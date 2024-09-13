With the end of summer being next week, we're seeing some of the biggest savings on designer sunglasses. Perfect for those upcoming getaways, Amazon has tons of deals on designer eyewear. With their superior quality and unique styles, designer sunglasses are well worth the investment — but you don't have to spend a fortune to add some name-brand shades to your sunglass collection.

A stylish pair of sunnies you can rock year-round is an essential part of any wardrobe for shielding your eyes from UV rays in style. And as much as we love experimenting with cheaper sunglasses to try out trendy new styles, everyone needs a pair of high-end shades to wear year after year.

Amazon has so many deals on designer sunnies from top luxury brands such as Gucci, Michael Kors, Versace and more. Whether you prefer cat-eye or round glasses, funky wraparounds or timeless Aviator glasses, we've rounded up the best Amazon deals on designer sunglasses below — starting at just $40.

Versace VE4361 Sunglasses Amazon Versace VE4361 Sunglasses For a bold and confident look, these Versace sunglasses have just the right amount of embellishment. And with a discount of 66% off, this is a designer deal you can't pass up. $363 $120 Shop Now

For even more savings on best-selling products, check out our ultimate guide to all the best Amazon deals on tech, fashion, beauty, home and more to shop today.

