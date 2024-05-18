There's no need to break the bank for these cute shades.
Whether you're always tossing your sunglasses in your bag without a case or a care in the world, or you are simply on a budget, you're likely looking for a new affordable pair of sunglasses for the sunnier seasons. Even better, you're probably looking to add a low-cost pair to your Amazon cart to Prime on over in just two days.
The good news is that there are plenty of sunglasses under $20 available at Amazon.
If wearing name brands is less important to you than sporting a cute pair of sunnies that shield your eyes, you will find plenty of on-trend styles for under $20 at Amazon, from '90s-style oval lenses to retro rectangle shades, plus the classics like aviators.
We've done the digging for you to find the best women's sunglasses under $20 on Amazon. Some even come in a two-pack for under $20 — that's less than $10 a pair. You won't have to worry about messing these affordable sunglasses up on your upcoming summer vacation or active adventure.
Sojos Retro Oval Sunglasses
Reviewers say these on-trend oval sunglasses are worth adding to your cart. "These shades are very sturdy for the price and look extremely cool," an Amazon reviewer says.
Sojos Oversized Square Metal Frame Sunglasses
For an oversized look, go for these sunglasses with a dainty stainless steel frame.
Kuguaok Retro Rectangle Sunglasses (2 Pack)
These incredibly affordable sunglasses have an on-trend rectangle style.
WearMe Pro Reflective Lens Round Sunglasses
Try the round glasses trend with this affordable pair.
Sojos Retro Polarized Aviator Sunglasses
These classic vintage trendy square Aviators can match with various facial shapes.
Sojos Oversized Classic Aviator Sunglasses
We love the fun pink hue of these mirrored aviators.
Allarallvr Rectangle Sunglasses (2 Pack)
These retro rectangle sunglasses have a cute V detail.
Joox Polarized Aviator Sunglasses
"They fit wonderfully and are so lightweight," an Amazon reviewer says of these classic aviators. "[They leave] no marks on my cheeks when I remove them."
Breaksun Retro Oval Sunglasses (2 Pack)
Embrace the '90s trend with these oval sunnies.