:30 PM PST, January 6, 2024

Amazon's winter deals feature major discounts on everything for your home, closet and beyond.

2024 is here, and Amazon is welcoming the new year with a massive Winter Sale on everything you need to live your best life. From now until Sunday, January 7, the Amazon sale includes must-see markdowns on tech and TVs, home and beauty products, along with winter wardrobe essentials. 

Shop the Amazon Winter Sale

Whether it's a rare discount on a cult-favorite product or an all-time low price on daily essentials, Amazon is one of our favorite places to find deals on practically everything, especially at the start of a new year. Every day, Amazon rolls out limited-time sales on some of the e-tailer's most popular items to help shoppers save big on their go-to brands. If you're looking to save on affordable kitchen gadgets, fitness equipment, or winter wardrobe staples, Amazon's best winter deals should definitely be on your radar.

From Apple iPads to Dyson vacuums, you'll find discounts on top brands in just about every category like Samsung, Keurig, UGG, Vitamix and more. We scoured the site and rounded up the very best finds from Amazon's Winter Sale to treat yourself to this week. Whether or not you are a die-hard Prime user, consider this guide as your one-stop shop for finding the best Amazon deals available right now.

The 10 Best Amazon Deals to Shop Today

Colorfulkoala Buttery Soft High Waisted Yoga Pants

Colorfulkoala Buttery Soft High Waisted Yoga Pants
Amazon

Colorfulkoala Buttery Soft High Waisted Yoga Pants

No workout wardrobe would be complete without some high-waisted yoga pants. These yoga pants by Colorfulkoala have some extra support in the waistband, so they won't ride down while you exercise. 

$30 $23

Shop Now

COSRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence

COSRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence
Amazon

COSRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence

Formulated with 96% snail secretion filtrate, this Emily Ratajkowski-used lightweight essence soothes and hydrates for a quenched complexion.

$25 $14

Shop Now

iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum

iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum
Amazon

iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum

The sleek robot vacuum works on carpets, hardwoods and tile, cleaning up lint, pet hair and dirt so you don't have to.

$269 $174

Shop Now

Orolay Women's Thickened Down Jacket

Orolay Women's Thickened Down Jacket
Amazon

Orolay Women's Thickened Down Jacket

Taking the fun outdoors this winter doesn't have to be a chilling experience in Orolay's down jacket. The warm fleece hood keeps your head warm while this coat extends all the way down to your thighs for maximum coverage. 

$152 $129

With Coupon

Shop Now

Original Peloton Bike

Original Peloton Bike
Amazon

Original Peloton Bike

Take your at-home workouts to the next level with a Peloton bike — all you'll need is a membership to take advantage of Peloton's vast library of motivating workout classes. 

$1,445 $1,145

Shop Now

Ninja AF101 Air Fryer

Ninja AF101 Air Fryer
Amazon

Ninja AF101 Air Fryer

With Ninja's wide temperature range (from 105 to 400 degrees), you can gently remove moisture to dehydrate fruits or cook snacks quickly. 

$130 $100

Shop Now

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)
Amazon

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)

Listen to high-quality sound with Amazon deal, the noise-cancelling earbuds from Apple. The unique case charges the Apple AirPods Pro for longer battery life. 

$249 $189

Shop Now

GiveBest Portable Electric Space Heater with Thermostat

GiveBest Portable Electric Space Heater with Thermostat
Amazon

GiveBest Portable Electric Space Heater with Thermostat

This small, quiet space heater is perfect for a desk at work or a smaller room in the home.

$60 $30

Shop Now

Levi's Men's Sherpa Trucker Jacket

Levi's Men's Sherpa Trucker Jacket
Amazon

Levi's Men's Sherpa Trucker Jacket

This sherpa-lined denim jacket from Levi's adds a casual layer of style to any chilly day outfit.

$108 $65

Shop Now

RENPHO Foot Massager

RENPHO Foot Massager
Amazon

RENPHO Foot Massager

Using heat and Shiatsu techniques, this foot massager will make the perfect gift for someone who stands on their feet all day or needs to relax.

$200 $140

With Coupon

Shop Now

Best Amazon Home Deals

Give your kitchen, patio and every room of your home the refresh it deserves with Amazon's New Year's sale on home goods. From best-in-class iRobot Roomba robot vacuums to Keurig coffee makers and outdoor furniture, save on home upgrades below.

Vitamix E310 Explorian Blender

Vitamix E310 Explorian Blender
Amazon

Vitamix E310 Explorian Blender

Vitamix blenders are known as being the best of the best. You'll love having this powerful blender in your kitchen that's currently discounted by 20%.

$350 $300

Shop Now

Ninja Speedi Rapid Cooker & Air Fryer

Ninja Speedi Rapid Cooker & Air Fryer
Amazon

Ninja Speedi Rapid Cooker & Air Fryer

Ninja's SF301 Speedi Rapid Cooker & Air Fryer allows you to create an entire meal in just one pot that'll be ready in just 15 minutes.

$200 $129

Shop Now

Dyson V11 Animal Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

Dyson V11 Animal Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
Amazon

Dyson V11 Animal Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

Refresh your home and seamlessly keep it clean with the Dyson V11 Animal Cordless Vacuum Cleaner — Dyson's most powerful cordless vacuum model that's hailed for its easy ability to clean up even the hardest-to-reach spots of your home.

$630 $480

Shop Now

Fullstar Vegetable Chopper

Fullstar Vegetable Chopper
Amazon

Fullstar Vegetable Chopper

Slice and dice like a pro with even cuts every time by using this helpful veggie chopper that's become a social media sensation. The four different plates allow you to spiralize and chop in various sizes.

$40 $29

With Coupon

Shop Now

Keurig K-Slim Coffee Maker

Keurig K-Slim Coffee Maker
Amazon

Keurig K-Slim Coffee Maker

Save $50 on delicious coffee made in minutes. 

$130 $80

Shop Now

Rachael Ray Brights Hard-Anodized Aluminum Nonstick Cookware Set

Rachael Ray Brights Hard-Anodized Aluminum Nonstick Cookware Set
Amazon

Rachael Ray Brights Hard-Anodized Aluminum Nonstick Cookware Set

Dishwasher and oven safe, this 10-piece set from Rachael Ray has all the pots and pans needed to whip up a delicious meal.

$190 $140

Shop Now

Nespresso Vertuo Next Deluxe Coffee and Espresso Machine

Nespresso Vertuo Next Deluxe Coffee and Espresso Machine
Amazon

Nespresso Vertuo Next Deluxe Coffee and Espresso Machine

A bestseller on Amazon, Nespresso's deluxe coffee and espresso machine brews 6 sizes of full-bodied coffee topped with a smooth crown of crema. At only 5.5 inches wide, it's perfect for small spaces.

$209 $118

Shop Now

JoyFul by JoyJolt 24-Piece Glass Containers with Lids

JoyFul by JoyJolt 24-Piece Glass Containers with Lids
Amazon

JoyFul by JoyJolt 24-Piece Glass Containers with Lids

Whether you need containers for meal prep or to store your leftovers, this glass set is a fabulous deal for any home. The airtight containers even come with a 12-month warranty. 

$70 $39

Shop Now

Cuisinart 15-Piece Knife Set with Block

Cuisinart 15-Piece Knife Set with Block
Amazon

Cuisinart 15-Piece Knife Set with Block

Cuisinart's 15-Piece Knife Set is currently 40% off. Don't miss this stellar deal. 

$100 $60

Shop Now

ChomChom Pet Hair Remover

ChomChom Pet Hair Remover
Amazon

ChomChom Pet Hair Remover

The TikTok-favorite ChomChom pet hair remover is on sale now to keep your home clean all year round. You'll be amazed at how much pet fur this reusable lint remover can pick up.

$32 $25

Shop Now

Tineco Floor ONE S5 Smart Cordless Wet Dry Vacuum Cleaner

Tineco Floor ONE S5 Smart Cordless Wet Dry Vacuum Cleaner
Amazon

Tineco Floor ONE S5 Smart Cordless Wet Dry Vacuum Cleaner

Equipped with Tineco's iLoop Smart Sensor Technology, the Floor One S5 automatically adjusts suction power, brush roller speed, and water flow — making it the ultimate solution for hardwood floors.

$500 $399

Shop Now

Best Amazon Tech Deals

Whether you're a member of Amazon Prime or not, you can find unbelievable discounts on tech from headphones and laptops to the newest TVs. Even Apple products that rarely go on sale are marked down right now to save on MacBooks, AirTags, iPads and more.

Apple iPad (10th Generation)

Apple iPad (10th Generation)
Amazon

Apple iPad (10th Generation)

They'll love the latest version of the classic iPad, which is refreshed and recharged with a gorgeous 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display and A14 Bionic chip. 

$599 $499

Shop Now

Apple AirTag 4-Pack

Apple AirTag 4-Pack
Amazon

Apple AirTag 4-Pack

For anyone with a knack for losing track of their belongings, AirTags are equally reliable and worthwhile. 

$99 $79

Shop Now

65" Samsung S95C OLED 4K TV

65" Samsung S95C OLED 4K TV
Amazon

65" Samsung S95C OLED 4K TV

This Samsung OLED TV has a high performance upscaling process that smoothly converts your content into stunning 4K in real time. The high 120Hz refresh rate keeps fast-paced action from breaking the TV's image apart.

$3,298 $2,598

Shop Now

55" Hisense U8K ULED Mini-LED Google Smart TV

55" Hisense U8K ULED Mini-LED Google Smart TV
Amazon

55" Hisense U8K ULED Mini-LED Google Smart TV

With Peak Brightness 1500 along with Quantum Dot Color, Dolby Vision HDR, and Low Reflection panel technology, the U8K delivers unmatched brightness, contrast and detail. And, with Dolby Atmos, this Google TV creates an immersive cinema experience in your home. 

$1,100 $748

Shop Now

65" LG C3 Series OLED 4K TV

65" LG C3 Series OLED 4K TV
Amazon

65" LG C3 Series OLED 4K TV

Get luminous picture and high contrast, even in well-lit rooms. The LG OLED evo C3 blends into the background with an almost invisible bezel for a seamless look. When you're finished watching, display paintings, photos and other content to blend the TV into your space.

$2,500 $1,547

Shop Now

Beats Studio Buds

Beats Studio Buds
Amazon

Beats Studio Buds

The Beats Studio Buds feature two listening modes, Active Noise Cancelling and Transparency mode, to give you total control of your sound for up to 8 hours. 

$150 $100

Shop Now

JBL Flip 5 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker

JBL Flip 5 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker
Amazon

JBL Flip 5 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker

The JBL Flip 5 is a waterproof, bass-boosting powerhouse. Though it's small enough to hold in your hand, this portable Bluetooth speaker is durable and has 12 hours of playtime on just one charge.

$130 $80

Shop Now

Acer Chromebook Spin 311 Convertible Laptop

Acer Chromebook Spin 311 Convertible Laptop
Amazon

Acer Chromebook Spin 311 Convertible Laptop

The Acer Chromebook Spin 311 Convertible Laptop has built-in storage for offline access and an additional 100GB of Google Drive space to ensure automatic backups. 

$290 $187

Shop Now

2021 MacBook Pro M1 Pro Chip

2021 MacBook Pro M1 Pro Chip
Amazon

2021 MacBook Pro M1 Pro Chip

The 16-inch Apple MacBook Pro model is on sale for its lowest price this year. With a battery life up to 17 hours and up to 64GB of unified memory, everything you do is fast and fluid. At $600 off, this Apple laptop is one of the best Apple deals on Amazon. 

$2,499 $1,899

Shop Now

Best Amazon Fashion Deals

With the winter in full swing, many of us are refreshing our wardrobes. Cozy sweaters, boots, puffer jackets and handbags are all items we're keeping at the top of our list and Amazon's sale is here to help with stylish picks.

Baleaf Fleece-Lined Leggings with Pockets

Baleaf Fleece-Lined Leggings with Pockets
Amazon

Baleaf Fleece-Lined Leggings with Pockets

Perfect for cold weather, these fleece-lined leggings are comfortable for any activities outdoors during the winter season.

$46 $30

Shop Now

UGG Men's Tasman LTA Slipper

UGG Men's Tasman LTA Slipper
Amazon

UGG Men's Tasman LTA Slipper

This outdoor slipper has a lightweight puff upper that's warm yet breathable.

$110 $75

Shop Now

Sorel Women's Out N About III Conquest Waterproof Boots

Sorel Women's Out N About III Conquest Waterproof Boots
Amazon

Sorel Women's Out N About III Conquest Waterproof Boots

For those seeking chic winter boots, the Sorel Out N About III Conquest Waterproof Boots stand out with a playful midsole shape and a faux shearling collar.

$145 $87

Shop Now

Columbia Minx Shorty Iii Snow Boot

Columbia Minx Shorty Iii Snow Boot
Amazon

Columbia Minx Shorty Iii Snow Boot

These cute boots with faux fur from Columbia come in a ton of colors and wide widths. They have a special thermal reflective lining for extra warmth. 

$100 $68

Shop Now

Champion Men's Reverse Weave Pullover

Champion Men's Reverse Weave Pullover
Amazon

Champion Men's Reverse Weave Pullover

You can never have too many hoodies. 

$65 $30

Shop Now

Columbia Women's Suttle Mountain Long Insulated Jacket

Columbia Women's Suttle Mountain Long Insulated Jacket
Amazon

Columbia Women's Suttle Mountain Long Insulated Jacket

This synthetic down-filled parka features a faux fur collar for coziness and style.

$230 $160

Shop Now

Columbia Women's Heavenly Jacket

Columbia Women's Heavenly Jacket
Amazon

Columbia Women's Heavenly Jacket

Made with patented reflective heat technology, this coat from Columbia is designed to keep you warm using your own body heat. Columbia ensures this coat will last, as they only use quality materials and expert stitching. 

$130 $86

Shop Now

Ray-Ban Elon Round Sunglasses

Ray-Ban Elon Round Sunglasses
Amazon

Ray-Ban Elon Round Sunglasses

If you're going for retro vibes, these round Ray-Ban sunglasses have just that.

$171 $120

Shop Now

Koolaburra by UGG Women's Koola Short Fashion Boot

Koolaburra by UGG Women's Koola Short Fashion Boot
Amazon

Koolaburra by UGG Women's Koola Short Fashion Boot

Prepare for the cold weather with these classic sheep fur boots from the popular UGG brand.

$90 $65

Shop Now

adidas Men's Tiro 21 Track Pants

adidas Men's Tiro 21 Track Pants
Amazon

adidas Men's Tiro 21 Track Pants

Designed with Adidas' moisture-absorbing AEROREADY fabric, these track pants are an optimal choice for workouts, lounging and more.

$50 $30

Shop Now

Dr. Martens Women's Sinclair 8 Eye Leather Platform Boots

Dr. Martens Women's Sinclair 8 Eye Leather Platform Boots
Amazon

Dr. Martens Women's Sinclair 8 Eye Leather Platform Boots

With 8 eyes, grooved sides and yellow stitching, the 1460 has style for the ages. The Sinclair is kitted out with a removable jungle piece zip and tons of Docs attitude.

$210 $160

Shop Now

Best Amazon Fitness Deals

At the top of many people's annual New Year's resolutions list is improving their health by exercising more. Amazon winter deals feature massive discounts on at-home fitness equipment from Peloton, Bowflex, Schwinn and more.

Bowflex Adjustable Dumbbells

Bowflex Adjustable Dumbbells
Amazon

Bowflex Adjustable Dumbbells

The Bowflex SelectTech 552 dumbbell set includes a variety of weights that you can adjust to fit your workout goals. 

$549 $379

Shop Now

Peloton Bike+

Peloton Bike+
Amazon

Peloton Bike+

Peloton Bike+ features a larger, brighter, anti-reflective display for sharper, more immersive viewing from any angle. The rear and front-facing speakers create studio-quality sound. Additionally, this bike features an Auto Resistance knob that can automatically adjust your resistance to follow the instructors’ cues.

$2,495 $2,095

Shop Now

Peloton Cycling Shoes for Bike and Bike+

Peloton Cycling Shoes for Bike and Bike+
Peloton

Peloton Cycling Shoes for Bike and Bike+

Designed specifically for the Peloton bike, these cleats allow you to easily clip in and out of your bike while making your rides as comfortable as possible.

$125 $94

Shop Now

Runow Folding Treadmill with Incline and LCD Monitor

Runow Folding Treadmill with Incline and LCD Monitor
Amazon

Runow Folding Treadmill with Incline and LCD Monitor

For tight spaces or small apartments, try a folding treadmill. This model has 36 preset programs, so you can start running as soon as you set it up.

$700 $500

Shop Now

Yosuda Indoor Cycling Stationary Bike

Yosuda Indoor Cycling Stationary Bike
Amazon

Yosuda Indoor Cycling Stationary Bike

The Yosuda Cycling Bike is designed with an iPad mount so you can watch your favorite shows or listen to music while exercising. 

$440 $270

With coupon

Shop Now

Schwinn Fitness Indoor Cycling Exercise Bike

Schwinn Fitness Indoor Cycling Exercise Bike
Amazon

Schwinn Fitness Indoor Cycling Exercise Bike

Schwinn's bike comes with a two-month JRNY membership to create daily adaptive workouts that automatically adjust as you improve over time.

$1,199 $899

Shop Now

Sunny Health & Fitness Magnetic Rowing Machine

Sunny Health & Fitness Magnetic Rowing Machine
Amazon

Sunny Health & Fitness Magnetic Rowing Machine

Complete their home gym with this customer-loved rowing machine from Sunny Health. The built-in transportation wheels allow for easy portability while the non-slip foot pedals ensure safe footing even during the most vigorous workouts.

$399 $225

With Coupon

Shop Now

LifePro Under Desk Elliptical

LifePro Under Desk Elliptical
Amazon

LifePro Under Desk Elliptical

Tone your legs and burn calories while working at your desk or relaxing on the couch at home. 

$180 $153

Shop Now

Theragun Mini 2.0

Theragun Mini 2.0
Amazon

Theragun Mini 2.0

Give tired muscles a break with this portable mini-massager from Therabody.

$199 $169

Shop Now

Schwinn Fitness 411 Compact Elliptical Machine

Schwinn Fitness 411 Compact Elliptical Machine
Amazon

Schwinn Fitness 411 Compact Elliptical Machine

The compact size of this elliptical won't take up too much space in your home compared to your average elliptical. 

$799 $549

Shop Now

 Best Amazon Beauty Deals

From moisturizers to celeb-loved skincare wands, restock all of your skincare, hair care, and beauty products for the winter while they're on sale.

Tula Purifying Face Cleanser

Tula Purifying Face Cleanser
Amazon

Tula Purifying Face Cleanser

Achieve squeaky-clean skin without drastically stripping moisture using TULA's gel-based cleanser. Prebiotics, probiotic extracts & turmeric leave skin purified, clarified and balanced. 

$34 $20

Shop Now

L'Oreal Paris Revitalift 1.5% Pure Hyaluronic Acid Face Serum

L'Oreal Paris Revitalift 1.5% Pure Hyaluronic Acid Face Serum
Amazon

L'Oreal Paris Revitalift 1.5% Pure Hyaluronic Acid Face Serum

This hyaluronic acid serum claims to reduce the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines while providing plenty of hydration. With dermatologist-approved ingredients, this skincare product is a must-have for your skincare routine.

$33 $20

Shop Now

COSRX Hyaluronic

COSRX Hyaluronic Acid Moisturizing Cream
Amazon

COSRX Hyaluronic Acid Moisturizing Cream

COSRX Hyaluronic Acid Intensive Cream is designed to deliver moisture thanks to a healthy dose of hyaluronic acid. Locking the moisture into your skin, the thirst-quenching cream provides long-lasting nourishment and hydration.

$24 $17

Shop Now

Solawave 4-in-1 Facial Wand

Solawave 4-in-1 Facial Wand
SolaWave

Solawave 4-in-1 Facial Wand

De-puff, moisturize and energize your skin in as little as five minutes per day, three times per week. Beloved by Nicole Kidman, Sydney Sweeney and Pedro Pascal, this wand is portable and rechargeable for easy travel.

$169 $144

With Coupon

Shop Now

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hydrating Water Gel

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hydrating Water Gel
Amazon

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hydrating Water Gel

This gel cream for extra dry skin applies and absorbs like a gel, but provides all the hydration benefits of a cream — making it an ideal moisturizer for warmer months.

$27 $16

Shop Now

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Eye Cream

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Eye Cream
Amazon

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Eye Cream

Keep your skin looking supple and hydrated every day. This unique water gel-cream formula absorbs quickly, like a gel, but has the long-lasting moisturizing power of a cream to quench your extra-dry skin’s thirst.

$27 $10

Shop Now

Baimei Rose Quartz Jade Roller & Gua Sha

Baimei Rose Quartz Jade Roller & Gua Sha
Amazon

Baimei Rose Quartz Jade Roller & Gua Sha

Surprise the ultimate skincare enthusiast with a rose quartz face roller and gua sha skincare tool kit this holiday season.

$16 $10

Shop Now

CHI 44 Iron Guard Thermal Protection Spray

CHI 44 Iron Guard Thermal Protection Spray
Amazon

CHI 44 Iron Guard Thermal Protection Spray

Defend your tresses from heat damage with CHI's thermal protection spray.

$17 $12

Shop Now

Drybar Double Shot Oval Blow-Dryer Brush

Drybar Double Shot Oval Blow-Dryer Brush
Amazon

Drybar Double Shot Oval Blow-Dryer Brush

Transform your hair in one simple step with the Drybar Double Shot Oval Blow-Dryer Brush. 

$154 $124

Shop Now

Aside from exclusive discounts, perhaps the biggest benefit of being an Amazon Prime member is the fast and free shipping. If you're not already a subscriber, you can try it out for free and sign up for a 30-day membership. After your trial, Amazon Prime is just $14.99 a month.

Try Prime for Free

Students can start their 6-month trial and then enjoy Prime at half the price of $69 per year.

Try Prime Student

For more ideas to set yourself up for success this year, check out our 2024 New Year, New You Guide for tools to help with fitness goals, meal planning, wardrobe updates, self-care goals and more.

Tags: