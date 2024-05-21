Beat the heat this spring and shop the best Amazon deals on window-unit air conditioners.
Temperatures are heating up, and if your home is not blessed with the gift of central air, Amazon's Memorial Day deals on window air conditioners can be the literal breath of fresh air you need. Right now, you can save up to 35% on highly-rated AC units for your space. We're seeing discounts on top air conditioner brands, including Frigidaire, LG, GE, Black+Decker and more that will help you beat the heat.
Apart from extra features like dehumidification, you'll want to keep an eye out for the BTU (or British Thermal Units) number. The higher the BTU, the better the AC unit will be equipped to cool large rooms — which means if you have a small apartment or room, you don't need a 12,000 BTU unit.
In addition to window AC units that have great cooling abilities, we've also found several units that are Energy Star certified, so you can reduce your carbon footprint and your energy bill. Ahead, check out the best air conditioner deals available on Amazon ahead of Memorial Day.
The Best Air Conditioner Deals at Amazon
Whirlpool 10,000 BTU 115V Window Air Conditioner & Dehumidifier
Cool rooms up to 450 sq. ft. with 3 cooling speeds, eco mode, sleep mode and a programmable 24 hour on/off timer.
Frigidaire Window-Mounted Room Air Conditioner, 6,000 BTU
This 6,000 BTU air conditioner quickly cools any room in your home and conserves energy with its low power start-up.
GE 6,000 BTU Electronic Window Air Conditioner
The GE 6,000 BTU Window Air Conditioner is designed to cool rooms up to 250 sq ft., making it perfect for bedrooms, home offices, guest rooms and more.
BLACK+DECKER Window Air Conditioner with Remote Control,12,000 BTU
The Black + Decker Window Air Conditioner cools up to 550 square feet — making it ideal for bedrooms, living rooms, home offices and more.
Midea 8,000 BTU U-Shaped Smart Inverter Window Air Conditioner
Thanks to its U-shaped design, this Midea air conditioner is super quiet. So, you get the benefit of great cooling power without having to deal with a ton of noise. This window AC unit also earned the Energy Star Most Efficient 2022 Certification. Along with the anti-theft tech that keeps it from getting stolen, this Midea unit is the perfect unit for 350 sq. ft. rooms.
GE Window Air Conditioner 12,000 BTU
Choose between three different fan speed options on this GE window air conditioner to keep your bedroom nice and cool all spring long.
LG 12,000 BTU Window Air Conditioner
LG's 12,000 BTU Window Air Conditioner cools rooms up to 550 square feet, making it the perfect unit for medium sized spaces.
GE Profile ClearView Window Air Conditioner 8,300 BTU
The GE Profile ClearView Window Air Conditioner allows you to use the SmartHQ app to control the temperature of the AC unit. Turn on the Eco Mode to shut off the fan and compressor to save some energy and money.
Gear up for summer! Check out our ultimate guide to shop the best Memorial Day 2024 sales.
RELATED CONTENT: