It's never too early to start thinking about what to pack for your upcoming summer vacation. To help check everything off your list, we've found some of the cutest styles on Amazon.

Of course, your summer travel essentials should include some sturdy luggage to carry everything on your packing list. And, you can't forget plenty of sunscreen, sunglasses, swimsuits and even some self tanners.

Shop Summer Essentials

To help make sure you have everything for your getaway, we've gathered up some of our favorite clothes and accessories from Amazon Fashion's summer vacation edit. Whether you're planning a tropical holiday or a poolside staycation, Amazon has a bit of everything for your summer vacation look.

Shop our favorite summer clothes and accessories from Amazon below.

Amazon Essentials Chino Shorts Amazon Amazon Essentials Chino Shorts The author owns a couple of pairs of the Amazon Essentials Chino Shorts, and they're the perfect pair of breezy shorts to beat the summer heat. With 13 different colorways to choose from, you can easily stock up for your summer travel plans. $19 Buy Now

Maaji Standard Bikini Top Amazon Maaji Standard Bikini Top Looking for a new two piece bathing suit for your beach trip this summer. BTW, this bikini top is reversible. Wear it as a solid pink bathing suit, or a pink and rose-printed bathing suit top. $72 $53 Buy Now

Misa Magdalena Floral Dress Amazon Misa Magdalena Floral Dress You don't get to go on summer vacation every year, so splurge on yourself a bit with this floral flowy dress that was essentially made for walks on the beach. $276 Buy Now

