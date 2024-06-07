Shop the best portable air conditioner deals on Amazon to beat the heat this summer. Shop Honeywell, Black+Decker, Frigidaire and more.
Weather experts predict a warmer-than-usual summer for 2024, which sounds unpleasantly sticky. Since air conditioner deals are scarce during actual heat waves, it's best to shop ahead. If you're concerned about cooling multiple rooms, have you considered a portable AC? It conveniently preserves window space and can be moved more easily than window air conditioners. For those not blessed with central AC, a good portable air conditioner is a must and can make all the difference in keeping your home cool and comfortable.
If you want to save on a portable air conditioner, Amazon's best deals this week include top-rated models from Frigidaire, Honeywell, Black+Decker and more, up to 24% off. Since most are lightweight and come with wheels, these convenient air conditioners are easy to move wherever you need cool air the most.
There are options for different-sized rooms and features, from smart-connected ACs to small air coolers. We've even found AC units like Black+Decker's bestseller that can also be used as a fan to circulate air in your home and as a dehumidifier to pull excess moisture from the air.
Each portable air conditioner comes with everything you need to get it going right out of the box, including easy-to-install window kits to duct the hot exhaust air outside. Whether you live in a tiny apartment or sprawling home, shop Amazon's best deals on portable air conditioners to beat the heat.
Honeywell 9,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner
This little portable unit cools rooms up to 400 sq. ft. and has useful features like a timer, dehumidifier, remote and fan.
Black+Decker 14,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner
Save over $200 on the 14,000 BTU model that cools down rooms to 64 degrees Fahrenheit on its coldest setting.
Frigidaire Portable Room Air Conditioner
A multi-speed fan with a dehumidifier dry mode and timer setting to program according to your schedule.
Humhold 14000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner with Remote Control
This versatile portable air conditioner unit offers cooling, a three-speed fan and a dehumidifier. One review says it's "Affordable, ice cold and simple to use," while another says, "We can see through our window to outside instead of having a clunky window unit in our window."
GE 9000 BTU Small Rooms Portable Air Conditioner
This portable air conditioner has a built-in fan with two speeds and dehumidifying capabilities to provide optimal home comfort.
Coolech Portable Air Conditioners w/Remote
This little evaporative air cooler is excellent for dry climates. It functions as a fan, a humidifier and an air cooler.
Midea 10,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner
A smartphone app can control this Midea portable air conditioner, or you can speak commands to it via Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant so you can switch modes and temperatures easily.
Shinco 10,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner
With an adjustable temperature range of 60℉-86℉, this portable air conditioner is designed with a 3-in-1 function that allows you to choose between cool, fan, and dry modes depending on your needs — making it a smart choice for any season.
Zafro 8,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner
A summer heat wave will be on its way before we know it. Prepare to beat the heat with this portable air conditioner.
Whynter 14,000 BTU Dual Hose Portable Air Conditioner
The carbon air filter on this 14,000 BTU portable air conditioner acts as a partial air purifier and works to get rid of odors, gases and chemicals in your living room (all while producing nice and cool air). Thanks to the dual hose system, this unit can cool up to 500 square feet and reduce humidity levels simultaneously, and comes with a low noise level.
AI Portable Air Conditioners Fan
This compact portable air conditioner effectively cools hot dry air instantly with ice water or ice cubes added for up to 10 hours in a small room.
Midea 8,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner
Midea's portable AC system can cool a large or small room up to 175 square feet with a temperature range of 62 degrees Fahrenheit to 90 degrees Fahrenheit thanks to 8,000 BTUs of cooling power. Plus, the AC unit includes an adjustable 24-hour timer.
Wiytamo Portable Air Conditioner
With up to 14,000 BTU for cool air and 11,000 BTU for hot air, this portable air conditioner can increase air flow in your bedroom, office, or gym.
RELATED CONTENT: