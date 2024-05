Whether you're always tossing your sunglasses in your bag without a case or a care in the world, or you are simply on a budget, you're likely looking for a new affordable pair of sunglasses for the sunnier seasons. Even better, you're probably looking to add a low-cost pair to your Amazon cart to Prime on over in just two days.

The good news is that there are plenty of sunglasses under $20 available at Amazon.

If wearing name brands is less important to you than sporting a cute pair of sunnies that shield your eyes, you will find plenty of on-trend styles for under $20 at Amazon, from '90s-style oval lenses to retro rectangle shades, plus the classics like aviators.

We've done the digging for you to find the best women's sunglasses under $20 on Amazon. Some even come in a two-pack for under $20 — that's less than $10 a pair. You won't have to worry about messing these affordable sunglasses up on your upcoming summer vacation or active adventure.

Sign Up for More Great Fashion Inspiration! Sign up By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy