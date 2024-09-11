Shop
Sales & Deals

The Best Bedding Deals at Amazon to Shop for Fall: Save on Comforters, Sheets, Pillows and More

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
woman laying in bed
Getty Images
By Carolin Lehmann
Updated: 12:03 PM PDT, September 11, 2024

Sleep better this fall when you upgrade your bedding at Amazon.

Amazon is helping us upgrade our bedding for the cozy fall season. A new mattress is a great start, but a key part of any bedding refresh is replacing those worn-out bedsheets with new ones. Right now during this giant end-of-summer sale, Amazon has bedding deals on luxury bed sheets, comforters and pillows that can give bedrooms a hotel feel right at home. 

Despite what you might think, a mattress-dressing makeover doesn't have to be pricy. With these Amazon's deals, you don't have to spend a fortune to level up your sleeping situation. Whether you're looking for organic cotton sheets or goose feather pillows, some of the best bedding at Amazon is on sale right now.

Budget-friendly bedding doesn't mean subpar sheets — These options offer the latest in coveted bed coverings: style, moisture-wicking and cooling technology and, of course, coziness. From comforter sets that will elevate your entire bedroom to hotel-quality pillows to electric blankets that will keep you warm on the colder nights, we've found a little bit of everything — all at a discount. 

To help you get a good night's rest without breaking the bank, we've found the best Amazon deals for a fall bedroom refresh. Don't sleep on our top bedding picks below. 

Best Amazon Deals on Blankets and Comforters

CozyLux Queen Size Comforter Set

CozyLux Queen Size Comforter Set
Amazon

CozyLux Queen Size Comforter Set

Breathable and lightweight, this comforter set will help those hot sleepers feel cool. The highly-rated set comes in eight other color options.

$43 $30

Shop Now

Bedsure Beige Queen Comforter Set

Bedsure Beige Queen Comforter Set
Amazon

Bedsure Beige Queen Comforter Set

If you're looking for a neutral color to stay on theme, this beige comforter set is both comfortable and stylish.

$60 $47

Shop Now

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Throw

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Throw
Amazon

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Throw

With its soft, luxuriously plush fabric, this throw blanket ups the cozy quotient. 

$158 $99

Shop Now

Bedsure Goose Down Comforter

Bedsure Goose Down Comforter
Amazon

Bedsure Goose Down Comforter

Slumber peacefully in an all-season comforter that is luxuriously soft and fluffy. Eight corner tabs help anchor the duvet cover to the duvet insert effortlessly. 

$140 $40

Shop Now

PHF 100% Cotton Waffle Weave Throw Blanket

PHF 100% Cotton Waffle Weave Throw Blanket
Amazon

PHF 100% Cotton Waffle Weave Throw Blanket

This cotton waffle weave throw blanket is perfect for naptime on the couch. 

$46 $28

Shop Now

Serta Goose Feather Down Fiber Cotton Comforter

Serta Goose Feather Down Fiber Cotton Comforter
Amazon

Serta Goose Feather Down Fiber Cotton Comforter

Cozy up on chilly days in this plush Serta comforter, crafted from 100% cotton fabric.

$153 $60

Shop Now

SEALY Heated Blanket Electric Throw

SEALY Heated Blanket Electric Throw
Amazon

SEALY Heated Blanket Electric Throw

This cozy blanket has six heat settings and an auto shut-off for peace of mind.

$50 $36

Shop Now

Best Amazon Deals on Sheets

Mellanni Hotel Luxury Sheet Set

Mellanni Hotel Luxury Sheet Set
Amazon

Mellanni Hotel Luxury Sheet Set

Experience hotel-quality bedding while at home with this Mellanni Luxury Sheet Set. Made from a breathable, lightweight, and moisture-wicking fabric, this sheet set is available in over 30 colors and all sizes.

$51 $35

Shop Now

LuxClub 6 PC Queen Sheet Set

LuxClub 6 PC Queen Sheet Set
Amazon

LuxClub 6 PC Queen Sheet Set

Made of eco-friendly, breathable bamboo fabric, these silky-soft sheets will help you sleep more comfortably in any season.

$57 $28

With Coupon

Shop Now

Lane Linen 100% Organic Cotton Sheets Set

Lane Linen 100% Organic Cotton Sheets Set
Amazon

Lane Linen 100% Organic Cotton Sheets Set

This organic cotton sheets set is carefully designed to feel very gentle against your skin. Cool and crisp to the touch, the lightweight collection also keeps you cool.

$60 $45

Shop Now

Lanest Housing Silk Satin Sheets

Lanest Housing Silk Satin Sheets
Amazon

Lanest Housing Silk Satin Sheets

Elevate your bedding experience with this luxurious silk sheet set, designed to safeguard both your hair and skin.

$35 $25

Shop Now

Martha Stewart 100% Cotton Queen Sheets Set

Martha Stewart 100% Cotton Queen Sheets Set
Amazon

Martha Stewart 100% Cotton Queen Sheets Set

Score these 100% cotton, eco-friendly sheets in a variety of colors.

$65 $58

Shop Now

Best Amazon Deals on Pillows

Luxury Goose Feathers Down Pillow

Luxury Goose Feathers Down Pillow
Amazon

Luxury Goose Feathers Down Pillow

Experience luxury with this Goose Feather pillow featuring an organic percale cover.

$51 $24

With Coupon

Shop Now

Utopia Bedding Bed Pillows

Utopia Bedding Bed Pillows
Amazon

Utopia Bedding Bed Pillows

These top-rated pillows are exquisitely soft and unbelievably fluffy, perfectly molding to the contours of your body.

$30 $20

With Coupon

Shop Now

Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillow - Set of 2 Standard Size Pillows

Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillow - Set of 2 Standard Size Pillows
Amazon

Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillow - Set of 2 Standard Size Pillows

Rest your head on this set of two standard-sized, supportive and fluffy pillows. 

$60 $48

With Coupon

Shop Now

Bedsure Pillows Standard Size Set of 2

Bedsure Pillows Standard Size Set of 2
Amazon

Bedsure Pillows Standard Size Set of 2

Score this set of pillows for 28% off right now. Perfect for all sleepers, shop them in either soft, medium or firm.

$40 $20

Shop Now

puredown Goose Down Feather White Pillow Inserts

puredown Goose Down Feather White Pillow Inserts
Amazon

puredown Goose Down Feather White Pillow Inserts

Genuine goose down and feather fill makes these machine-washable pillows extra plush.

$62 $41

With Coupon

Shop Now

For even more savings on best-selling products, check out our ultimate guide to all the best Amazon deals on tech, fashion, beauty, home and more to shop today.

RELATED CONTENT:

Save Up to 50% on Nectar Mattresses to Make Your Bed Cozier This Fall

Sales & Deals

Save Up to 50% on Nectar Mattresses to Make Your Bed Cozier This Fall

The Best Fall Decor to Celebrate the Season in Your Home

Best Lists

The Best Fall Decor to Celebrate the Season in Your Home

Shop Electric Heated Blankets to Keep You Warm and Cozy

Best Lists

Shop Electric Heated Blankets to Keep You Warm and Cozy

The Best Twin XL Sheets for College Dorms in 2024 — Starting at $10

Best Lists

The Best Twin XL Sheets for College Dorms in 2024 — Starting at $10

The 10 Best Weighted Blankets for Comfort and Stress Relief

Best Lists

The 10 Best Weighted Blankets for Comfort and Stress Relief

The Best Pottery Barn Deals to Shop for Fall — Up to 50% Off

Sales & Deals

The Best Pottery Barn Deals to Shop for Fall — Up to 50% Off

Tags: