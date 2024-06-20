Shop
TikTok's Favorite Portable Space Cooler Is on Sale at Amazon Just in Time for Summer

By ETonline Staff
Published: 7:17 AM PDT, June 20, 2024

The TikTok-loved personal air cooler that fits on your office desk, nightstand, and coffee table is marked down for summer.

Summer is officially here and weather records across the U.S. are being shattered as the heat wave keeps temperatures rising. With heat advisories put in place, we're doing everything we can to stay cool inside. We don't always get to lounge by the pool to get a break from the sweltering summer heat, and for those times, TikTok has found just the solution. 

The Ontel Arctic Air Pure Chill has become famous on TikTok, with reviewers praising the cooling portable air conditioner for pushing out major power from such a compact product. Right now, the Arctic Air is on sale for only $35, so you can keep your cool without worrying about your utility bill skyrocketing.

Ontel Arctic Air Pure Chill Portable Personal Air Cooler

Ontel Arctic Air Pure Chill Portable Personal Air Cooler
Amazon

Ontel Arctic Air Pure Chill Portable Personal Air Cooler

The Hydro Chill technology of this TikTok-favorite cooler pulls in hot air through an evaporative air cooling filter and turns it into cool, refreshing air instantly. 

$40 $35

Shop Now

One TikTok review with over 1 million likes called the AC unit "amazing" for its regular price of $40 — and now the product is even easier on your wallet thanks to Amazon's deal.

Another TikTok reviewer couldn't get enough of how well the Arctic Air portable air conditioner worked. It's super simple to set up and use. Just pour water in the top fill tank, plug it in, and enjoy for up to 10 hours. 

"That's cold air! This thing f**king works — this is an air conditioner. Good job!" she said. "Oh my god, awesome. I feel like if I shut all my doors and just have this on, it could get really cold in here. Cool — awesome product!" 

The portable air conditioning unit has a compact design perfect for any small space area, like desks, nightstands or coffee tables, and is the perfect size to come with you to the office, or wherever you travel this summer. 

Don't forget to check out Amazon's best-selling portable air conditioners that are also on sale now and the best air conditioner deals to help you beat the heat.

Black+Decker 14,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner

Black+Decker 14,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner
Amazon

Black+Decker 14,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner

Save over $200 on this 14,000 BTU air conditioner that cools down rooms up to 700 square feet.

$681 $440

Shop Now

LG 10,000 BTU Smart Portable Air Conditioner

LG 10,000 BTU Smart Portable Air Conditioner
Amazon

LG 10,000 BTU Smart Portable Air Conditioner

Cool your home from anywhere using this quiet unit that's ideal for cooling medium rooms up to 450 sq. ft. The unit has 2 cooling and fan speeds and a 24 hour timer to create a cooling schedule. The auto-swing air vent helps direct the flow of air where it's needed most.

$630 $499

Shop Now

For even more savings on best-selling products, check out our ultimate guide to all the best Amazon deals on tech, fashion, beauty, home and more to shop today.

