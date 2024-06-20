Summer is officially here and weather records across the U.S. are being shattered as the heat wave keeps temperatures rising. With heat advisories put in place, we're doing everything we can to stay cool inside. We don't always get to lounge by the pool to get a break from the sweltering summer heat, and for those times, TikTok has found just the solution.

The Ontel Arctic Air Pure Chill has become famous on TikTok, with reviewers praising the cooling portable air conditioner for pushing out major power from such a compact product. Right now, the Arctic Air is on sale for only $35, so you can keep your cool without worrying about your utility bill skyrocketing.

One TikTok review with over 1 million likes called the AC unit "amazing" for its regular price of $40 — and now the product is even easier on your wallet thanks to Amazon's deal.

Another TikTok reviewer couldn't get enough of how well the Arctic Air portable air conditioner worked. It's super simple to set up and use. Just pour water in the top fill tank, plug it in, and enjoy for up to 10 hours.

"That's cold air! This thing f**king works — this is an air conditioner. Good job!" she said. "Oh my god, awesome. I feel like if I shut all my doors and just have this on, it could get really cold in here. Cool — awesome product!"

The portable air conditioning unit has a compact design perfect for any small space area, like desks, nightstands or coffee tables, and is the perfect size to come with you to the office, or wherever you travel this summer.

