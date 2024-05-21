Temperatures are heating up, and if your home is not blessed with the gift of central air, Amazon's Memorial Day deals on window air conditioners can be the literal breath of fresh air you need. Right now, you can save up to 35% on highly-rated AC units for your space. We're seeing discounts on top air conditioner brands, including Frigidaire, LG, GE, Black+Decker and more that will help you beat the heat.

Apart from extra features like dehumidification, you'll want to keep an eye out for the BTU (or British Thermal Units) number. The higher the BTU, the better the AC unit will be equipped to cool large rooms — which means if you have a small apartment or room, you don't need a 12,000 BTU unit.

In addition to window AC units that have great cooling abilities, we've also found several units that are Energy Star certified, so you can reduce your carbon footprint and your energy bill. Ahead, check out the best air conditioner deals available on Amazon ahead of Memorial Day.

The Best Air Conditioner Deals at Amazon

Midea 8,000 BTU U-Shaped Smart Inverter Window Air Conditioner Amazon Midea 8,000 BTU U-Shaped Smart Inverter Window Air Conditioner Thanks to its U-shaped design, this Midea air conditioner is super quiet. So, you get the benefit of great cooling power without having to deal with a ton of noise. This window AC unit also earned the Energy Star Most Efficient 2022 Certification. Along with the anti-theft tech that keeps it from getting stolen, this Midea unit is the perfect unit for 350 sq. ft. rooms. $380 $337 With Coupon Shop Now

