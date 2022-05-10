Shopping

Summer Vacation Essentials on Amazon: Shop Clothes and Accessories for Your Next Trip

By Wesley Horvath‍
Amazon Summer Vacation Essentials
Amazon and ET Online

It's never too early to start thinking about what to pack for your upcoming summer vacation. To help check everything off your list, we've found some of the cutest styles on Amazon.

Of course, your summer travel essentials should include some sturdy luggage to carry everything on your packing list. And, you can't forget plenty of sunscreen, sunglasses, swimsuits and even some self tanners

To help make sure you have everything for your getaway, we've gathered up some of our favorite clothes and accessories from Amazon Fashion's summer vacation edit. Whether you're planning a tropical holiday or a poolside staycation, Amazon has a bit of everything for your summer vacation look. 

Shop our favorite summer clothes and accessories from Amazon below. 

Le Specs Air Heart Sunglasses
Sunglasses
Amazon
Le Specs Air Heart Sunglasses

These Meghan Markle-approved sunglasses will easily become a staple in your accessories collection — especially since they'll go with, well, anything.

$69
Haloon Plus Size V Neck Cutout One Piece Swimsuit
Haloon Plus Size V Neck Cutout One Piece Swimsuit
Amazon
Haloon Plus Size V Neck Cutout One Piece Swimsuit

Put on some sunscreen, grab a beach towel or two and enjoy your best beach trip of the summer in this cute tie-front one piece swimsuit.

$26
Cushionaire Women's Feather Recovery Slide Sandals
Cushionaire Women's Feather Revocery Slide Sandals
Amazon
Cushionaire Women's Feather Recovery Slide Sandals

Pack these comfortable slides with the rest of your travel gear, and you'll be ready for lounging at your hotel and beyond.

$25
Yonique Plus Size Bikini High Waisted Two Piece Swimsuit
Yonique Plus Size Bikini High Waisted Two Piece Swimsuit
Amazon
Yonique Plus Size Bikini High Waisted Two Piece Swimsuit

Start your beach getaway off right with a cute two-piece bathing suit. This swimsuit features some adorable mesh panels on the sides of the bikini bottoms and adjustable straps on the cross-back bikini top. 

$34
Amazon Essentials Chino Shorts
Amazon Essentials Chino Shorts
Amazon
Amazon Essentials Chino Shorts

The author owns a couple of pairs of the Amazon Essentials Chino Shorts, and they're the perfect pair of breezy shorts to beat the summer heat. With 13 different colorways to choose from, you can easily stock up for your summer travel plans.

$19
Waterproof Burlap Beach Tote Bag
Waterproof Burlap Beach Tote Bag
Amazon
Waterproof Burlap Beach Tote Bag

Add all the beach day essentials in this beach bag. Just don't forget your beach towel, lip balm and sunscreen.

$19
Maaji Standard Bikini Top
Maaji Standard Bikini Top
Amazon
Maaji Standard Bikini Top

Looking for a new two piece bathing suit for your beach trip this summer. BTW, this bikini top is reversible. Wear it as a solid pink bathing suit, or a pink and rose-printed bathing suit top. 

$72$53
LSpace Pratt Classic Bottoms
LSpace Pratt Classic Bottoms
Amazon
LSpace Pratt Classic Bottoms

Of course, every bikini top needs a colorful pair of bikini bottoms.

$88$62
Floppy Sun Hat with UPF 50+
Floppy Sun Hat
Amazon
Floppy Sun Hat with UPF 50+

You can't forget to pack a nice sun heat for your summer trip. Keep the sun out of your eyes, and easily store this foldable hat in your beach bag 

$14
Misa Magdalena Floral Dress
Misa Magdalena Floral Dress
Amazon
Misa Magdalena Floral Dress

You don't get to go on summer vacation every year, so splurge on yourself a bit with this floral flowy dress that was essentially made for walks on the beach.

$276
Hilor One Shoulder Ruffle One Piece Swimsuit
Hilor One Shoulder Ruffle One Piece Swimsuit
Amazon
Hilor One Shoulder Ruffle One Piece Swimsuit

Add some color to your wardrobe with this cute ruffle one piece swimsuit. Just put on your favorite sun hat, sunglasses and sunscreen, then you'll be ready to take on a day at the pool or beach.

$45$29
Amazon Essentials Strappy Footbed Sandal
Amazon Essentials Strappy Footbed Sandal
Amazon
Amazon Essentials Strappy Footbed Sandal

This summer, upgrade your old and worn flip flops and try these strappy sandals from Amazon Essentials instead.

$32
Becca by Rebecca Virtue Beach Dress Swim Cover Up
Becca by Rebecca Virtue Beach Dress Swim Cover Up
Amazon
Becca by Rebecca Virtue Beach Dress Swim Cover Up

Cover up after a day in the sun thanks to this beach dress from Becca by Rebecca Virtue.

$58
Steve Madden Grace Slide Sandal
Steve Madden Grace Slide Sandal
Amazon
Steve Madden Grace Slide Sandal

Stroll the boardwalk with your friends this summer in these classic sandals by Steve Madden.

$55
LSpace Mia Cover Up
LSpace Mia Cover Up
Amazon
LSpace Mia Cover Up

Wrap this cover up around your waist after a day at a pool. 

$117$110

