The Best Amazon Deals on Designer Sunglasses: Save Up to 67% on Gucci, Versace and More

Gucci Sunglasses
Gucci
By Lauren Gruber
Updated: 10:29 AM PDT, September 13, 2024

Shield your eyes in style with these investment-worthy shades from top designers.

With the end of summer being next week, we're seeing some of the biggest savings on designer sunglasses. Perfect for those upcoming getaways, Amazon has tons of deals on designer eyewear. With their superior quality and unique styles, designer sunglasses are well worth the investment — but you don't have to spend a fortune to add some name-brand shades to your sunglass collection.

A stylish pair of sunnies you can rock year-round is an essential part of any wardrobe for shielding your eyes from UV rays in style. And as much as we love experimenting with cheaper sunglasses to try out trendy new styles, everyone needs a pair of high-end shades to wear year after year.

Amazon has so many deals on designer sunnies from top luxury brands such as Gucci, Michael Kors, Versace and more. Whether you prefer cat-eye or round glasses, funky wraparounds or timeless Aviator glasses, we've rounded up the best Amazon deals on designer sunglasses below — starting at just $40.

Gucci Women's Oversized Square Sunglasses

Gucci Women's Oversized Square Sunglasses
Amazon

Gucci Women's Oversized Square Sunglasses

You won't regret grabbing these classic Gucci sunnies. 

$360 $190

Shop Now

Versace Women's Metal Sunglasses

Versace Women's Metal Sunglasses
Amazon

Versace Women's Metal Sunglasses

These Versace sunglasses are simple yet feature small details on the sides and front of frames.

$384 $134

Shop Now

Ralph by Ralph Lauren Women's Ra5203 Cat Eye Sunglasses

Ralph by Ralph Lauren Women's Ra5203 Cat Eye Sunglasses
Amazon

Ralph by Ralph Lauren Women's Ra5203 Cat Eye Sunglasses

These Ralph Lauren Cat Eye sunglasses are not too big or too dark yet still protect your eyes in style. 

$120 $66

Shop Now

Kate Spade New York Women's Alijah Cat Eye Sunglasses

Kate Spade New York Women's Alijah Cat Eye Sunglasses
Amazon

Kate Spade New York Women's Alijah Cat Eye Sunglasses

Whether you're running errands and need extra eye protection or you just want a pair of shades to go with a new flowy dress, you can't beat the deal on these sunnies from Kate Spade.  

$150 $68

Shop Now

Gucci Women's Lightness Square Sunglasses

Gucci Women's Lightness Square Sunglasses
Amazon

Gucci Women's Lightness Square Sunglasses

On sale for 56% off, these oversized Gucci shades are a steal and can be worn year round.

$350 $154

Shop Now

Tory Burch Women's Rectangular Sunglasses

Tory Burch Women's Rectangular Sunglasses
Amazon

Tory Burch Women's Rectangular Sunglasses

Score over 60% off these Tory Burch sunglasses that feature a universal fit with nose pads.

$182 $71

Shop Now

Versace VE4361 Sunglasses

Versace VE4361 Sunglasses
Amazon

Versace VE4361 Sunglasses

For a bold and confident look, these Versace sunglasses have just the right amount of embellishment. And with a discount of 66% off, this is a designer deal you can't pass up. 

$363 $120

Shop Now

Michael Kors Isle Of Palms Square Sunglasses

Michael Kors Isle Of Palms Square Sunglasses
Amazon

Michael Kors Isle Of Palms Square Sunglasses

Shield your eyes in style with these high-quality square sunglasses from Michael Kors.

$54 $40

Shop Now

Kate Spade New York Women's Kiya Square Sunglasses

Kate Spade New York Women's Kiya Square Sunglasses
Amazon

Kate Spade New York Women's Kiya Square Sunglasses

These chic shades feature a subtle Kate Spade logo on either side.

$165 $68

Shop Now

Burberry Matte Black Plastic Rectangle Sunglasses

Burberry Matte Black Plastic Rectangle Sunglasses
Amazon

Burberry Matte Black Plastic Rectangle Sunglasses

These Burberry oversized sunglasses will keep you sleek and stylish this season.

$152 $96

Shop Now

For even more savings on best-selling products, check out our ultimate guide to all the best Amazon deals on tech, fashion, beauty, home and more to shop today.

