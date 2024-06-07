Weather experts predict a warmer-than-usual summer for 2024, which sounds unpleasantly sticky. Since air conditioner deals are scarce during actual heat waves, it's best to shop ahead. If you're concerned about cooling multiple rooms, have you considered a portable AC? It conveniently preserves window space and can be moved more easily than window air conditioners. For those not blessed with central AC, a good portable air conditioner is a must and can make all the difference in keeping your home cool and comfortable.

If you want to save on a portable air conditioner, Amazon's best deals this week include top-rated models from Frigidaire, Honeywell, Black+Decker and more, up to 24% off. Since most are lightweight and come with wheels, these convenient air conditioners are easy to move wherever you need cool air the most.

There are options for different-sized rooms and features, from smart-connected ACs to small air coolers. We've even found AC units like Black+Decker's bestseller that can also be used as a fan to circulate air in your home and as a dehumidifier to pull excess moisture from the air.

Each portable air conditioner comes with everything you need to get it going right out of the box, including easy-to-install window kits to duct the hot exhaust air outside. Whether you live in a tiny apartment or sprawling home, shop Amazon's best deals on portable air conditioners to beat the heat.

Shinco 10,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner Amazon Shinco 10,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner With an adjustable temperature range of 60℉-86℉, this portable air conditioner is designed with a 3-in-1 function that allows you to choose between cool, fan, and dry modes depending on your needs — making it a smart choice for any season. $315 $275 Click for $50 Coupon Shop Now

Whynter 14,000 BTU Dual Hose Portable Air Conditioner Amazon Whynter 14,000 BTU Dual Hose Portable Air Conditioner The carbon air filter on this 14,000 BTU portable air conditioner acts as a partial air purifier and works to get rid of odors, gases and chemicals in your living room (all while producing nice and cool air). Thanks to the dual hose system, this unit can cool up to 500 square feet and reduce humidity levels simultaneously, and comes with a low noise level. $600 $461 Shop Now

AI Portable Air Conditioners Fan Amazon AI Portable Air Conditioners Fan This compact portable air conditioner effectively cools hot dry air instantly with ice water or ice cubes added for up to 10 hours in a small room. $90 $60 Click for 30% Off With Coupon Shop Now

Midea 8,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner Amazon Midea 8,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner Midea's portable AC system can cool a large or small room up to 175 square feet with a temperature range of 62 degrees Fahrenheit to 90 degrees Fahrenheit thanks to 8,000 BTUs of cooling power. Plus, the AC unit includes an adjustable 24-hour timer. $339 $300 Shop Now

Wiytamo Portable Air Conditioner Amazon Wiytamo Portable Air Conditioner With up to 14,000 BTU for cool air and 11,000 BTU for hot air, this portable air conditioner can increase air flow in your bedroom, office, or gym. $500 $400 Shop Now

RELATED CONTENT: