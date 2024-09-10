Now that Labor Day weekend is behind us, one of the best ways to welcome the cooler weather months is by doing a seasonal reset at home. Fall is in the air, which is always the perfect excuse to stay cozy in bed. If your current sleep setup could use an upgrade, the good news is that Nectar just launched a huge mattress sale just in time for the new season.

Right now, the "Fall into Savings" event at Nectar is offering up to 50% off mattresses. Don't sleep on the change to save hundreds on the brand's most popular hybrid and memory foam mattresses starting as low as $349. Nectar is also offering free shipping and returns, as well as a 365-night home trial for all mattresses to ensure you find the best one.

Shop the Nectar Sale

The Nectar Premier Mattress offers dual-action cooling technology that will keep hot sleepers comfortable while they snooze. The Nectar Premier reacts to your body's temperature as it changes throughout the night to keep you cool. Aside from temperature regulation, the mattress also offers good support to back and side sleepers. Think of it like a plush air conditioner for your bed.

The Nectar Memory Foam Mattress is made with CertiPUR-US certified foam that also has body temperature cooling properties. To help you sleep comfortably, the multi-layer construction helps minimize motion transfer while providing medium-firm comfort and support. The adaptive memory foam helps to relieve pressure points across your body, giving you the best night's sleep.

